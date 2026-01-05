Samsung shows off foldable tech that might be used on iPhone Fold

Samsung might have unveiled the crease-busting display that will be used on the iPhone Fold





foldable phone . The iPhone Fold also is rumored to feature an under-display camera which matches one of the features of the display that Samsung rolled out at CES.



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Samsung showcased a foldable display with no visible crease at CES 2026.

The panel looks excellent in terms of overall quality and also adopts under-display camera technology. Most importantly, there is no crease at all.



This display technology is expected to be used… pic.twitter.com/BuL1gke9AZ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2026

The technology used in this display is expected to be used by Apple for its first. The iPhone Fold is expected to be unveiled this coming September and there already has been speculation that Apple was able to remove the crease entirely or at least reduce it by a large degree. Thealso is rumored to feature an under-display camera which matches one of the features of the display that Samsung rolled out at CES.

The iPhone Fold is expected to get rid of Face ID and bring back the biometric Touch ID fingerprint sensor which will be integrated into the power button, something that Apple already does with certain iPad Air and iPad mini models. Ice Universe also believes that the technology could be used with Samsung's Wide Fold, but only if Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) unit is willing to pay for it. Samsung MX designs, markets, and sells all of Samsung's mobile devices.



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Will you buy the iPhone Fold if the screen has no crease? Yes. A foldable phone with no crease is to die for. 66.67% No. A crease-less display does not impress me. 33.33% Vote 90 Votes





Even viewed from the side, the display rolled out by Samsung at CES did not have a crease





Many users can "tune out" the crease by trying to ignore it when looking at it head on. But the crease leaves a "groove" in the display that can be felt when the user runs his finger across the middle of the screen. Some reports say that the new technology on the screen displayed by Samsung today includes the use of a "laser-drilled metal plate." This plate allows the screen to fold in a certain way that the crease is eliminated. The screen displayed at CES did not show a crease even when the display was viewed from the side.





iPhone Fold is expected to be unveiled in September 2026 alongside the Theis expected to be unveiled in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max , and the iPhone Air 2 . It is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and an internal 7.8-inch display. More rumored specs include the use of a 5400mAh-5800mAh battery to power the device, and a price tag starting at $2,400. Besides the speculation calling for a 24MP under-display camera for the internal screen, we could see a hole-punch front-facing camera for the cover screen, and a dual-lens 48MP set-up on the back of the phone.

Top Apple analyst Kuo reveals how thick the iPhone Fold will be open and closed





iPhone Fold to be unveiled in September, but he also says that when the iPhone Fold is closed, it will be 9mm–9.5mm thick. When open, the device will measure 4.5mm–4.8mm. That makes it thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when closed and open, but thinner than the Ming-Chi Kuo is an analyst with TF International who has compiled an incredible track record forecasting upcoming Apple products. He not only expects theto be unveiled in September, but he also says that when theis closed, it will be 9mm–9.5mm thick. When open, the device will measure 4.5mm–4.8mm. That makes it thicker than thewhen closed and open, but thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

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