Weekly deals roundup: Black Friday 2025 edition!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The day you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Wait, that can't be right. After all, Thanksgiving is next week, and Black Friday traditionally happens while you're still digesting your delicious turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce (yum!).

But traditions are made to be broken, and largely in line with the last few years, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have not only kicked off some Black Friday 2025 deals early, practically moving the entire event up a week from a "typical" schedule.

That makes this week's deals roundup even more spectacular than the last couple of lists bringing together the best early holiday bargains from across the web, with about 30 (!!!) special offers on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around assembled for your viewing and money-saving pleasure today.

These top three steals are simply unbeatable

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$849 99
$1419 99
$570 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$69 off (39%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

How do I know that? Well, I obviously can't know for sure, but it's really hard for me to imagine that the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, could ever score a heftier discount than $570 (!!!) with no strings attached. After all, we're (still) talking about probably the best Android phone in the world there, and it's honestly ridiculous that you can get it for just $849.99 with 512GB storage (even with an undoubtedly improved Galaxy S26 Ultra only a couple of months away from its commercial debut).

Amazon's $69 (nice!) AirPods 4 discount (with active noise cancellation) is equally mind-blowing to me (not to mention unprecedented), making a high-end Apple-made product an ideal budget-friendly stocking stuffer for possibly the first time in the company's history.

The Pixel 10 Pro, meanwhile, has been on sale at its current price once before, but due to its impressive specifications and very young age, it's also difficult to conceive that a better deal could be on the horizon. And yes, I do believe Google's hot new 6.3-incher deserves a spot near the top of our list of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season too.

So many other amazing Black Friday 2025 smartphone offers to choose from!

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)

$115 off (29%)
Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2025)

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$175 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

$300 off (38%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$200 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$799 99
$1099 99
$300 off (27%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$400 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Can't afford Google or Samsung's aforementioned flagships? Then why not go for a lower-cost Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9, or Pixel 10 at a (presumably) unbeatable price this Black Friday... week? 

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) and Edge (2025) mid-rangers are naturally even cheaper and quite possibly more enticing for the right type of Android user and holiday shopper, while at the other end of the spectrum, the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold are... obviously not affordable, but significantly easier to stomach than usual for bargain hunters.

A tablet deals and steals roundup for the ages!

Google Pixel Tablet

$150 off (38%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$100 off (29%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$70 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (25%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 3

$579 99
$699 99
$120 off (17%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$150 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$799 99
$1199 99
$400 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$999 99
$1199 99
$200 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at Samsung

What do the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S11 Ultra have in common? Yes, they're all manufactured by the same company, but they're also cheaper than ever before right now despite their wildly different ages.

Before deciding to claim one of those three top Samsung bargains, however, you might want to consider the surprisingly affordable OnePlus Pad 3 powerhouse as well, not to mention two of the best iPads around at record low prices of their own. My advice would be to pounce on that 11-inch iPad Air (M3) model at a very nice $150 off its list price, although the low-cost iPad (A16) is also hard to turn down at a rare $70 discount.

The best smartwatches out there are on sale at their lowest ever prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$120 off (48%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$70 off (20%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm)

$50 off (14%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$49 off (12%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Whether you're a hardcore Apple, Samsung, or Google fan and an Android handset or iPhone user, I've got you covered today. You can go for a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11, Galaxy Watch 8, or Pixel Watch 4 at unprecedented prices or an old (but undeniably gold) Galaxy Watch 7 at a... new record high discount of its own.

My recommendation? Pick the Wear OS-powered oldie (as long as you're rocking an Android phone, of course), and use whatever's left in your holiday shopping budget for...

These fire Black Friday 2025 earbuds deals!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$40 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$40 off (27%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$29 off (12%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Let's assume you're too good for the noise-cancelling AirPods 4. That almost surely means the AirPods Pro 2 will not make you happy either, which is where the all-new AirPods Pro 3 with built-in heart rate monitoring come in at their first-ever (good) discount.

Now let's assume you're on a (super) tight budget after taking advantage of one or several of the many outstanding Black Friday promotions listed in the categories above. Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds FE can become your salvation in that case... or you can scrape up some extra dough and upgrade to the significantly costlier (and significantly better) Galaxy Buds 3 FE at their first big solo markdown.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15281 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
