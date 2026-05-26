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Can't wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Why not get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold instead at a $300 discount?

Yes, we've all seen this Amazon deal before, but it somehow feels more attractive than ever after the latest Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra rumors.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold primary screen
That's a lot of screen real estate, and of course, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has many other things going for it as well. | Image by PhoneArena

I don't know about you, but Motorola's recent Razr Fold release and all the speculation around the Galaxy Z Fold "Wide" (which might be called Z Fold 8 after all) and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (whose actual name is expected to be Z Fold 8 Ultra) have made me more confident than ever before that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the best foldable you can buy right now.

That's especially true at a $300 discount that may sound familiar to a lot of hardcore Google fans, which obviously doesn't mean it's worth ignoring. Yes, I've seen the Tensor G5-powered giant marked down by 300 bucks from a regular starting price of $1,799 a bunch of times before today, but if for some reason you snubbed all those deals, I urge you to consider the latest one.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
$300 off (17%)
With a huge 8-inch primary display and a similarly impressive 6.4-inch secondary screen in tow, as well as a massive 5,015mAh battery under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be the greatest book-style foldable you can buy at this heavily reduced price in both Moonstone and Jade colorways.
Buy at Amazon
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That's because we now know almost everything there is to know about Samsung's next-gen book-style foldable powerhouses, and I for one am not impressed. Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be an objectively better product than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a lot of key areas, but with a name like that, I fear its list price could go as high as $2,200... in an entry-level configuration.

Meanwhile, the device formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide is likely to sport smaller screens, worse cameras, and a smaller battery than Google's 2025-released foldable giant, and although its price is naturally guaranteed to be lower than that of the Z Fold 8 Ultra, I doubt Samsung will be able to rival the (current) affordability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.


As much as I love Motorola, I'm afraid that the long-overdue Razr Fold doesn't even enter the conversation at its own excessive price point, while OnePlus has inexplicably exited the market segment before giving it a real chance. 

Basically, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn't have a lot of competition, although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only a little costlier at its latest discounts. But there are a few ways in which Google's foldable is better than the Z Fold 7, starting with battery life, and given that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold doesn't look particularly exciting or groundbreaking in the few pre-launch leaks I've seen, I can't recommend Amazon's newest Pixel 10 Pro Fold offer warmly enough.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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