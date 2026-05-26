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Verizon has installed an antenna under your seat because of FIFA

Over 10 million visitors to the US are expected for the FIFA World Cup tournament.

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Sebastian Pier
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Verizon and FIFA logos.
The games will start on June 11. | Image by Verizon
Many of you already have a ticket or two for a FIFA World Cup game or two. And Verizon is working hard to make sure you and everyone around you experience zero network lags at the stadium.

This means that there could be an antenna under your seat.

How else do you think those selfies and ultra-wide shots of the packed stadium will be posted to Instagram without delay, folks?

Many millions of visitors




Traditionally, stadiums draw big crowds and packed events need extra hardware from telcos.

According to some predictions, the US alone could welcome over ten million extra visitors this summer. The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event.

Verizon is a sponsor and a partner of the event and it's currently building the communications and network systems that will support the tournament across stadiums, fan zones and other event locations.

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Verizon's systems will help improve connectivity both inside and outside stadiums while also leaving long-term network upgrades in host cities after the tournament ends.

So, even if your true American blood commands you to disdain the FIFA World Cup and soccer in general, the tournament will be a net positive for you in the long run. You'll enjoy better connectivity after the FIFA craze goes away.

Data usage spikes for sure


Large crowds use mobile data like mad. Fans stream videos, post on social media, check statistics and make mobile payments. To handle the demand, Verizon has expanded network capacity at stadiums by adding more 5G spectrum and installing thousands of antennas under seats and throughout venues to improve 4G and 5G coverage.

The company also added small cell sites near public transit areas, watch parties and other gathering locations to reduce network throttle.

Verizon's technology will also support tournament operations behind the scenes. The company is deploying private 5G networks, fiber connections, and other systems to help broadcasters transmit live video and data worldwide. These networks will also support referee body cameras and other tools that require fast and stable connections during matches.

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Fixed wireless connections at many places


In addition, Verizon plans to use fixed wireless 5G connections for temporary setups such as retail locations, event spaces and operational sites tied to the tournament. The company said it is also providing cybersecurity systems.

Outside the event itself, Verizon said it is upgrading local networks in host cities, with the goal of improving internet access for residents after the World Cup ends. The company said the upgrades could support areas such as education, healthcare, public safety, and local businesses in the future.

This will be a major test for Verizon


An event of the scale of the FIFA World Cup could be a make-it-or-break-it moment for Verizon. If people can't post in real time or, worse, have problems connecting with their loved ones on game days, I think AT&T and T-Mobile would surely benefit from apostates.

If Verizon handles the challenge well enough, though, it would be a major bragging point. Any telco that can provide great service for millions of people will use this to their advantage in the months afterward.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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