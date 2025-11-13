Best Buy is spreading a little early holiday cheer with an unrivaled Lenovo Idea Tab Plus deal





Normally available for a reasonable $269.99, the 12.1-inch giant is currently discounted by an unprecedented $80, which knocks that price point down to a very hard-to-rival $189.99. Obviously, cheaper slates can be found at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but something like Samsung's Normally available for a reasonable $269.99, the 12.1-inch giant is currently discounted by an unprecedented $80, which knocks that price point down to a very hard-to-rival $189.99. Obviously, cheaper slates can be found at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus , for instance, only costs a little less than that with 64GB internal storage space.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $189 99 $269 99 $80 off (30%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $219 99 $289 99 $70 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included Buy at Lenovo









The Idea Tab Plus, meanwhile, comes with an undeniably generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a truly outstanding (by sub-$200 standards) 8GB RAM count. The 12.1-inch screen is also more than reasonably sharp and smooth, at 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, in addition to very large, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor sounds like it will be able to deliver a satisfying level of raw power and overall system performance, especially in combination with various "modern" (read gimmicky) AI technologies.

Unfortunately, your 190 bucks will not be enough to bundle the AI-enhanced Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with either a keyboard or stylus at Best Buy, but that's where the device manufacturer itself comes in, selling the jumbo-sized Android mid-ranger alongside a handy Lenovo Tab Pen (but no keyboard) at $219.99 after a generous $70 discount of its own.





For such an ultra-affordable iPad and Galaxy Tab alternative, this thing is also pretty elegant and thin, measuring just a little over 6mm in depth, and the battery life is somehow quite impressive too, at up to 13 hours of YouTube streaming between (rapid 45W) charges.





For a Lenovo device, the Idea Tab Plus promises to offer more than decent long-term software support as well, with Android 15 out the box, two guaranteed OS upgrades, and four years of security patches. In short, it looks like Christmas has come early for cash-strapped tablet buyers, and I highly doubt you'll be able to find a better Black Friday 2025 deal this holiday season.





