Google might soon start warning you about dead Android apps on your phone

The problem with "dead" apps

Google to alert users when apps are delisted









Recommended For You How often do you check your phone for old apps? Like... never? When I switch phones. Once every couple of weeks. I keep all my apps active and up to date! Vote 1 Votes



Code teardown reveals the new notification strings

Our colleagues at







Looking at the specific wording inside the code, it's clear that the primary concern for Google is updates. People will be notified if a certain app has been removed from the Play Store and also reminded that it won't receive any more updates.



The notification changes depending on the number of the apps in question. It's not clear when these notifications will go live and start appearing on



A small update with major de-cluttering potential

This potential update, as minor as it might seem, looks like a pretty useful feature, especially for people who don't change their phones often and can accumulate a lot of clutter in the form of inactive apps. We'll keep you updated about any further developments, but meanwhile, if you've already started seeing such notifications, report in the comments below. Our colleagues at Android Authority have found an interesting code during their APK teardown procedure of the Google Play Store v51.4.19 app. These strings of code suggest that people might soon start to get notifications about such inactive or delisted apps.Looking at the specific wording inside the code, it's clear that the primary concern for Google is updates. People will be notified if a certain app has been removed from the Play Store and also reminded that it won't receive any more updates.The notification changes depending on the number of the apps in question. It's not clear when these notifications will go live and start appearing on Android phones This potential update, as minor as it might seem, looks like a pretty useful feature, especially for people who don't change their phones often and can accumulate a lot of clutter in the form of inactive apps. We'll keep you updated about any further developments, but meanwhile, if you've already started seeing such notifications, report in the comments below.

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There are millions of apps on the Play Store. Many of them don't survive the fierce competition and after a few years cease to exist. This means that your phone might be housing apps that no longer work, receive updates, or do anything besides taking up storage and space on your home screen.It's easy to miss such "dead" apps when there are dozens and dozens installed on your device, and Google knows this. The company is working on a feature to notify users if a certain app that's installed on your device has been removed from the Play Store.Google has a mechanism to notify users about harmful apps via Google Play Protect or even suspend apps for more serious violations. But the company doesn't send notifications when an app is delisted or removed by the developer or due to other non-security related reasons.