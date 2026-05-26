Walmart is selling the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at a huge new discount in defiance of Samsung's price hikes









Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $395 $549 99 $155 off (28%) If you like Android tablets with large screens, premium designs, razor-thin profiles, blazing fast charging, built-in pens, and reasonable prices, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE should top your shopping list today at a $155 discount in a blue colorway and 128GB storage variant. Buy at Walmart Recommended For You





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Originally made available at $499.99 and up a little over a year ago, the Exynos 1580-powered 10.9-incher with a built-in S Pen jumped to a starting price of $549.99 last month on its maker's official US website, and unfortunately, it appears the same increase has been adopted by Amazon a couple of weeks later as well.













Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition stands out from many of its rivals (including the aforementioned new iPad Air duo) with its bundled stylus and reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen. The design is an absolute knockout (especially for a relatively affordable Android mid-ranger), with a premium metal-and-glass construction and a razor-thin 6mm profile, and the long-term software support is likely to be as impressive as on the costlier At $395 (in a single blue colorway), theFan Edition stands out from many of its rivals (including the aforementioned new iPad Air duo) with its bundled stylus and reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen. The design is an absolute knockout (especially for a relatively affordable Android mid-ranger), with a premium metal-and-glass construction and a razor-thin 6mm profile, and the long-term software support is likely to be as impressive as on the costlier Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra





Yes, the Exynos 1580 processor is a little underwhelming, especially combined with the 8GB RAM count of the entry-level Tab S10 FE configuration, but the overall value equation is a stunner, made that much more remarkable by the generous 8,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology. What more could you want for less than four Benjamins?

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