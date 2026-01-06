Mixed leak calls for competitive Razr Fold price and a total Motorola exclusion at a US carrier
If you're a US-based Motorola fan, this looks like a pretty classic good news/bad news report.
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It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is gearing up to finally take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold family in addition to the Z Flip roster, but while the brand's first-ever book-style foldable is basically an open book (pun intended) in terms of its design ahead of an official announcement, most of the other key details and characteristics are still under wraps.
The latest (ev)leak on X doesn't reveal any Razr Fold specs or features, but it does bring to light a different puzzle piece that's arguably more important than a phone's screen size, processor, or battery capacity for its potential to strike gold at the global (and especially the US) box-office.
$500 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 7?!
While I realize that a $1,500 starting price stateside can't make a mobile device (regardless of its specifications and target audience) conventionally affordable (no, not even in this day and age), the number tipped by the always reliable Evan Blass today obviously needs to be put into the right perspective and context before being labeled fair or unfair.
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At first glance, the Razr Fold looks pretty similar to the Z Fold 7, so a $500 pricing difference could be extremely impactful. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
With Samsung normally charging $1,999.99 for an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant with 256GB storage and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold priced at $1,799 and up, it's definitely hard to view a $1,500 Motorola Razr Fold as anything other than "very aggressively priced" (as Evan Blass puts it) or, dare I say it, affordable... by 2026 ultra-high-end foldable standards.
Of course, we don't yet know if this will be an ultra-high-end smartphone through and through, but worst case scenario, I think the first-gen Razr Fold will share a not-quite-flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with the first-gen non-foldable Motorola Signature, thus keeping most users satisfied with its level of raw power.
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Would you be willing to pay $1,500 for a Razr Fold?
Absolutely, that sounds like a perfect price
21.73%
Maybe, but I'll wait to see all the specs and features first
38.02%
Maybe, but only if the phone comes out before the Z Fold 8
2.24%
Probably not, that's still too expensive for me
38.02%
The best case scenario remains a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is obviously likely to reside under the hood of Motorola's 2026 sequel to the flip-style Razr Ultra flagship as well.
Don't expect AT&T availability... for either the Razr Fold or other 2026 Razrs
Now this is some very surprising news, as multiple market reports suggested Motorola's Razr foldables were selling pretty well in the US last year. That may not have been the case on AT&T, though, as the carrier is expected to say "goodbye, Moto" soon for some reason.
A new era is unfolding…— Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) January 5, 2026
See you in Vegas https://t.co/dWjzyfmVmT#LenovoTechWorld pic.twitter.com/mHEN6zZm0I
Believe it or not, that could apply to all Motorola devices, which almost certainly means the Razr Fold and the 2026 Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra will not be released through this particular US mobile network operator.
At the time of this writing, AT&T sells the 2025 Razr Plus and Razr Ultra, which are likely to go away in the coming months if Evan Blass is right about this part of his latest juicy leak. The Moto G Stylus (2025) is another Motorola product currently available through the carrier that may or may not go the way of the dodo soon, although interestingly enough, the Moto G Power (2026) was officially announced as headed for AT&T "in the coming months" just a few weeks back.
That makes me think the carrier will continue to champion Motorola's budget-friendly mid-rangers, only turning its back on the high-end Razr portfolio, which is... still pretty surprising and sad.
Can the Razr Fold give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a run for its money?
Because that's clearly today's main story, I'd like to circle back to Motorola's first book-style foldable, which is guaranteed to break cover later today in Las Vegas before going on sale... several months down the road.
That's likely to remain the Razr Fold's biggest problem following its undoubtedly glamorous "pre-announcement" at the Lenovo Tech World show, as a commercial debut after July would put the first-of-a-kind device up against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 rather than the Z Fold 7. And Samsung's next-gen book-style powerhouse looks like an absolute marvel of modern engineering that very few products are likely to rival in terms of elegance and sophistication.
Still, the $1,500 price point could go a long way in securing the Razr Fold some much-needed consumer attention, especially given Motorola's habit of offering amazing discounts on even its most advanced products shortly after their releases.
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