The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
A wider release is taking shape for the rumored Galaxy Wide Fold.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Sometimes, innovation isn't inspired by the desire to bring new things to users but by the need to defend the first place. With rumors of a foldable iPhone reaching a fever pitch, Samsung seems to be increasingly developing a special, wider, book-like foldable to beat Apple in this rivalry.
Galaxy SM-F971 to be available in multiple markets
Initial rumors surfaced at the end of 2025, when Smartprix first spotted a GSMA database under the model name SM-F971U. Typically, Samsung's nomenclature is pretty easy to decode: the "9" is typically assigned for foldable devices (usually book-like models), and the letter "U" after numerals indicates a specific market. In this case, the United States.
GSMA database showing Galaxy SM-F971 variants for different markets. | Image credit — Smartprix
But recently, Smartprix came across new GSMA listings, pointing to a much wider release for this new foldable device. The latest details suggest it will be available in the following regions:
- China: SM-F9710
- Canada: SM-F971W
- Global/Europe: SM-F971B
- Korea: SM-F971N
- USA: SM-F971U1/SM-F971U
How successful will the Galaxy Wide Fold be?
How do we know this isn't just the next Galaxy Z Fold 8? Technically, we don't have any official statements so far. But, looking at model numbers for previous Galaxy Z Fold models, we see this pattern:
- SM-F966: Galaxy Z Fold 7 (codename Q7)
- SM-F956: Galaxy Z Fold 6 (codename Q6)
- SM-F946: Galaxy Z Fold 5 (codename Q5)
If Samsung continues this tendency (and there's no reason it won't), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be the SM-F976. This leaves the SM-F971 (codename H8) in a category of its own.
Is this really necessary?
With various sources suggesting this new Galaxy Z Fold variant will feature a passport design, pointing to a much different aspect ratio than the standard variants. According to the latest insights, the phone's aspect ratio might be 4:3, just like the iPad mini (A17 Pro).
But here's the thing: Samsung already fixed its flagship Z Fold with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (for the most part), introducing a slightly wider but much more user-friendly design. Then there was the super-limited Galaxy Z TriFold, which sold out in minutes despite its sky-high asking price of $2,899.99 (and was likely available in a very small supply).
What I find myself asking is... why? Is a new foldable going to sell well when you have a pretty solid "standard" version? Or is the South Korean tech giant simply developing the Galaxy Wide Fold to show Apple it still holds the crown?
