Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July date has just leaked — and something way bigger may be coming
Samsung may be preparing for a major strategy shift this summer.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Multiple leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 have surfaced, even though we're still months away from the next Unpacked event. Usually, Samsung announces the next Galaxy Watch series alongside its foldables. But a new leak almost confirms there may be more coming this year.
For generations, Samsung has centered its summer launches around the Galaxy Z lineup. But last month, leaked renders about the brand's rumored smart glasses suggested the tech giant could break tradition this summer.
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Glasses are expected to lack a screen. It's estimated that the device might feature a camera, microphones, and speakers.
In tune with modern times, the AI-powered glasses are expected to support some version of Gemini, though Perplexity and Bixby may also be available. Seoul Economic Daily claims the model might be able to capture videos, with Gemini analyzing them in real time to provide more relevant information.
The Galaxy Glasses will likely run on Android XR, though there's still limited information regarding the possible asking price.
If Samsung indeed launches six new devices this summer, it will mark a clear shift in its strategy.
With the Galaxy Glasses, the brand aims to compete with existing products, such as the Meta AI Glasses. However, it might position them as much more than a smart AI assistant.
It's highly likely that Samsung plans to incorporate the device in its entire ecosystem. Unsurprisingly, it'll probably connect with Samsung phones. Furthermore, the brand may incorporate its Galaxy Glasses with smart home appliances, possibly even with vehicles.
Seoul Economic Daily claims Samsung might follow its release strategy this summer. According to the report, the Galaxy Unpacked event may land on July 22. The event might be held in London, though the exact time of the announcement is still unknown.
This is notable, as the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event happened much later than expected this year. While the latest flagship phones proved to be bestsellers, the delay wasn't met with enthusiasm from fans.
To me, the announcement of smartwatches and foldable phones in one go makes perfect sense. But when we add smart glasses into the mix, things get a bit diluted.
Of course, in this environment, broadening the portfolio is likely a strategic move to strengthen Samsung's influence and its ecosystem overall. And yet, I can't help but feel it's also a silent acknowledgment that the brand's foldables are no longer innovative enough on their own to hold attention.
Galaxy Unpacked to feature a surprise
For generations, Samsung has centered its summer launches around the Galaxy Z lineup. But last month, leaked renders about the brand's rumored smart glasses suggested the tech giant could break tradition this summer.
Now, a report from Seoul Economic Daily nearly confirms it. According to the outlet, the South Korean tech giant may be preparing to launch six devices in total:
Which devices are you most interested in?
A closer look at the rumored smart glasses
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Glasses are expected to lack a screen. It's estimated that the device might feature a camera, microphones, and speakers.
Leaked renders of the rumored Galaxy Glasses. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
In tune with modern times, the AI-powered glasses are expected to support some version of Gemini, though Perplexity and Bixby may also be available. Seoul Economic Daily claims the model might be able to capture videos, with Gemini analyzing them in real time to provide more relevant information.
The Galaxy Glasses will likely run on Android XR, though there's still limited information regarding the possible asking price.
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Even if the device is indeed announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this summer, an official launch may happen sometime later in 2026.
More than a new accessory
If Samsung indeed launches six new devices this summer, it will mark a clear shift in its strategy.
With such a rich product launch, who would even pay attention to the smartwatches? | Image by PhoneArena
With the Galaxy Glasses, the brand aims to compete with existing products, such as the Meta AI Glasses. However, it might position them as much more than a smart AI assistant.
It's highly likely that Samsung plans to incorporate the device in its entire ecosystem. Unsurprisingly, it'll probably connect with Samsung phones. Furthermore, the brand may incorporate its Galaxy Glasses with smart home appliances, possibly even with vehicles.
But when is the Unpacked event?
Seoul Economic Daily claims Samsung might follow its release strategy this summer. According to the report, the Galaxy Unpacked event may land on July 22. The event might be held in London, though the exact time of the announcement is still unknown.
The Galaxy S26 series was announced over a month later than the previous generation. | Image by Samsung
This is notable, as the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event happened much later than expected this year. While the latest flagship phones proved to be bestsellers, the delay wasn't met with enthusiasm from fans.
Samsung's plans are big, but is there more?
To me, the announcement of smartwatches and foldable phones in one go makes perfect sense. But when we add smart glasses into the mix, things get a bit diluted.
Of course, in this environment, broadening the portfolio is likely a strategic move to strengthen Samsung's influence and its ecosystem overall. And yet, I can't help but feel it's also a silent acknowledgment that the brand's foldables are no longer innovative enough on their own to hold attention.
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