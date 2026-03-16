Galaxy Z Fold 8 may get the biggest and most disappointing battery upgrade you can imagine
Samsung’s upcoming foldables may get much better batteries, but that won’t be enough to beat its Chinese rivals.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 7 had the same battery as almost all its predecessors. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is notorious for its conservative approach to smartphone batteries. Even its latest Galaxy S26 Ultra lags behind its peers in terms of battery capacity, which irks many people, including some of the company’s most loyal fans. Sadly, that approach is unlikely to change anytime soon, even with the company’s upcoming foldables.
Samsung may have one of the most significant battery upgrades in the history of its book-style foldables. According to a report (translated source) from Dutch outlet Galaxy Club, the company will equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a record-breaking 5,000 mAh battery.
Samsung is reportedly also testing another 2,393 mAh battery, which is probably meant for the Galaxy Wide Fold. The wider foldable may end up with a total battery capacity of about 4,900 mAh. That information matches earlier rumors that the device would feature a battery with a capacity of about 4,800 mAh.
While adding a 5,000 mAh battery to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be a massive improvement for Samsung, it’s still far behind its rivals. The Honor Magic V6 packs a 6,660 mAh battery in its global version, while its Chinese edition goes up to 7,150 mAh. The upcoming Oppo Find N6 is rumored to feature a relatively modest 6,000 mAh battery. Even Apple’s iPhone Fold is rumored to reach over 5,500 mAh and maybe even 5,800 mAh.
If even Apple is moving on from its small batteries, then something unusual is happening with Samsung. The company used to be the manufacturer that would always go the extra mile with the specs, but now it treats batteries like almost no other company. We can only hope that the charging speeds will move on from the 25W and reach at least the 45W of the Galaxy Z TriFold. Otherwise, Samsung may turn into a punching bag for its critics.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 may get a much bigger battery
Samsung may have one of the most significant battery upgrades in the history of its book-style foldables. According to a report (translated source) from Dutch outlet Galaxy Club, the company will equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a record-breaking 5,000 mAh battery.
The new foldable may feature one cell rated at 2,369 mAh and another rated at 2,485 mAh. That would bring the total battery capacity to 4,854 mAh, which will be advertised by Samsung as 5,000 mAh. That would be a massive improvement over the 4,400 mAh batteries inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and all its predecessors since back to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Neither the Galaxy Wide Fold would match the competition
Galaxy Z Fold 7 was much thinner than the Z Fold 6, despite having the same battery. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is reportedly also testing another 2,393 mAh battery, which is probably meant for the Galaxy Wide Fold. The wider foldable may end up with a total battery capacity of about 4,900 mAh. That information matches earlier rumors that the device would feature a battery with a capacity of about 4,800 mAh.
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What do you think about Samsung’s battery strategy?
While adding a 5,000 mAh battery to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be a massive improvement for Samsung, it’s still far behind its rivals. The Honor Magic V6 packs a 6,660 mAh battery in its global version, while its Chinese edition goes up to 7,150 mAh. The upcoming Oppo Find N6 is rumored to feature a relatively modest 6,000 mAh battery. Even Apple’s iPhone Fold is rumored to reach over 5,500 mAh and maybe even 5,800 mAh.
Something needs to change
If even Apple is moving on from its small batteries, then something unusual is happening with Samsung. The company used to be the manufacturer that would always go the extra mile with the specs, but now it treats batteries like almost no other company. We can only hope that the charging speeds will move on from the 25W and reach at least the 45W of the Galaxy Z TriFold. Otherwise, Samsung may turn into a punching bag for its critics.
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