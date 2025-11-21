Weekly deals roundup: Black Friday 2025 edition!
So many extraordinary Black Friday deals, so... much time to make the right decision!
The day you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Wait, that can't be right. After all, Thanksgiving is next week, and Black Friday traditionally happens while you're still digesting your delicious turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce (yum!).
But traditions are made to be broken, and largely in line with the last few years, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have not only kicked off some Black Friday 2025 deals early, practically moving the entire event up a week from a "typical" schedule.
That makes this week's deals roundup even more spectacular than the last couple of lists bringing together the best early holiday bargains from across the web, with about 30 (!!!) special offers on some of the greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around assembled for your viewing and money-saving pleasure today.
These top three steals are simply unbeatable
How do I know that? Well, I obviously can't know for sure, but it's really hard for me to imagine that the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, could ever score a heftier discount than $570 (!!!) with no strings attached. After all, we're (still) talking about probably the best Android phone in the world there, and it's honestly ridiculous that you can get it for just $849.99 with 512GB storage (even with an undoubtedly improved Galaxy S26 Ultra only a couple of months away from its commercial debut).
Amazon's $69 (nice!) AirPods 4 discount (with active noise cancellation) is equally mind-blowing to me (not to mention unprecedented), making a high-end Apple-made product an ideal budget-friendly stocking stuffer for possibly the first time in the company's history.
The Pixel 10 Pro, meanwhile, has been on sale at its current price once before, but due to its impressive specifications and very young age, it's also difficult to conceive that a better deal could be on the horizon. And yes, I do believe Google's hot new 6.3-incher deserves a spot near the top of our list of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season too.
So many other amazing Black Friday 2025 smartphone offers to choose from!
Can't afford Google or Samsung's aforementioned flagships? Then why not go for a lower-cost Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9, or Pixel 10 at a (presumably) unbeatable price this Black Friday... week?
Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) and Edge (2025) mid-rangers are naturally even cheaper and quite possibly more enticing for the right type of Android user and holiday shopper, while at the other end of the spectrum, the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold are... obviously not affordable, but significantly easier to stomach than usual for bargain hunters.
As for the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), I believe all four high-enders can be considered killer bargains in their own rights, as well as absolute must-buys... for their target audiences. All in all, you've got excellent options for (nearly) every budget in this category, and the same unsurprisingly goes for...
A tablet deals and steals roundup for the ages!
What do the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S11 Ultra have in common? Yes, they're all manufactured by the same company, but they're also cheaper than ever before right now despite their wildly different ages.
Before deciding to claim one of those three top Samsung bargains, however, you might want to consider the surprisingly affordable OnePlus Pad 3 powerhouse as well, not to mention two of the best iPads around at record low prices of their own. My advice would be to pounce on that 11-inch iPad Air (M3) model at a very nice $150 off its list price, although the low-cost iPad (A16) is also hard to turn down at a rare $70 discount.
The best smartwatches out there are on sale at their lowest ever prices
Whether you're a hardcore Apple, Samsung, or Google fan and an Android handset or iPhone user, I've got you covered today. You can go for a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11, Galaxy Watch 8, or Pixel Watch 4 at unprecedented prices or an old (but undeniably gold) Galaxy Watch 7 at a... new record high discount of its own.
My recommendation? Pick the Wear OS-powered oldie (as long as you're rocking an Android phone, of course), and use whatever's left in your holiday shopping budget for...
These fire Black Friday 2025 earbuds deals!
Let's assume you're too good for the noise-cancelling AirPods 4. That almost surely means the AirPods Pro 2 will not make you happy either, which is where the all-new AirPods Pro 3 with built-in heart rate monitoring come in at their first-ever (good) discount.
Now let's assume you're on a (super) tight budget after taking advantage of one or several of the many outstanding Black Friday promotions listed in the categories above. Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds FE can become your salvation in that case... or you can scrape up some extra dough and upgrade to the significantly costlier (and significantly better) Galaxy Buds 3 FE at their first big solo markdown.
