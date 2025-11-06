Hidden Lenovo Tab deal knocks the 10.1-inch Android mid-ranger down to an irresistible $100
This might be the best ultra-low-cost tablet you can get this holiday season... if you hurry.
If you're looking to buy a great Android tablet at an amazing price this holiday season, the Lenovo Yoga Tab, Yoga Tab Plus, and Legion Tab Gen 3 deals we've already talked about this week will make your bargain-hunting mission a walk in the park with plenty of time still to go until Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But there's actually an even cheaper Lenovo device you should also consider at a towering 50 percent discount. This is the very simply (and, frankly, kind of annoyingly) named Lenovo Tab, which typically costs $199.99, thus falling in the budget tablet category even outside promotional campaigns like the one currently taking place on the official US website of the device manufacturer.
Now, said website does list the Lenovo Tab at $144.99 at the time of this writing, which is obviously not 50 percent down from the aforementioned $199.99 tag, but if you punch in the "AFFSAVETAB" e-coupon code before finalizing your order, you'll be able to save an additional 45 bucks without jumping through any (other) hoops.
At a new record low price of $99.99, the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab is pretty much unrivaled in terms of value, which is really not a hard feat to achieve when there aren't that many tablets available for less than $150 (let alone $100) these days.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, for instance, normally starts at $219.99 and rarely goes for a penny under $179.99, while Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 generation does cost a measly $69.99 and up right now, but with significantly humbler specifications and no Google Play support.
Granted, the Lenovo Tab is obviously no screamer, but that 10.1-inch screen with a pixel count of 1920 x 1200, the 128 gigs of internal storage space, octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, and yes, even the 4GB RAM and 5,100mAh battery are all pretty decent for a single Benjamin.
The software support is not bad either (especially by Lenovo standards), with guaranteed OS updates through Android 16 and four long years of security patches. Oh, and believe it or not, you also get a nice and handy folio case included in that $99.99 price. So, what are you waiting for?
