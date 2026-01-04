Motorola is apparently gearing up to 'preview' the Galaxy Z Fold 7-rivaling Razr Fold

finally





Don't expect a proper launch on January 6!





While the non-foldable Motorola Signature flagship is guaranteed to be fully detailed (officially) this week , the same is unlikely to happen with the Razr Fold. Instead, Motorola's first product "in the fold form factor" is merely set to be "previewed" soon, and although the date of said preview is not technically etched in stone yet, I have a strong suspicion you should circle January 6 in your calendars if you're excited by the prospect of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 -competing Razr.



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That's when Lenovo will hold a glamorous "Smarter AI for all" event in Las Vegas , and while the company is likely to focus primarily on laptops and other not-very-portable computing machines at said shindig, that still feels like the ideal setting for the "pre-announcement" of a device like the Motorola Razr Fold.





It's not entirely clear what kind of details about the device will be revealed this month, but obviously, you shouldn't expect things like a price tag, release date, or many specifications to break cover already. Not with sales said to kick off "later this year", and "more details" expected "in the coming months."



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Are you interested in a Razr Fold? VERY interested 57.29% Moderately interested 30.73% Not that interested 4.69% Not at all interested 7.29% Vote 192 Votes





Those are basically the most vague marketing claims a company can make when teasing a first-of-a-kind gadget, and the same goes for the "brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and advanced, boundary-breaking camera system" Motorola is apparently planning to hype up at the Razr Fold's pre-announcement.

Will the Razr Fold go up against the Galaxy Z Fold 8?

















Can Motorola make an instant impact in this market segment?





That depends a lot on exactly what you understand by "instant impact." If you're wondering if the Razr Fold will be able to outsell the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 8 right from its first generation, I believe the answer is a clear and resounding no.





Knowing Motorola, I fully expect the Razr Fold to be priced competitively and combine a super-stylish design with ultra-advanced specifications, but Samsung has invested way too much time and money in carefully refining the Galaxy Z Fold generation after generation to be outsold by a market segment rookie.





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