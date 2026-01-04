Motorola is apparently gearing up to 'preview' the Galaxy Z Fold 7-rivaling Razr Fold
A "pre-announcement" of Motorola's first book-style foldable is likely to happen in just a couple of days.
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Not content with giving the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a run for its money with not one and not two but three very competitively priced clamshell-style Razr foldables released in 2025, Motorola is preparing to finally take on the Galaxy Z Fold family sometime in 2026.
That was hinted at by the Lenovo-owned brand itself a few weeks back, and now we have a (rather predictable) name for Moto's first-ever book-style foldable device "confirmed" in an official-looking document leaked by the always reliable Evan Blass over on X.
Don't expect a proper launch on January 6!
While the non-foldable Motorola Signature flagship is guaranteed to be fully detailed (officially) this week, the same is unlikely to happen with the Razr Fold. Instead, Motorola's first product "in the fold form factor" is merely set to be "previewed" soon, and although the date of said preview is not technically etched in stone yet, I have a strong suspicion you should circle January 6 in your calendars if you're excited by the prospect of a Galaxy Z Fold 7-competing Razr.
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This leaked document reveals a lot... and very little about the Motorola Razr Fold at the same time. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
That's when Lenovo will hold a glamorous "Smarter AI for all" event in Las Vegas, and while the company is likely to focus primarily on laptops and other not-very-portable computing machines at said shindig, that still feels like the ideal setting for the "pre-announcement" of a device like the Motorola Razr Fold.
It's not entirely clear what kind of details about the device will be revealed this month, but obviously, you shouldn't expect things like a price tag, release date, or many specifications to break cover already. Not with sales said to kick off "later this year", and "more details" expected "in the coming months."
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Are you interested in a Razr Fold?
VERY interested
57.29%
Moderately interested
30.73%
Not that interested
4.69%
Not at all interested
7.29%
Those are basically the most vague marketing claims a company can make when teasing a first-of-a-kind gadget, and the same goes for the "brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and advanced, boundary-breaking camera system" Motorola is apparently planning to hype up at the Razr Fold's pre-announcement.
Will the Razr Fold go up against the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is probably the best foldable... with a book-style design you can currently buy (especially in the US, where devices like the Honor Magic V5 are not available), a release "later this year" could bring an even better Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the Razr Fold's path to commercial success.
We obviously don't know how the Z Fold 8 will look, so here's a pretty picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 instead. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Z Fold 8 sounds like a spectacular upgrade over an already impressive device, and that's probably going to be true even if only a few of the recent rumors pan out. Samsung is widely expected to unveil both the Z Fold 7's sequel and a Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July, so Motorola should target an earlier release for the Razr Fold and the flip-style Razr (2026) family if it wants to steal the market leader's thunder.
Based on the timing of the Razr (2025), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025) announcements, Motorola's next-gen Galaxy Z Flip alternatives could see daylight as soon as April 2026 (or even sooner), but based on... little more than a hunch, I think the Razr Fold will keep you waiting a bit longer than that.
Can Motorola make an instant impact in this market segment?
That depends a lot on exactly what you understand by "instant impact." If you're wondering if the Razr Fold will be able to outsell the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 8 right from its first generation, I believe the answer is a clear and resounding no.
The Razr Ultra is a phenomenal device, so why wouldn't the Razr Fold be as well? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Knowing Motorola, I fully expect the Razr Fold to be priced competitively and combine a super-stylish design with ultra-advanced specifications, but Samsung has invested way too much time and money in carefully refining the Galaxy Z Fold generation after generation to be outsold by a market segment rookie.
What Motorola can do and probably will do is put even more pressure on Samsung in regions like the US (assuming the Razr Fold will be released stateside) and offer more choice for customers before Apple enters the market (assuming the Razr Fold will beat the first-gen iPhone Fold to stores) to radically change the global dynamic at the flick of a switch.
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