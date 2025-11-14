Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch Series 10, and even more Black Friday offers

What was once the biggest shopping day of the year has turned into multiple days and then entire weeks of early holiday savings across many different categories of products at many major US retailers in recent years, which is obviously a good thing... although it can also be bad from a certain standpoint.





That's because it's become quite difficult to know exactly when to pounce on a Black Friday deal unlikely to be improved and when to wait a little longer for said improvements to arrive. Of course, that's where I come in, rounding up the best early Black Friday 2025 offers available at the end of this week after doing the same thing last Friday and before bringing you a third round of BF promotions from across the web next week.

These three epic deals will (probably) not get any better anytime soon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $249 $499 $250 off (50%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $849 99 $1299 99 $450 off (35%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $999 99 $1199 99 $200 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung





pretty sure Walmart's inventory will be wiped out by your demand (a lot) earlier. A half-off Apple Watch Series 10 with standalone cellular connectivity? Now that's what I call a "true" Black Friday offer almost guaranteed to stay unbeaten throughout the holiday season. Technically, this is set to run until Sunday, mind you, but I'msure Walmart's inventory will be wiped out by your demand (a lot) earlier.





Will you be able to save more than 450 bucks on Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding giant later this month? I highly doubt that (although I obviously can't know for sure), and speaking of S Pen-wielding giants, the even larger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can also be had at the time of this writing at an unprecedented and possibly unbeatable $200 discount.

Do not ignore these other phenomenal smartphone offers either!

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $170 off (57%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $50 off (25%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, US Version Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $254 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Motorola OnePlus 13 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1399 99 $2119 99 $720 off (34%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Samsung











This week's early Black Friday tablet deals perfectly blend quality and quantity

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $189 99 $269 99 $80 off (30%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $199 99 $319 99 $120 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $389 99 $549 99 $160 off (29%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $479 99 $769 99 $290 off (38%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $649 99 $799 99 $150 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro $999 99 $1349 99 $350 off (26%) 11th Edition, 2024 Release, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy





Yes, I've got no less than seven deeply discounted tablets for you this week, and each and every one of those devices is an epic steal in its own right. The brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 is on sale at a surprisingly hefty discount already, the Tab S10 Ultra is a great alternative to the Tab S11 Ultra, while the Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger is cheaper than ever before with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.





But Samsung's fans are clearly not the only ones deserving of a little early holiday cheer in the form of some massive tablet savings, with the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, Legion Tab Gen 3, and Yoga Tab Plus also looking very enticing for general Android enthusiasts on tight budgets right now.





Finally, workaholics with an obsession for Microsoft's ecosystem can opt for a Windows-powered Surface Pro 11 flagship at 350 bucks off its regular price with 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB SSD, and a bundled keyboard.

Some of the world's best smartwatches are also on sale at irresistible prices

Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) $49 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Tough Ion-X Front Glass with Improved Crack Resistance, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, All-Day Battery Life (Up to 32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging Support, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 6 $50 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Colors Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $130 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 265 $150 off (33%) Running Watch with AMOLED Display, 46mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Strap, Garmin Coach, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Pulse Ox Sensor, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, PacePro Technology, Three Color Options, Up to 13 Days of Battery Life Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 965 $150 off (25%) Premium Running Watch with AMOLED Touchscreen, 47mm, Bluetooth, Multi-Band GPS, Titanium Bezel, Gorilla Glass DX Lens, Silicone Strap, Garmin Coach, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Stress Tracking, Pulse Ox Sensor, PacePro Technology, Three Color Options, Up to 23 Days of Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 3 $99 off (12%) 49mm Case, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, Satellite Communications, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Sapphire Crystal, Customizable Action Button, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Siren, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 100 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life (72 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Rugged Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options Buy at Amazon





Can you believe that two of Apple's three new smartwatches are already substantially discounted with no strings attached? In particular, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $100 off looks like a hard-to-beat and hard-to-turn-down deal... unless, of course, you don't really have $700 to spend on a new wearable device this Christmas, in which case you should definitely consider the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3





best smartwatches are also worth taking into consideration at their latest discounts, with the Vivoactive 6 looking like the number one deal on this list in my book for both iPhone and Android handset users. The Pixel Watch 3 and three of Garmin'sare also worth taking into consideration at their latest discounts, with the Vivoactive 6 looking like the number one deal on this list in my book for both iPhone and Android handset users.

And these are your top wireless earbuds options for the holidays

Beats Solo Buds $39 $69 95 $31 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Ivory Color Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods 4 $44 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $110 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Can you think of a better stocking stuffer than a pair of fourth-gen AirPods at an unrivaled 34 percent discount? I actually can, and it's a different Apple-made product. Specifically, the Android and iOS-compatible Beats Solo Buds.



