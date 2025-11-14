Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch Series 10, and even more Black Friday offers
Our second week-ending batch of early Black Friday deals is absolutely epic.
What was once the biggest shopping day of the year has turned into multiple days and then entire weeks of early holiday savings across many different categories of products at many major US retailers in recent years, which is obviously a good thing... although it can also be bad from a certain standpoint.
That's because it's become quite difficult to know exactly when to pounce on a Black Friday deal unlikely to be improved and when to wait a little longer for said improvements to arrive. Of course, that's where I come in, rounding up the best early Black Friday 2025 offers available at the end of this week after doing the same thing last Friday and before bringing you a third round of BF promotions from across the web next week.
These three epic deals will (probably) not get any better anytime soon
A half-off Apple Watch Series 10 with standalone cellular connectivity? Now that's what I call a "true" Black Friday offer almost guaranteed to stay unbeaten throughout the holiday season. Technically, this is set to run until Sunday, mind you, but I'm pretty sure Walmart's inventory will be wiped out by your demand (a lot) earlier.
After all, that's still one of the best smartwatches money can buy a little over a year following its release, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly among the greatest Android phones around close to a year into its own commercial run.
Will you be able to save more than 450 bucks on Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding giant later this month? I highly doubt that (although I obviously can't know for sure), and speaking of S Pen-wielding giants, the even larger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can also be had at the time of this writing at an unprecedented and possibly unbeatable $200 discount.
Do not ignore these other phenomenal smartphone offers either!
Can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra even at $450 off its $1,300 list price? Then you might want to consider last year's "vanilla" Google Pixel 9, this year's Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger, or even the almost shockingly affordable Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable.
The OnePlus 13, Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, can't exactly be described as affordable despite selling at huge discounts of between $150 and $720 right now, which of course doesn't mean their bang for buck isn't absolutely outstanding.
Last but not necessarily least, Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G are by far the cheapest phones I can recommend this week, and in spite of their relatively obvious and natural shortcomings, their quality/price ratios at the time of this writing are also pretty impressive.
This week's early Black Friday tablet deals perfectly blend quality and quantity
Yes, I've got no less than seven deeply discounted tablets for you this week, and each and every one of those devices is an epic steal in its own right. The brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 is on sale at a surprisingly hefty discount already, the Tab S10 Ultra is a great alternative to the Tab S11 Ultra, while the Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger is cheaper than ever before with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.
But Samsung's fans are clearly not the only ones deserving of a little early holiday cheer in the form of some massive tablet savings, with the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, Legion Tab Gen 3, and Yoga Tab Plus also looking very enticing for general Android enthusiasts on tight budgets right now.
Finally, workaholics with an obsession for Microsoft's ecosystem can opt for a Windows-powered Surface Pro 11 flagship at 350 bucks off its regular price with 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB SSD, and a bundled keyboard.
Some of the world's best smartwatches are also on sale at irresistible prices
Can you believe that two of Apple's three new smartwatches are already substantially discounted with no strings attached? In particular, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $100 off looks like a hard-to-beat and hard-to-turn-down deal... unless, of course, you don't really have $700 to spend on a new wearable device this Christmas, in which case you should definitely consider the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3.
The Pixel Watch 3 and three of Garmin's best smartwatches are also worth taking into consideration at their latest discounts, with the Vivoactive 6 looking like the number one deal on this list in my book for both iPhone and Android handset users.
And these are your top wireless earbuds options for the holidays
Can you think of a better stocking stuffer than a pair of fourth-gen AirPods at an unrivaled 34 percent discount? I actually can, and it's a different Apple-made product. Specifically, the Android and iOS-compatible Beats Solo Buds.
Of course, these are technically not among the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, with the AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instead competing for that title, especially at their latest price cuts. Pretty tough choice to make, isn't it?
