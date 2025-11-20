Amazon's Black Friday Week sale finally brings the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE discount
Better than their name suggests, these noise-cancelling earbuds are now cheaper than ever before.
Released a few months ago with relatively little fanfare, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE aren't exactly priced in line with other Fan Edition products. While the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE, for instance, used to cost just $100 in 2023 (and a lot less recently), this latest addition to Samsung's family of AirPods rivals inexplicably sets you back a whopping $149.99.
What's been perhaps even harder to understand is the lack of discounts following the Galaxy Buds 3 FE's launch, although it was fairly easy to predict the drought would end on or around Black Friday. Well, that time has come at last, and surprisingly or not, you can now save a cool 40 bucks on your favorite of two color options.
That's a pretty hefty 27 percent discount, especially for something that hasn't been sold at a reduced price before (at least not without an obligatory trade-in). Because Amazon is advertising this unprecedented offer as part of its Black Friday Week event, it might feel like you have plenty of time to decide if these are indeed the best wireless earbuds for you before their price goes back up to 150 bucks.
But I'm not convinced the e-commerce giant will be able to keep the early holiday promotion going until Thanksgiving next week because, well, the value equation is simply too good. Forget the Fan Edition label, these are for all intents and purposes a nice high-end alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro 2... if not the AirPods Pro 3 as well.
That's a pretty sleek (and somewhat unusual) color option for a pair of affordable earbuds. | Image Credit -- Samsung
Slightly less powerful and sophisticated than Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 3 FE promise to deliver "enhanced" active noise cancellation (at least compared to the original Galaxy Buds FE), as well as crystal clear calls and epic battery life.
Yes, you should be able to squeeze around six hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled) out of these reasonably elegant and comfortable earbuds, not to mention that the bundled charging case (which unfortunately lacks wireless support) will take that number up to an impressive 24 hours (or an even more remarkable 30 hours if you switch off the active noise cancellation).
For their newly reduced price, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE should offer strong overall sound quality too with a large 11mm dynamic driver and fancy technologies like 360 Audio. In short, you're looking at a positively dreamy holiday deal here.
20 Nov, 2025Amazon's Black Friday Week sale finally brings the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE discount
