Amazon’s $200 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+ makes it the perfect long-term companion
The tablet boasts a ton of firepower and is worth every penny!
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You even get a stylus inside the box. | Image by Samsung
For quite some time now, Amazon has had a sweet deal on the Galaxy Tab S10+, which I think might tickle your fancy, especially if you’ve been thinking about getting a 12.4-inch powerhouse and missed my initial post.
The offer is for the 256GB version in Moonstone Gray, which is currently selling for $200 off. That means you can get one of the best tablets on the market for just south of $800, which I find to be a reasonable price for all the value this thing brings to the table.
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Look at the sheer amount of firepower it has. Its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and 12GB of RAM allow it to breeze through tasks without even breaking a sweat, turning it into a great choice for work. With seven years of software updates, it’s also perfect for people who tend to use their devices for a long time without upgrading.
Did I mention you get an S Pen inside the box? You can use the included stylus to jot notes down faster or even sketch. And the 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio lets you enjoy stunning visuals regardless of whether you’re drawing the PhoneArena logo, catching up with the latest leaks for the new iPhone on PhoneArena.com, or watching the latest videos on the PhoneArena YouTube channel.
Overall, the tablet is definitely a hot pick at its current sub-$800 price. So, if it fits the bill, tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and get your brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ at a bargain price today!
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