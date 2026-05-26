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The Pixel 11 Pro XL hype proves we crave the biggest phones possible. But foldables can be too big!
Or there's more to the fact of why Google's next foldable is getting the cold treatment?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Almost half of you swear by the XL model. | Image by Android Headlines
I'll always be a defender of the compact phone form factor, even though I rock a 6.82-inch one. It seems that many of the best Android phones are headed towards the 7-inch standard and that's no good.
Yet, of the upcoming Pixel 11 family, the largest one is the most desired one.
My claims are based on your votes in a recent PhoneArena poll titled "Which Pixel 11 model would you buy?"
Here are the results:
One thing is obvious right away: people want Pro flagships. The upcoming Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models get a combined ~74% share of all the votes.
Of those two Pixel 11 Pro models, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the one that gets the most attention with over 43% of votes favoring it. The smaller Pixel 11 Pro is gathering "only" 30% of the total votes cast, which is still impressive.
Maybe it's because we tend to get the most out of our gadgets. And since we've abandoned desktops en masse because of phones (and we use laptops only for work more often than not), we still need a large display.
This is the way to enjoy watching videos, to enjoy gaming or to better inhale social media posts and multitask.
Bigger screens can confirm that it's easier to read, type, edit documents and use split-screen apps on ~6.9-inch devices than on 6-inch screens.
Under 10% of you say the vanilla Pixel 11 is worthy of your money. That's an interesting result, too; the Pro variants come with superior hardware on board, but non-Pro models are cool devices nevertheless.
Yes, Pixels are not a power user's first choice. But these devices were never meant to excel in terms of benchmark results.
In real life, they're fast and reliable. And, most notably, the Pixel philosophy is about rocking an AI-first device… with a great camera.
Google's most fascinating tricks, like the Call Screening feature, typically debut on Pixels and then make it to other Android brands.
But it appears that people trust the Pro Pixels way more.
That's an uncool future to be part of: some people simply can't deal with larger phones.
Yet, of the upcoming Pixel 11 family, the largest one is the most desired one.
It's your votes that say so
The Pixel 11 lineup will be with us soon. | Image by Android Headlines
My claims are based on your votes in a recent PhoneArena poll titled "Which Pixel 11 model would you buy?"
Here are the results:
- Pixel 11 – 9.4%
- Pixel 11 Pro – 30.39%
- Pixel 11 Pro XL – 43.23%
- Pixel 11 Pro Fold – 6.54%
- None of them – 10.44%
One thing is obvious right away: people want Pro flagships. The upcoming Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models get a combined ~74% share of all the votes.
The bigger, the better?
Of those two Pixel 11 Pro models, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the one that gets the most attention with over 43% of votes favoring it. The smaller Pixel 11 Pro is gathering "only" 30% of the total votes cast, which is still impressive.
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The 13% difference is substantial, though. This isn't a 5% difference and it indicates that there are significantly more people who want the largest possible slab phone.
Maybe it's because we tend to get the most out of our gadgets. And since we've abandoned desktops en masse because of phones (and we use laptops only for work more often than not), we still need a large display.
This is the way to enjoy watching videos, to enjoy gaming or to better inhale social media posts and multitask.
Bigger screens can confirm that it's easier to read, type, edit documents and use split-screen apps on ~6.9-inch devices than on 6-inch screens.
At the same time, larger phones usually include bigger batteries, which provide longer battery life. Yes, larger display panels draw a ton of power, but clever software optimizations have made it possible to minimize this phenomenon.
Regular isn't interesting
Under 10% of you say the vanilla Pixel 11 is worthy of your money. That's an interesting result, too; the Pro variants come with superior hardware on board, but non-Pro models are cool devices nevertheless.
Yes, Pixels are not a power user's first choice. But these devices were never meant to excel in terms of benchmark results.
In real life, they're fast and reliable. And, most notably, the Pixel philosophy is about rocking an AI-first device… with a great camera.
Google's most fascinating tricks, like the Call Screening feature, typically debut on Pixels and then make it to other Android brands.
But it appears that people trust the Pro Pixels way more.
Which is a bit ironic, since the regular-sized, non-Pro vanilla iPhone 17 was selling better in the first months of 2026 than its iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro siblings, according to a recent report.
At the bottom, there's the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a measly 6.54% of the total votes.
Of course, the premium price tag of foldables is a factor that surely drives people away from them.
But I think that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is taking preliminary hits from the iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra). Apple's first foldable is drawing lots of attention and people will probably want to see what this is about before buying a foldable by Google (or Samsung, for that matter).
I'm not saying that Google has neglected its Pixel phone lineup in recent times, but it's obvious that the Big G is obsessed with AI in general.
Google has to juggle Android, its search engine project, smartwatches, smart home devices and XR projects, not to mention services like YouTube, Gmail and the rest. In short, it's busy.
The company even released the Googlebook recently – a laptop that's promised to excel in terms of artificial intelligence features. So if the Pixel looks a bit ignored by its creators,
What about the Fold?!
At the bottom, there's the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a measly 6.54% of the total votes.
Could it be that the foldable's sheer size is driving the animosity here? Maybe. Or is it the fact that foldables haven't yet been adopted by people at large? Probably.
Of course, the premium price tag of foldables is a factor that surely drives people away from them.
But I think that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is taking preliminary hits from the iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra). Apple's first foldable is drawing lots of attention and people will probably want to see what this is about before buying a foldable by Google (or Samsung, for that matter).
Google has bigger fish to catch
I'm not saying that Google has neglected its Pixel phone lineup in recent times, but it's obvious that the Big G is obsessed with AI in general.
Google has to juggle Android, its search engine project, smartwatches, smart home devices and XR projects, not to mention services like YouTube, Gmail and the rest. In short, it's busy.
The company even released the Googlebook recently – a laptop that's promised to excel in terms of artificial intelligence features. So if the Pixel looks a bit ignored by its creators,
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