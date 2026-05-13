Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July date has just leaked — and something way bigger may be coming



The Galaxy Glasses will likely run on Android XR, though there's still limited information regarding the possible asking price.



Recommended For You Even if the device is indeed announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this summer, an official launch may happen sometime later in 2026.



More than a new accessory

If Samsung indeed launches six new devices this summer, it will mark a clear shift in its strategy. The Galaxy Glasses will likely run on Android XR, though there's still limited information regarding the possible asking price.Even if the device is indeed announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this summer, an official launch may happen sometime later in 2026.If Samsung indeed launches six new devices this summer, it will mark a clear shift in its strategy.







With the Galaxy Glasses, the brand aims to compete with existing products, such as the Meta AI Glasses. However, it might position them as much more than a smart AI assistant.



It's highly likely that Samsung plans to incorporate the device in its entire ecosystem. Unsurprisingly, it'll probably connect with Samsung phones. Furthermore, the brand may incorporate its Galaxy Glasses with smart home appliances, possibly even with vehicles.



But when is the Unpacked event?

Seoul Economic Daily claims Samsung might follow its release strategy this summer. According to the report, the Galaxy Unpacked event may land on July 22. The event might be held in London, though the exact time of the announcement is still unknown.



