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Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be called Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Wide Fold could go official under the Z Fold 8 name... as crazy and illogical as that sounds.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
This direct sequel to the Z Fold 7 may or may not be branded the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about Samsung's upcoming book-style foldables (especially with a couple of months ahead of their official announcement), the most shocking news since... last week's rumored retirement of the Galaxy Z Flip line after this year's clamshell dropped on Chinese social media.
Apparently, the world's number two smartphone vendor is looking to fix what's clearly not broken about its product portfolio, changing the name of the direct sequel to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 to (try to) make a first-of-a-kind device more appealing to the masses... while possibly causing longtime Samsung fans quite a bit of confusion.
Why would you want to dilute the "Ultra" brand like that?
Look, we all know a name doesn't make a product successful (as evidenced by everything from Apple's Vision Pro to the HomePod and AirPods Max), but a bad product can certainly harm a brand that's amassed a reputation and following over the years.
Based on everything we know about it, this is not an ultra-grade device. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Now, I'm definitely not saying that the handset currently expected to be dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be "bad." Not with a very similar design to the undeniably gorgeous Z Fold 7, as well as major improvements including a larger battery, better ultra-wide-angle lens, and of course, a significantly faster processor, all without increasing the product weight or thickness.
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Compared to what several previous Galaxy Z Fold editions have changed about their respective predecessors, I'd probably go so far as to call those potential upgrades positively dreamy... for a "regular" new Z Fold 8. It's just that nothing on that list screams "Ultra" branding to me, especially if you consider some of the advantages the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to hold over its foldable step-sibling.
How do you feel about Samsung's new naming protocol?
We're talking key features like a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, 60W charging, Privacy Display technology, and perhaps most importantly, S Pen support, which the Z Fold 8 Ultra is all but guaranteed to snub. How in the world will Samsung then dare to advertise the device as the pinnacle of mobile innovation, and why would anyone expect next year's Galaxy S27 Ultra to raise the bar in the (few) departments its predecessor fails to impress compared to something like the OnePlus 15 or Xiaomi 17 Ultra?
Samsung is putting far too much trust in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide"
While I was never a big fan of the clunky Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Fold Wide, Z Wide Fold, or Wide Fold names bandied about these last few months for Samsung's preemptive iPhone Ultra alternative, calling a device that looks so different from the Z Fold 7 the Galaxy Z Fold 8 somehow feels like a worse idea than all those other aforementioned options combined.
Whether or not the iPhone Ultra will hit the industry-leading sales numbers predicted by so many analysts and research firms anytime soon, Samsung's first wide foldable is destined to be a niche product, and it should receive a niche name.
This could be a relatively successful niche product... or a mainstream flop. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
I have no idea what that name should be (because Samsung isn't paying me the big bucks to get the company out of these kinds of marketing pickles), but I know it makes no sense to simply erase seven years of gradual, healthy, lovely evolution to then essentially start from scratch with an unrecognizable Galaxy Z Fold 8 offering weaker specs than the Z Fold 7.
That's just not going to fly, and it risks harming the mainstream appeal of both the Z Fold 8 (aka Z Fold 8 Wide) and the Z Fold 8 Ultra (aka Z Fold 8).
Keep calm and wait on
If it feels like I'm getting too worked up over something that may not amount to anything, you could be right, as Samsung is merely rumored (for now) to adopt this bizarre branding scheme for its impending foldable devices that makes absolutely no sense to me.
Why is Samsung trying to fix what's clearly not broken? | Image by PhoneArena
For all we know, the real successor to the Z Fold 7 could end up maintaining its logical Galaxy Z Fold 8 name, its wide sibling might go with something like Z Fold 8 Book, Z Fold 8 Passport, or simply Z Fold Wide, and the "iPhone Ultra" could still stick to the iPhone Fold label that was in the news for so long before being revised by a couple of insiders.
At the end of the day, patience is advised for anyone invested in Samsung's foldable evolution efforts (like myself), and perhaps a little trust would be a good idea as well. After all, we don't know for sure everything the Z Fold 8 Ultra will bring to the table, and if that were to include a stylus and Privacy Display functionality, I might feel more inclined to embrace the rumored name change.
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