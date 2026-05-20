Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could disappoint you in (at least) three different ways

Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold Wide





Unfortunately, all that good news is followed today by Galaxy Z Fold 8 "series" will not change about the Z Fold 7 , and while one of these omissions doesn't exactly come as a big surprise to me, the other two are definitely a little unexpected. Unfortunately, all that good news is followed today by a far less encouraging report focused on some of the things that the"series" willchange about the, and while one of these omissions doesn't exactly come as a big surprise to me, the other two are definitely a little unexpected.

Privacy Display integration was always unlikely













maybe expand the S26 Ultra 's groundbreaking functionality to the It makes a lot more sense for the company to wait andexpand the's groundbreaking functionality to the S27 Pro apart from the S27 Ultra before eventually adding it to the foldable lineup as well. Of course, that's just an assumption on my part, but the first step is corroborated by Ice Universe on X.



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Which of these missing features sounds most disappointing to you? The absence of Privacy Display. The lack of S Pen support. The minimally improved crease. All of the above. None of the above. Vote 2 Votes





Galaxy Z Fold 8 and (or Z Fold Wide) will not follow the S26 Ultra 's example from this particular standpoint. The well-known (and generally reliable) leaker doesn't go into too much detail regarding Samsung's long-term plans for the Privacy Display feature (most likely because they're carefully kept under wraps), but it's just about set in stone now that theand Z Fold 8 Wide (or Z Fold Wide) will not follow the's example from this particular standpoint.

S Pen support seemed far more likely





Z Fold 7 dropped all compatibility with Samsung's signature digital pens. But alas, it's apparently not happening either. Remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 did not come with a built-in stylus but worked with a separately sold writing accessory, while thedropped all compatibility with Samsung's signature digital pens.









Although the company rarely walks back such decisions, several reports suggested the Z Fold 8 would indeed work with a new type of Samsung-made stylus that doesn't require a digitizer and can thus allow the next-gen foldable flagship to stay as thin and light as its predecessor (or even more so).





Evidently, that plan is no longer on the table (at least according to Ice Universe), but of course, a similar project could be revived for next year's Galaxy Z Fold 9.

The crease might be the biggest disappointment of them all













... or the actual product in the flesh out in the real world, you'll notice that the crease is not a big problem in day-to-day use, but it's certainly still there. That's something Samsung (and other Android device manufacturers) have been trying to pull off for years... with mixed results. If you check out our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 7 review ... or the actual product in the flesh out in the real world, you'll notice that the crease is not a big problem in day-to-day use, but it's certainly still there.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 as well. But this is now no longer expected to "improve much", which is making me more confused than I was before today. After all, I wouldn't say the Z Fold 7 Seeing as how Samsung is expected to supply the iPhone Ultra 's primary display, you'd think the crease would be eliminated from theas well. But this is now no longer expected to "improve much", which is making me more confused than I was before today. After all, I wouldn't say the's crease requires "much" improvement, so maybe it is in fact going away. Or maybe the iPhone Ultra will have a bit of a crease too. Either way, I'm intrigued to find out more about both products... eventually.

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