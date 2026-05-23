This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
Wondering what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like in everyday use? These images will give you a pretty solid idea.
Samsung's new foldable flagship might just be your next favorite phone. | Image by Ice Universe
Though the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn’t interesting this year, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide — or Galaxy Z Wide Fold as some call it — from Samsung is worth keeping an eye on. Now, thanks to a leaked screen protector for the phone, we can get a pretty good idea of what the new Galaxy Fold phone will look like.
The photo of the screen protector shows what the phone’s external display will look like in the hands of a user. It’s wider and shorter than the traditional Galaxy Z Fold 8 and has a front punch-hole camera at the top.
It will be Samsung’s answer to the Huawei Pura X Max and, more importantly, to Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra, which is coming out later this year with a similar form factor.
Once designs for the iPhone Ultra started leaking, both Huawei and Samsung got to work. Huawei already had a similar phone in its arsenal — the Pura X — but then released the Pura X Max that is meant to be used horizontally most of the time.
While the Huawei Pura X Max features rounded edges, the Samsung phone harkens back to the Galaxy S24 Ultra days with super sharp corners. This design language was also seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and will used for the Fold 8 as well.
To truly get a feel for what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like, the photo of the screen protector can be edited to resemble a working unit.
As mentioned, the bezels on the final design will be thicker than the bezels on the screen protector. Samsung’s foldables have noticeably thicker edges on the external displays compared to the company’s S-series flagship phones and even the A-series mid-range phones.
However, the picture gives us a really good idea of what content on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide can be expected to look like. If Samsung can design the software to work flawlessly, then some customers might even prefer the Fold 8 Wide over standard foldable designs.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are slated to be announced in July. So the new foldable flagships are basically right around the corner, though the Flip 8 might be the last of its kind.
I’m not sold on it myself just yet, but I can see it becoming a very popular design for foldable phones. There might even be a chance that this becomes the standard foldable form factor and the current design sticks around as a niche for people who won’t let go.
Leaked screen protector
A leaked screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. | Image by Ice Universe
The photo of the screen protector shows what the phone’s external display will look like in the hands of a user. It’s wider and shorter than the traditional Galaxy Z Fold 8 and has a front punch-hole camera at the top.
Worth keeping in mind is that this camera, according to other reports, will be much smaller than shown here. This is one of the new innovations that Samsung is bringing to the Fold 8 series, even if otherwise the phones aren’t too much of a leap forward.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will feature slightly less impressive hardware inside compared to the standard Fold 8 according to some reports. However, one source claims that internal testing has revealed that the phone feels impeccable to hold and use.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide vs Huawei
Screen protectors for the Huawei Pura X Max and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. | Image by Ice Universe
Once designs for the iPhone Ultra started leaking, both Huawei and Samsung got to work. Huawei already had a similar phone in its arsenal — the Pura X — but then released the Pura X Max that is meant to be used horizontally most of the time.
Compared to the Huawei Pura X Max, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide appears a little taller while being just as wide. A striking difference can be seen in the corners of both phones’ displays.
While the Huawei Pura X Max features rounded edges, the Samsung phone harkens back to the Galaxy S24 Ultra days with super sharp corners. This design language was also seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and will used for the Fold 8 as well.
Apple’s foldable, meanwhile, will also come with softer and rounder edges.
Which type of display do you prefer for your smartphones?
Let’s use some imagination
To truly get a feel for what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like, the photo of the screen protector can be edited to resemble a working unit.
If we add a screen to this tempered glass protector for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, its cover screen would basically look like the image on the right.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 23, 2026
Of course, the real device will not have bezels this narrow, and it will also have a punch hole. pic.twitter.com/hkspJKo9vR
As mentioned, the bezels on the final design will be thicker than the bezels on the screen protector. Samsung’s foldables have noticeably thicker edges on the external displays compared to the company’s S-series flagship phones and even the A-series mid-range phones.
This image is also missing the front punch-hole camera, so you’ll have to use a little bit of imagination.
However, the picture gives us a really good idea of what content on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide can be expected to look like. If Samsung can design the software to work flawlessly, then some customers might even prefer the Fold 8 Wide over standard foldable designs.
Samsung’s phones are right around the corner
The smaller camera can be seen in leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. | Image by Android Headlines
The Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are slated to be announced in July. So the new foldable flagships are basically right around the corner, though the Flip 8 might be the last of its kind.
As is tradition, Samsung’s foldables are releasing before the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone Ultra. Customers will have already gotten a taste of the wide-folding form factor by the time Apple makes its entrance.
I’m not sold on it myself just yet, but I can see it becoming a very popular design for foldable phones. There might even be a chance that this becomes the standard foldable form factor and the current design sticks around as a niche for people who won’t let go.
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