T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
T-Mobile has started shutting down some stores.
Want to experience T-Mobile retail? There's an app for that! | Image by IA Interior Architects
The writing has been on the wall. T-Mobile has been laying off employees across various roles. Pretty much all transactions will be routed through the T-Life app by October. Customers are now regularly greeted by AI bots instead of humans when reaching out to support. The company is going all-in on digital, which means stores aren't as important as they used to be.
T-Mobile is closing some company-owned retailer (COR) locations, according to employees. Interestingly, these aren't necessarily slow or underperforming outlets, ruling out a simple case of redundancy.
Instead, the company is shutting down even its busier stores in an apparent effort to shrink its retail footprint.
T-Mobile also seems to be washing its hands of Authorized Retail locations run by third-party dealers.
In some locations, the company has started slashing headcounts, pointing to an eventual total closure.
A lucky few outlets are being upgraded to Experience Stores, which are premium locations designed to showcase the product lineup and handle advanced support. There are reportedly only a handful of these stores, and they are mostly restricted to major metropolitan areas.
T-Mobile started layoffs late last year, right as it began aggressively transitioning users to T-Life. While the bulk of customer transactions already happen in the app, by August, 100% of them will have to be done digitally.
This timeline perfectly coincides with T-Mobile's plans to revoke employees' access to legacy systems, effectively bidding farewell to its traditional retail model. Even Costco and Sam’s Club transactions will be done through T-Life.
To its credit, T-Life has been gaining new features and bug fixes. T-Mobile claims that transactions are 25% faster on the app and require 50% fewer clicks. Customers who join via T-Life are 30% less likely to contact customer care.
Shuttering retail locations
T-Mobile is closing some company-owned retailer (COR) locations, according to employees. Interestingly, these aren't necessarily slow or underperforming outlets, ruling out a simple case of redundancy.
Just heard about a store in my area closing.
Instead, the company is shutting down even its busier stores in an apparent effort to shrink its retail footprint.
They are shutting down selected COR locations and are offering affected managers and staff "some" severance packages or the option to downgrade to ME roles.
Third-party retailers too
T-Mobile also seems to be washing its hands of Authorized Retail locations run by third-party dealers.
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I’m from a 3rd party we also are cutting 40% of our doors , this is all of us suffering.
In some locations, the company has started slashing headcounts, pointing to an eventual total closure.
A lucky few outlets are being upgraded to Experience Stores, which are premium locations designed to showcase the product lineup and handle advanced support. There are reportedly only a handful of these stores, and they are mostly restricted to major metropolitan areas.
I know two stores in my district automatically went experienced randomly.
How would you react if T-Mobile closed a store in your area?
Blame it on T-Life
T-Mobile started layoffs late last year, right as it began aggressively transitioning users to T-Life. While the bulk of customer transactions already happen in the app, by August, 100% of them will have to be done digitally.
This timeline perfectly coincides with T-Mobile's plans to revoke employees' access to legacy systems, effectively bidding farewell to its traditional retail model. Even Costco and Sam’s Club transactions will be done through T-Life.
A new age
To its credit, T-Life has been gaining new features and bug fixes. T-Mobile claims that transactions are 25% faster on the app and require 50% fewer clicks. Customers who join via T-Life are 30% less likely to contact customer care.
The messaging is clear: T-Life is good enough to handle your entire account. And while the support structure isn't being completely dismantled just yet, it's only natural for some employees and storefronts to be left behind as the app renders the pre-T-Life world redundant.
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