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Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are cheaper than ever, but most likely not for long

Technically, this exceptional deal on the best-ever Samsung earbuds is set to last a month, but that seems highly unlikely to be the case.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in white
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are not just undeniably powerful but reasonably good-looking as well. | Image by Samsung

Have you been courting the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro but felt you could do better than settle for a revival of Amazon's launch offer with a $30 gift card included in the regular price of Samsung's latest (and greatest) AirPods Pro 3 rival?

Now's definitely the best time to pull the trigger, at least if you don't have a problem opting for an "international" model with a 90-day warranty included. That's far from ideal for an obvious reason, but when you can save 80 bucks compared to a standard US version available at Amazon or Samsung's official US e-store with a one- (or even two-) year warranty, you'll probably be inclined to make the compromise.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
$169 99
$249 99
$80 off (32%)
The latest and greatest ultra-high-end earbuds from Samsung are on sale at a new record low price in brand-new condition with a 90-day warranty included. These are international units, which is not ideal, but they're still equipped with the same super-premium audio and live translation capabilities as the official US version.
Buy at Woot
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
$65 off (26%)
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are on sale at a substantial discount on Amazon as well in an international version, but this discount is smaller than Woot's and you don't get any US warranty whatsoever with your purchase.
Buy at Amazon
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It almost goes without saying that the extraordinary new deal comes from Woot, improving on the e-tailer's past promotions on international Galaxy Buds 4 Pro units, and if you hurry, you can choose between black and white colorways at the exact same gigantic 32 percent discount.

Now, I know what you're thinking. Why should I hurry when the special offer is scheduled to run for a whole month? Simple: because Woot's inventories are unlikely to withstand the demand of bargain-hunting wireless earbuds buyers for more than a few days.

In case you're wondering, Amazon is currently running a deal that looks very similar at first glance. But the e-commerce giant's "international" Galaxy Buds 4 Pro copies are at least 15 bucks costlier, and they're not actually sold by Amazon but rather a third-party merchant with less experience and nowhere near Woot's reputation. Oh, and you also get no domestic warranty there.


So, yes, you should strongly consider getting your next Samsung-made high-end earbuds from Woot while you can, especially if you happen to already own a high-end Galaxy handset.

The connectivity will be flawless, the real-time translations... maybe not quite flawless but certainly useful in a lot of situations, the overall sound quality pretty much unrivaled, and the battery life more than satisfactory. What more could you possibly want at $169.99?
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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