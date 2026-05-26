Can't wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Why not get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold instead at a $300 discount?
Yes, we've all seen this Amazon deal before, but it somehow feels more attractive than ever after the latest Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra rumors.
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That's a lot of screen real estate, and of course, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has many other things going for it as well. | Image by PhoneArena
I don't know about you, but Motorola's recent Razr Fold release and all the speculation around the Galaxy Z Fold "Wide" (which might be called Z Fold 8 after all) and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (whose actual name is expected to be Z Fold 8 Ultra) have made me more confident than ever before that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the best foldable you can buy right now.
That's especially true at a $300 discount that may sound familiar to a lot of hardcore Google fans, which obviously doesn't mean it's worth ignoring. Yes, I've seen the Tensor G5-powered giant marked down by 300 bucks from a regular starting price of $1,799 a bunch of times before today, but if for some reason you snubbed all those deals, I urge you to consider the latest one.
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That's because we now know almost everything there is to know about Samsung's next-gen book-style foldable powerhouses, and I for one am not impressed. Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be an objectively better product than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a lot of key areas, but with a name like that, I fear its list price could go as high as $2,200... in an entry-level configuration.
Meanwhile, the device formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide is likely to sport smaller screens, worse cameras, and a smaller battery than Google's 2025-released foldable giant, and although its price is naturally guaranteed to be lower than that of the Z Fold 8 Ultra, I doubt Samsung will be able to rival the (current) affordability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The cameras are... about as great as you've come to expect from Google-made phones in this day and age. | Image by PhoneArena
As much as I love Motorola, I'm afraid that the long-overdue Razr Fold doesn't even enter the conversation at its own excessive price point, while OnePlus has inexplicably exited the market segment before giving it a real chance.
Basically, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn't have a lot of competition, although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only a little costlier at its latest discounts. But there are a few ways in which Google's foldable is better than the Z Fold 7, starting with battery life, and given that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold doesn't look particularly exciting or groundbreaking in the few pre-launch leaks I've seen, I can't recommend Amazon's newest Pixel 10 Pro Fold offer warmly enough.
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