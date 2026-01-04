Xreal 1S review: The coolest gadget since iPhone

But the story doesn’t end here. After spending a few weeks of actively using the Xreal 1S, I can make a very bold statement: these aren’t just a pair of awesome XR glasses - they are the coolest gadget since iPhone.









A huge, gorgeous screen in your pocket

The Xreal 1S is further perfecting Xreal’s XR glasses formula. At their core, they are still all about giving you a huge wearable display in a very pocketable form-factor, but they also bring along some very welcome improvements.





The improvements over the Xreal One

Aspect ratio goes up from 16:9 to 16:10

Resolution increase to 1200p









New Real 3D feature that instantly turns any 2D content into 3D









Brightness increase to 700 nits

Color gamut expansion

FoV increase to 52 degrees

The ultimate display device

And to top it all off: all of that goodness is the easiest monitor to carry around with you – the glasses are almost as small as normal sunglasses, they go into the included super stylish case and are extremely easy to carry in almost any bag. Whenever and wherever you wish, you just take them out, connect them to your device using the included cable, and off you go into your virtual adventures. The glasses take power directly from the device they are connected to, so you don’t have to worry about battery charge and whatnot.

Is the Xreal 1S worth its new, $449 price?









Pros Comfortable to wear for long sessions

Comfortable to wear for long sessions Multiple useful viewing modes

Multiple useful viewing modes Affordable price

Affordable price Increases focus and makes everything more immersive Cons Resolution needs to get higher

Resolution needs to get higher They still look a bit goofy

They still look a bit goofy 120Hz in Ultrawide mode would be welcome