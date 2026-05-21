T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

How it works

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T-Mobile

T-Mobile





How is AI changing T-Mobile? Live Beta sounds cool. Just an excuse to push a self-service model. Can't feel any network improvements. Vote 4 Votes

Smart is the new fast

While the first wave of 5G focused on speed, the new priority is building a smart network that anticipates your needs.



T-Mobile and Ericsson recently trialed an



During trials, spectral efficiency increased by 10% and download speeds rose by 15%.



The company is also using AI to predict network strain and

Not all positive

Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. While T-Mobile is using AI to better serve its customers, it might also be using it to While the first wave of 5G focused on speed, the new priority is building a smart network that anticipates your needs.and Ericsson recently trialed an AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation , which is slated to roll out in the third quarter. It uses AI to predict changing conditions and optimize the network in real time.During trials, spectral efficiency increased by 10% and download speeds rose by 15%.The company is also using AI to predict network strain and keep customers connected during natural disasters and extreme weather conditions.Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Whileis using AI to better serve its customers, it might also be using it to leave them fending for themselves in the real world . Starting August 1, employees will be severely limited in their ability to help customers because of a mandate requiring almost all tasks to be done in the T-Life app.

Just dial *87* during a call to translate your voice into more than 80 supported languages. The service is free to select customers during the beta phase.Because the feature is integrated into's network, you don't have to worry about a local AI model draining your phone's battery. By leveraging telco edge (placing computing power closer to the user rather than on a faraway server), distributed cloud sites, and its 5G Advanced architecture,promises minimal delays and consistent performance.