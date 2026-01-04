Major leak reveals Motorola's 2026 smartphone lineup

Leaker Evan Blass discovers a treasure trove of information about Motorola's 2026 smartphone lneup





Eventually I bought the Pixel 2 XL which led to the iPhone 11 Pro Max (just my second iPhone after the OG model), the Pixel 6 Pro , and the iPhone 15 Pro Max . For all intents and purposes, these two phones share daily driver duties although I'm pretty sure my next phone will be the Pixel 10 Pro XL or the Pixel 11 Pro XL. However, being a Motorola user in the past, I always like to see what the Lenovo unit is up to.





Do you like Motorola phones? Yes, I love them! 72.46% I can take them or leave them. 17.03% No. I do not like them. 3.99% I would answer but I've never owned a Motorola phone. 6.52% Vote 828 Votes





And that takes us to a recent leak from Evan Blass. Blass was able to find a list of Motorola's 2026 smartphone lineup by opening Lenovo's SmartFind site that allows users to employ a filter to find accessories available for Lenovo's large number of devices. Evan said that he was surprised when he opened the site and discovered a list of codenames and model numbers for this year's Motorola smartphone lineup. Blass even arranged the data and created a table with the leaked information.



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According to the leak, Motorola will be back with three foldable Razr models, the same number it had last year. We will see the base Razr (2026), the Razr+ (2026) and the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2026). The list includes Motorola's new non-foldable flagship Signature phone, which is supposed to be unveiled for the Indian market this coming Wednesday, January 7th





You'll notice that there are a few models that Blass could not connect with a specific phone. One of these could be the book-style foldable that Motorola could introduce tomorrow at CES. That device might be dropped by Motorola sometime later this year.

Motorola is the third largest smartphone vendor in the U.S.





For those who love having long battery life, the Moto G Power series has been a phone that many consumers have turned to. With the 2026 Moto G Power set to be released this coming Thursday, January 8th, that phone is on the list. An expected 5200mAh battery will deliver up to two days of battery life before a charge is needed. Another popular Moto G series phone, the Moto G Stylus (2026), can be found on the table prepared by Evan Blass and this phone could be released in April.



