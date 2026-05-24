Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer

At first, many figured that the Trump T1 Phone was a modified Revvl 7 Pro. Now that the device has started shipping to those who ordered the device, side-by-side pictures and a comparison of the specs indicate that the Trump T1 is not a Revvl 7 Pro. Instead, it appears that the phone is a modified HTC U24 Pro, which was released in June 2024

It's a pretty sure bet that the Trump T1 Phone is a modified HTC U24 Pro





The side-by-side pictures of the HTC U24 Pro and the Trump T1 Phone alone would seem to confirm this. The speaker grille, notification LED, and the proximity sensor and ambient light sensor right on the top bezel of both phones are the same on both devices. Additionally, the headphone jack and cameras match up. Some features, such as the microphone on the rear, used for noise cancellation on phone calls and to record audio for video recordings, and the flash are in different locations.





Both phones also have similar specs including a 6.8-inch display, and a Snapdragon 7-series application processor under the hood. They also share a 50MP front-facing selfie snapper, a 50MP Main camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Telephoto camera with an optical 2x zoom. Both phones also share Bluetooth 5.3 support unlike the Revvl 7 Pro, which features Bluetooth 5.2.

Most of the specs match up perfectly





The HTC U24 Pro and Trump T1 Phone both are equipped with 12 GB of memory. The Trump T1 comes with 512 GB of storage matching the 12 GB/512 GB memory and storage option offered on the HTC U24 Pro.









The Revvl 7 Pro also does not match up with the Trump T1 Phone as well as the HTC U24 Pro does. And here is the biggest match of all. While the Revvl 7 Pro is available for about $125 these days, the HTC U24 Pro with 512 GB storage (same as the Trump T1) is priced by importers in a range of $490-$525. That is closer to the $499.99 price of the Trump T1 Pro.

Questions about the mid-range Trump phone





People still have some questions about the phone. For example, why does the American flag on the back of the device have only 11 stripes when it should have 13? There is also confusion about the original brag made by Trump Mobile that the phone would be made in America.



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The box that the phone comes in says that it is "proudly assembled in the U.S." Also, the phone comes with Android 15 pre-installed, a generation behind the version of Android installed on most new Android phones . With Android 17 expected to drop as soon as August, the Trump T1 Phone could fall two generations behind.

What about Android updates?





So far, there has been no word from Trump Mobile about how many Android and security updates the Trump T1 will receive. Considering that the $499 price is only "promotional," we can expect a price hike sometime in the future.





For those unfamiliar with HTC, it was the manufacturer behind some of the best phones made early in the touchscreen smartphone era. The HTC Touch Diamond, the HTC Touch Pro, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 and the fabulous HTC HD2 were some of the best Windows Mobile-powered phones of their time.





Android phones including the Android phone ), the Nexus One, the HTC Evo 3D, and the phone that is personally my favorite of all the handsets I have ever owned. This would be the HTC One (M8). HTC built fabulous lookingincluding the T-Mobile G1 (the first), the Nexus One, the HTC Evo 3D, and the phone that is personally my favorite of all the handsets I have ever owned. This would be the HTC One (M8).

This phone had a unique aluminum design, featured dual front-facing stereo speakers, and it just felt incredible in the hand. What we didn't know at the time was that this would be the high-water mark for the Taiwan-based manufacturer.





HTC has since focused on producing mid-range smartphones like the U24 Pro. There are some PhoneArena readers out there who would love to see what HTC could do with a flagship in the AI era.