T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile customers no longer need special apps or a new device for real-time translation.
T-Mobile's network is getting smarter. | Image by Village of Blaine
AI is radically changing how carriers manage their networks. But not all the action is happening behind the scenes, as T-Mobile is finally launching the Live Translation beta.
AI may not have completely transformed how you interact with your smartphone just yet, but T-Mobile is using the tech to upgrade what its network can do for you.
Just dial *87* during a call to translate your voice into more than 80 supported languages. The service is free to select customers during the beta phase.
While the first wave of 5G focused on speed, the new priority is building a smart network that anticipates your needs.
T-Mobile and Ericsson recently trialed an AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation, which is slated to roll out in the third quarter. It uses AI to predict changing conditions and optimize the network in real time.
The company is also using AI to predict network strain and keep customers connected during natural disasters and extreme weather conditions.
Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While T-Mobile is using AI to better serve its customers, it might also be using it to leave them fending for themselves in the real world. Starting August 1, employees will be severely limited in their ability to help customers because of a mandate requiring almost all tasks to be done in the T-Life app.
One of the more helpful uses of AI
AI may not have completely transformed how you interact with your smartphone just yet, but T-Mobile is using the tech to upgrade what its network can do for you.
As John Saw, T-Mobile's President of Technology and CTO, notes, 60 million American households are multilingual. Moreover, the company's customers make over 6 billion international calls every year, and around 40% of its subscribers travel abroad. The company doesn't want language to be a communication barrier.
T-Mobile has baked real-time translation directly into its network with Live Translation. You don't need a special device or a dedicated app for the feature to work. It functions on any device connected to its network, including dumb phones, as long as at least one participant is a T-Mobile customer.
Live Translation represents a bold step forward: we’ve embedded contextual-aware and real-time AI services directly into T-Mobile’s network infrastructure. That means translations happen during the call itself in real-time without relying on third-party apps or extra downloads.
How it works
Just dial *87* during a call to translate your voice into more than 80 supported languages. The service is free to select customers during the beta phase.
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Because the feature is integrated into T-Mobile's network, you don't have to worry about a local AI model draining your phone's battery. By leveraging telco edge (placing computing power closer to the user rather than on a faraway server), distributed cloud sites, and its 5G Advanced architecture, T-Mobile promises minimal delays and consistent performance.
How is AI changing T-Mobile?
Smart is the new fast
While the first wave of 5G focused on speed, the new priority is building a smart network that anticipates your needs.
T-Mobile and Ericsson recently trialed an AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation, which is slated to roll out in the third quarter. It uses AI to predict changing conditions and optimize the network in real time.
During trials, spectral efficiency increased by 10% and download speeds rose by 15%.
The company is also using AI to predict network strain and keep customers connected during natural disasters and extreme weather conditions.
Not all positive
Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While T-Mobile is using AI to better serve its customers, it might also be using it to leave them fending for themselves in the real world. Starting August 1, employees will be severely limited in their ability to help customers because of a mandate requiring almost all tasks to be done in the T-Life app.
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