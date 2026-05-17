Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly be special for a grim reason
Samsung has reportedly given up on a popular foldable phone
Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders. | Image by My Mobiles
Samsung's clamshell foldable may have run its course, with a new report suggesting that the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the last of its kind. Apparently, the South Korean giant has several reasons to discontinue the lineup.
According to a machine-translated post by a Weibo tipster, Samsung doesn't appear to be actively developing the Flip 9. That's a bit strange considering the upcoming July 22 Unpacked event signals that the Flip 8 development cycle is nearing its end. Ideally, Samsung should have started working on its successor by now.
Granted, the development of the Galaxy S25 Plus kicked off late enough to derail the entire launch schedule, so the Flip 9's timeline isn't an immediate cause for panic.
While the cheaper $899.99 Flip 7 FE exists, consumer demand has been muted.
Design stagnation is another major factor. The clamshell model has essentially hit a ceiling, leaving little room for meaningful enhancements.
Finally, the pivot to wider foldable phones and the initial success of the Huawei Pura X Max appears to have shifted Samsung's priorities.
While Samsung's Flip phones have traditionally outsold its book-style foldable, the tide started turning last year with the massively improved Fold 7.
Add to that the immense popularity of the limited-edition Galaxy Z TriFold, and it's clear that the appetite for larger bendable phones is increasing.
Rumors suggest the Flip 8 will closely mimic its predecessor, though it might be a smidge thinner and lighter. Specs are likely to remain largely the same, with Google's new Gemini Intelligence system expected to be the device's main highlight. Another selling point could be a nearly crease-free design, though that has long since stopped being a dealbreaker for foldable buyers.
Despite no major changes, the device may cost a little more than its predecessor due to rising memory component costs.
Still, initial reports indicate that the Flip 7 is more popular than previous models, proving the small foldable still has fans. That makes it difficult to believe that the lineup will be discontinued, though nothing should be ruled out just yet.
No signs of a Flip 9
The Flip 8 might be Samsung's last clamshell phone. | Image by Instant Digital
According to a machine-translated post by a Weibo tipster, Samsung doesn't appear to be actively developing the Flip 9. That's a bit strange considering the upcoming July 22 Unpacked event signals that the Flip 8 development cycle is nearing its end. Ideally, Samsung should have started working on its successor by now.
Flip 8 will be peak clamshell
Granted, the development of the Galaxy S25 Plus kicked off late enough to derail the entire launch schedule, so the Flip 9's timeline isn't an immediate cause for panic.
However, that's not the only reason the leaker theorized that there would be no Flip 9. The primary reason for shelving the lineup is cost. Although the Flip 7 is Samsung's cheapest foldable, its $1,099.99 starting price still lands it firmly in flagship territory.
While the cheaper $899.99 Flip 7 FE exists, consumer demand has been muted.
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It looks like Samsung can't maintain current pricing without cutting corners, which means the Flip 9 might not be a viable product.
Design stagnation is another major factor. The clamshell model has essentially hit a ceiling, leaving little room for meaningful enhancements.
Finally, the pivot to wider foldable phones and the initial success of the Huawei Pura X Max appears to have shifted Samsung's priorities.
What would make you buy a Flip over a Fold?
Makes financial sense
While Samsung's Flip phones have traditionally outsold its book-style foldable, the tide started turning last year with the massively improved Fold 7.
Add to that the immense popularity of the limited-edition Galaxy Z TriFold, and it's clear that the appetite for larger bendable phones is increasing.
Flip 8 will be an iterative product
Rumors suggest the Flip 8 will closely mimic its predecessor, though it might be a smidge thinner and lighter. Specs are likely to remain largely the same, with Google's new Gemini Intelligence system expected to be the device's main highlight. Another selling point could be a nearly crease-free design, though that has long since stopped being a dealbreaker for foldable buyers.
Despite no major changes, the device may cost a little more than its predecessor due to rising memory component costs.
Still, initial reports indicate that the Flip 7 is more popular than previous models, proving the small foldable still has fans. That makes it difficult to believe that the lineup will be discontinued, though nothing should be ruled out just yet.
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