Despite worrying rumors, Apple remains destined for 2026 foldable market supremacy... for now





I'm talking about the currently Samsung-dominated foldable landscape, which might get a new champion in 2026... if I'm talking about the currently Samsung-dominated foldable landscape, which might get a new champion in 2026... if Apple pulls off an early enough "iPhone Ultra" release

Almost one in two foldables sold in North America this year could be iPhones







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iPhone Fold I'll be honest with you, I'm finding it pretty hard to believe that the(aka iPhone Ultra) can single-handedly account for 46 percent of all foldable sales in North America in 2026 even if the device manages to start shipping to its earliest adopters in September or October.





It's not (just) a matter of demand, mind you, but whether or not Apple will be able to manufacture the millions of units needed to satisfy that demand quickly enough. And if the initial release is pushed back to November or December, the chances of hitting 46 percent market share fall from unlikely to essentially non-existent.

Huge drops predicted for Samsung, Motorola, and Google





If we assume that the latest Counterpoint Research forecast will prove accurate as far as Apple's numbers are concerned (which is obviously not guaranteed at the moment), that means North America's top three foldable vendors today will all suffer massive declines in 2026.









We're talking an abrupt fall from 51 percent to 29 percent share for current top dog Samsung , a reduction of Motorola 's 2025 slice of the pie almost in half, and a slip towards nearly complete market segment irrelevancy for Google



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How impressive will the market's overall growth be?





If Counterpoint Research is right, very impressive. Specifically, foldable shipments are projected to jump by no less than 48 percent in North America in 2026 compared to last year... unless, of course, the "iPhone Ultra" ends up being released later than currently expected by most analysts.





Where do you think Apple will rank in the foldable vendor chart this year? First place in North America, first place worldwide. First place in North America, second place worldwide. Second or third place everywhere. No higher than third place. I don't think the iPhone Ultra will be released in 2026. Vote 0 Votes





If you're wondering exactly where the segment-leading demand for Apple's first-ever foldable device might come from, the answer is apparently a two-parter. On one hand, the Cupertino-based tech giant can rely on iPhone devotees who've never even entertained the possibility of buying a Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, or Motorola Razr.





Pixel Fold owners could be convinced to jump ship, although I believe that will greatly depend on how different the iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold ) ends up looking from these existing products, and perhaps most importantly, On the other hand, it seems a relatively large number of Z Fold, Z Flip, Razr, andowners could be convinced to jump ship, although I believe that will greatly depend on how different the iPhone Ultra (or) ends up looking from these existing products, and perhaps most importantly, its retail price

Will Apple rule the foldable world in 2026?





As big as North America is (both as a geographical region and as a smartphone market), I'm not convinced Apple will manage to convert this predicted regional supremacy into global domination as early as this year... even assuming these predictions come true.









That's because this latest Counterpoint Research report highlights Samsung as a "more resilient" foldable vendor on the world stage, and a global forecast put together by the same analytics firm just last month had Apple in second place, with a projected 28 percent market share, narrowly behind the leader's dominant 31 percent slice of the pie.

To me, even that sounds like a very optimistic scenario for the first foldable iPhone , but I guess we'll find out in eight or nine months if I'm right or these analysts and industry pundits are better at predicting the future of perhaps the most volatile of all smartphone market segments today.

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