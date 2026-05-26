Walmart is selling the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at a huge new discount in defiance of Samsung's price hikes
Probably the best mid-range Samsung tablet around is massively discounted just a few weeks after its US price was (theoretically) increased.
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The Tab S10 FE is compact and undeniably good-looking... even though its screen bezels could be thinner. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've been thinking of getting a new Android tablet from the world's second-largest vendor for a couple of months or so, you may have noticed that the entire Galaxy Tab portfolio has recently become more expensive, which means that this is probably not the best time for a Samsung.com/us purchase in that particular product category.
But that's where Walmart comes in, charging more than 150 bucks less than the device manufacturer itself for one of Samsung's greatest tablets around all of a sudden. I'm talking about the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which is obviously not as powerful as something like Apple's 2025-released iPad Pro duo or the iPad Air (2026) family... nor does it have to be at $395.
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Originally made available at $499.99 and up a little over a year ago, the Exynos 1580-powered 10.9-incher with a built-in S Pen jumped to a starting price of $549.99 last month on its maker's official US website, and unfortunately, it appears the same increase has been adopted by Amazon a couple of weeks later as well.
Because Amazon and Samsung are offering no discounts whatsoever at the time of this writing, at least on an entry-level 128GB storage variant with no obligatory device trade-in or other strings attached, Walmart's outstanding new deal feels exceptionally hard to resist. That is, of course, if you're not more inclined to pick up a Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Idea Tab Pro, or Yoga Tab at a killer Memorial Day discount.
That built-in stylus is without a doubt one of the Tab S10 FE's key selling points, especially at under $400. | Image by PhoneArena
At $395 (in a single blue colorway), the Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition stands out from many of its rivals (including the aforementioned new iPad Air duo) with its bundled stylus and reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen. The design is an absolute knockout (especially for a relatively affordable Android mid-ranger), with a premium metal-and-glass construction and a razor-thin 6mm profile, and the long-term software support is likely to be as impressive as on the costlier Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.
Yes, the Exynos 1580 processor is a little underwhelming, especially combined with the 8GB RAM count of the entry-level Tab S10 FE configuration, but the overall value equation is a stunner, made that much more remarkable by the generous 8,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology. What more could you want for less than four Benjamins?
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