TCL's newest NXTPAPER phone is a versatile mid-ranger with up to 7 days of battery life
Very reasonably priced for its imminent European release, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is also coming to North America.
0comments
If you're the kind of smartphone buyer who likes to occasionally explore their options beyond the mainstream Samsung and Apple releases, odds are TCL's NXTPAPER roster has popped up on your radar at least a couple of times in recent years.
The latest addition to said product portfolio is not quite as impressive (or as obscenely large) as the 7.2-inch NXTPAPER 60 Ultra unveiled at the IFA trade show in Berlin four months ago, but its battery life claims, unique display technology, affordable pricing, and likely US availability might make it even more appealing for more people around the world.
One big screen, one handy button, three usage modes
A glamorous event like the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas deserves the most attention-grabbing devices, and although the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is evidently nowhere near as powerful as something like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra or the OnePlus 15, its 6.9-inch display is guaranteed to turn heads, blow minds, and most importantly, keep your eyes nice and rested at all times.
Recommended For You
If you like to read on your phone and don't like getting headaches before sleeping, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is right for you. | Image Credit -- TCL
With the help of the same proprietary TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 tech as the aforementioned high-end 60 Ultra handset, this hot new mid-ranger promises to keep the lights on for up to an incredible seven days between charges. That's possible despite the use of a no-longer-remarkable 5,200mAh battery, but only in a Max Ink Mode designed with "immersive and distraction-free" reading in mind.
Of course, you're not obligated to use the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra in that monochrome mode, and you can easily shift to Ink Paper Mode or Color Paper Mode at any moment by flipping a physical switch (naturally dubbed NXTPAPER Key) found on one of the phone's sides.
Recommended For You
That's far from the only key (pun intended) benefit of the NXTPAPER 4.0 screen technology, mind you, with other major advantages over many of the most popular Android phones on the market today including zero flickering, natural light display, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, and circadian screen comfort features.
Would you ever consider buying the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro?
Absolutely, that display sounds amazing
51.39%
Probably, but mainly thanks to the reasonable price
36.11%
I don't think so, the specs are just not good enough for me
4.17%
Definitely not
8.33%
In short, TCL claims this device will take care of your eyesight and eye comfort like no smartphone around, and I for one would be curious to find out how the company's promises translate in real-world usage.
But wait, there's more
Because an awesome screen (at least on paper) can't make a great phone on its own (not even on paper), the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro also has a very... interesting low-latency and pressure-sensitive "T-Pen" stylus going for it. According to the handset maker, the accessory will "unlock an authentic writing experience", leveraging a bunch of... frankly, gimmicky-sounding AI technologies to turn the phone's already impressive display into a "canvas for endless inspiration."
There are still not a lot of phones on the market designed to be used with a stylus, but this is one of the few that actually sounds interesting. | Image Credit -- TCL
Unfortunately, the stylus doesn't appear to be included in the €339 recommended European price point for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or the €389 a 512 gig variant is set to cost on the old continent starting next month.
That makes perfect sense in my opinion, as the two numbers currently convert to less than $400 and around $445 respectively, which is pretty reasonable for such a sophisticated Android mid-ranger with a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and 8GB RAM under the hood, as well as 33W charging supported, a 50MP camera slapped on its back, a 32MP selfie snapper on the front, and IP68 water and dust resistance also in tow.
Can TCL make an impact this year?
If by "impact", you mean sell tens of millions of this phone in markets like the US, probably not. But at least the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is officially coming to North America... sooner or later, and with brands like Asus following LG in giving up the mobile hardware industry altogether, the market clearly still needs these kinds of players to keep competition and product diversity alive.
The camera is probably not the phone's biggest strength. | Image Credit -- TCL
Not every new phone has to be a Galaxy S26 Ultra "killer" or an iPhone Air alternative, but if every company would take TCL's example and try to find a unique angle to set their devices apart from all others in truly meaningful way, we'd probably have a lot to gain in the long run.
So, yes, if you're thinking about buying a non-flagship this year capable of keeping you away from your power outlet for days on end without giving you a headache, you might want to consider the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro... when it goes on sale.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: