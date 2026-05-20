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Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could disappoint you in (at least) three different ways

The Z Fold 7's sequel and its wide brother are unlikely to feature substantial crease improvements, a privacy screen, or bring back S Pen support.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 design
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is unlikely to be the flawless product some of you are (unrealistically) expecting. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Expected to be unveiled on July 22 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Z Fold 8 has sure been in the spotlight a lot these past few weeks with rumored upgrades and improvements over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as all the key ways in which Samsung's next book-style foldable powerhouse is likely to distinguish itself from the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Z Fold Wide.

Unfortunately, all that good news is followed today by a far less encouraging report focused on some of the things that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 "series" will not change about the Z Fold 7, and while one of these omissions doesn't exactly come as a big surprise to me, the other two are definitely a little unexpected.

Privacy Display integration was always unlikely


And not just because the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has two screens or because its main display is a lot more sophisticated than the Galaxy S26 Ultra's sole 6.9-inch panel. Instead, the number one reason why I was skeptical the Privacy Screen feature would be integrated into any of Samsung's next-gen foldables is because... it's simply too early for that.


It makes a lot more sense for the company to wait and maybe expand the S26 Ultra's groundbreaking functionality to the S27 Pro apart from the S27 Ultra before eventually adding it to the foldable lineup as well. Of course, that's just an assumption on my part, but the first step is corroborated by Ice Universe on X.

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Which of these missing features sounds most disappointing to you?
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The well-known (and generally reliable) leaker doesn't go into too much detail regarding Samsung's long-term plans for the Privacy Display feature (most likely because they're carefully kept under wraps), but it's just about set in stone now that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide (or Z Fold Wide) will not follow the S26 Ultra's example from this particular standpoint.

S Pen support seemed far more likely


But alas, it's apparently not happening either. Remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 did not come with a built-in stylus but worked with a separately sold writing accessory, while the Z Fold 7 dropped all compatibility with Samsung's signature digital pens.


Although the company rarely walks back such decisions, several reports suggested the Z Fold 8 would indeed work with a new type of Samsung-made stylus that doesn't require a digitizer and can thus allow the next-gen foldable flagship to stay as thin and light as its predecessor (or even more so).

Evidently, that plan is no longer on the table (at least according to Ice Universe), but of course, a similar project could be revived for next year's Galaxy Z Fold 9.

The crease might be the biggest disappointment of them all


If you've been following the gossip around the long overdue "iPhone Ultra", you probably already know Apple's first-ever foldable will (likely) eliminate the display crease once and for all.


That's something Samsung (and other Android device manufacturers) have been trying to pull off for years... with mixed results. If you check out our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 7 review... or the actual product in the flesh out in the real world, you'll notice that the crease is not a big problem in day-to-day use, but it's certainly still there.

Seeing as how Samsung is expected to supply the iPhone Ultra's primary display, you'd think the crease would be eliminated from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as well. But this is now no longer expected to "improve much", which is making me more confused than I was before today. After all, I wouldn't say the Z Fold 7's crease requires "much" improvement, so maybe it is in fact going away. Or maybe the iPhone Ultra will have a bit of a crease too. Either way, I'm intrigued to find out more about both products... eventually.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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