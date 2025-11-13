Best Buy is spreading a little early holiday cheer with an unrivaled Lenovo Idea Tab Plus deal
A 12.1-inch tablet with respectable processing power and excellent battery life for $189.99? Yes, please!
Are you looking for the ideal mid-range Android tablet at the best possible price this holiday season? Look no further... and wait no more, as the budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is already on sale at a presumably unbeatable price at Best Buy.
Normally available for a reasonable $269.99, the 12.1-inch giant is currently discounted by an unprecedented $80, which knocks that price point down to a very hard-to-rival $189.99. Obviously, cheaper slates can be found at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, for instance, only costs a little less than that with 64GB internal storage space.
The Idea Tab Plus, meanwhile, comes with an undeniably generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a truly outstanding (by sub-$200 standards) 8GB RAM count. The 12.1-inch screen is also more than reasonably sharp and smooth, at 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, in addition to very large, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor sounds like it will be able to deliver a satisfying level of raw power and overall system performance, especially in combination with various "modern" (read gimmicky) AI technologies.
Unfortunately, your 190 bucks will not be enough to bundle the AI-enhanced Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with either a keyboard or stylus at Best Buy, but that's where the device manufacturer itself comes in, selling the jumbo-sized Android mid-ranger alongside a handy Lenovo Tab Pen (but no keyboard) at $219.99 after a generous $70 discount of its own.
For such an ultra-affordable iPad and Galaxy Tab alternative, this thing is also pretty elegant and thin, measuring just a little over 6mm in depth, and the battery life is somehow quite impressive too, at up to 13 hours of YouTube streaming between (rapid 45W) charges.
For a Lenovo device, the Idea Tab Plus promises to offer more than decent long-term software support as well, with Android 15 out the box, two guaranteed OS upgrades, and four years of security patches. In short, it looks like Christmas has come early for cash-strapped tablet buyers, and I highly doubt you'll be able to find a better Black Friday 2025 deal this holiday season.
