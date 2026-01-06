Mixed leak calls for competitive Razr Fold price and a total Motorola exclusion at a US carrier

finally





The The latest (ev)leak on X doesn't reveal any Razr Fold specs or features, but it does bring to light a different puzzle piece that's arguably more important than a phone's screen size, processor, or battery capacity for its potential to strike gold at the global (and especially the US) box-office.

$500 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 7?!





While I realize that a $1,500 starting price stateside can't make a mobile device (regardless of its specifications and target audience) conventionally affordable (no, not even in this day and age), the number tipped by the always reliable Evan Blass today obviously needs to be put into the right perspective and context before being labeled fair or unfair.



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With Samsung normally charging $1,999.99 for an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant with 256GB storage and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold priced at $1,799 and up, it's definitely hard to view a $1,500 Motorola Razr Fold as anything other than "very aggressively priced" (as Evan Blass puts it) or, dare I say it, affordable... by 2026 ultra-high-end foldable standards.





Of course, we don't yet know if this will be an ultra-high-end smartphone through and through, but worst case scenario, I think the first-gen Razr Fold will share a not-quite-flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with the first-gen non-foldable Motorola Signature , thus keeping most users satisfied with its level of raw power.



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Would you be willing to pay $1,500 for a Razr Fold? Absolutely, that sounds like a perfect price 21.73% Maybe, but I'll wait to see all the specs and features first 38.02% Maybe, but only if the phone comes out before the Z Fold 8 2.24% Probably not, that's still too expensive for me 38.02% Vote 313 Votes





Don't expect AT&T availability... for either the Razr Fold or other 2026 Razrs









all Motorola devices, which almost certainly means the Razr Fold and the 2026 Razr, Believe it or not, that could apply toMotorola devices, which almost certainly means the Razr Fold and the 2026 Razr, Razr Plus , and Razr Ultra will not be released through this particular US mobile network operator.





That makes me think the carrier will continue to champion Motorola's budget-friendly mid-rangers, only turning its back on the high-end Razr portfolio, which is... still pretty surprising and sad.

Can the Razr Fold give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a run for its money?













Z Fold 7 . And Samsung's next-gen book-style powerhouse looks like That's likely to remain the Razr Fold's biggest problem following its undoubtedly glamorous "pre-announcement" at the Lenovo Tech World show, as a commercial debut after July would put the first-of-a-kind device up against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 rather than the. And Samsung's next-gen book-style powerhouse looks like an absolute marvel of modern engineering that very few products are likely to rival in terms of elegance and sophistication.





Still, the $1,500 price point could go a long way in securing the Razr Fold some much-needed consumer attention, especially given Motorola's habit of offering amazing discounts on even its most advanced products shortly after their releases.

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