Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now





Why would you want to dilute the "Ultra" brand like that?





Look, we all know a name doesn't make a product successful (as evidenced by everything from Apple's Vision Pro to the HomePod and AirPods Max), but a bad product can certainly harm a brand that's amassed a reputation and following over the years.









Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be "bad." Not with Z Fold 7 , as well as major improvements including Now, I'm definitely not saying that the handset currently expected to be dubbedUltra will be "bad." Not with a very similar design to the undeniably gorgeous, as well as major improvements including a larger battery , better ultra-wide-angle lens, and of course, a significantly faster processor, all without increasing the product weight or thickness.



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Z Fold 8 Compared to what several previous Galaxy Z Fold editions have changed about their respective predecessors, I'd probably go so far as to call those potential upgrades positively dreamy... for a "regular" new. It's just that nothing on that list screams "Ultra" branding to me, especially if you consider some of the advantages the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to hold over its foldable step-sibling.





How do you feel about Samsung's new naming protocol? I think it makes perfect sense for the two phones I'm fine with it, but it isn't anything special or original Preposterous! Give back the Fold 8 its rightful title! Vote 124 Votes





Samsung is putting far too much trust in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide"





, Z Fold Wide, Z Fold 7 the Galaxy Z Fold 8 somehow feels like a worse idea than all those other aforementioned options combined. While I was never a big fan of the clunky Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide , Z Fold Wide, Z Wide Fold , or Wide Fold names bandied about these last few months for Samsung's preemptive iPhone Ultra alternative, calling a device that looks so different from thethesomehow feels like a worse idea than all those other aforementioned options combined.





Whether or not the iPhone Ultra will hit the industry-leading sales numbers predicted by so many analysts and research firms anytime soon, Samsung's first wide foldable is destined to be a niche product, and it should receive a niche name.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 offering Z Fold 7 I have no idea what that name should be (because Samsung isn't paying me the big bucks to get the company out of these kinds of marketing pickles), but I know it makes no sense to simply erase seven years of gradual, healthy, lovely evolution to then essentially start from scratch with an unrecognizableoffering weaker specs than the





That's just not going to fly, and it risks harming the mainstream appeal of both the Z Fold 8 (aka Z Fold 8 Wide) and the Z Fold 8 Ultra (aka Z Fold 8 ).

Keep calm and wait on





If it feels like I'm getting too worked up over something that may not amount to anything, you could be right, as Samsung is merely rumored (for now) to adopt this bizarre branding scheme for its impending foldable devices that makes absolutely no sense to me.









Z Fold 7 could end up maintaining its logical Galaxy Z Fold 8 name, its wide sibling might go with something like Z Fold 8 Book, Z Fold 8 Passport, or simply Z Fold Wide, and the "iPhone Ultra" could still stick to the For all we know, the real successor to thecould end up maintaining its logicalname, its wide sibling might go with something likeBook,Passport, or simply Z Fold Wide, and the "iPhone Ultra" could still stick to the iPhone Fold label that was in the news for so long before being revised by a couple of insiders.





At the end of the day, patience is advised for anyone invested in Samsung's foldable evolution efforts (like myself), and perhaps a little trust would be a good idea as well. After all, we don't know for sure everything the Z Fold 8 Ultra will bring to the table, and if that were to include a stylus and Privacy Display functionality, I might feel more inclined to embrace the rumored name change.