Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Amazon's Black Friday Week sale finally brings the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE discount

Better than their name suggests, these noise-cancelling earbuds are now cheaper than ever before.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
Released a few months ago with relatively little fanfare, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE aren't exactly priced in line with other Fan Edition products. While the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE, for instance, used to cost just $100 in 2023 (and a lot less recently), this latest addition to Samsung's family of AirPods rivals inexplicably sets you back a whopping $149.99.

What's been perhaps even harder to understand is the lack of discounts following the Galaxy Buds 3 FE's launch, although it was fairly easy to predict the drought would end on or around Black Friday. Well, that time has come at last, and surprisingly or not, you can now save a cool 40 bucks on your favorite of two color options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$40 off (27%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon


That's a pretty hefty 27 percent discount, especially for something that hasn't been sold at a reduced price before (at least not without an obligatory trade-in). Because Amazon is advertising this unprecedented offer as part of its Black Friday Week event, it might feel like you have plenty of time to decide if these are indeed the best wireless earbuds for you before their price goes back up to 150 bucks.

But I'm not convinced the e-commerce giant will be able to keep the early holiday promotion going until Thanksgiving next week because, well, the value equation is simply too good. Forget the Fan Edition label, these are for all intents and purposes a nice high-end alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro 2... if not the AirPods Pro 3 as well.


Slightly less powerful and sophisticated than Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 3 FE promise to deliver "enhanced" active noise cancellation (at least compared to the original Galaxy Buds FE), as well as crystal clear calls and epic battery life.

Yes, you should be able to squeeze around six hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled) out of these reasonably elegant and comfortable earbuds, not to mention that the bundled charging case (which unfortunately lacks wireless support) will take that number up to an impressive 24 hours (or an even more remarkable 30 hours if you switch off the active noise cancellation).

Recommended For You

For their newly reduced price, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE should offer strong overall sound quality too with a large 11mm dynamic driver and fancy technologies like 360 Audio. In short, you're looking at a positively dreamy holiday deal here.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15256 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
83 stories
20 Nov, 2025
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale finally brings the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE discount
18 Nov, 2025
Don't miss the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this rare 32% discount on Amazon
29 Oct, 2025
Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their best price in months
09 Oct, 2025
This impressive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain is still available even after Prime Day
08 Oct, 2025
This phenomenal Galaxy Buds FE Prime Day deal will make you forget about Samsung's costlier earbuds
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless