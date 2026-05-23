This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
Apple is making the best iPhone ever, and I'm not just saying that because it's the newest model.
Apple seeks to revolutionize smartphones once more with the iPhone 20 Pro. | Image by Fpt.
With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple kicked off a grand three-year plan for the iPhone. Each generation of the company’s most important product would receive redesigns that would completely shatter the monotony of generations past.
But perhaps the most important iPhone is next year’s iPhone 20 Pro — the iPhone 19 series will likely be skipped like the iPhone 9 was — for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.
Apple wants to make the iPhone 20 Pro a beautiful phone that features absolutely zero bezels around the display. This isn’t like the Samsung Galaxy Edge models of old, Apple wants the display to gently merge into the chassis on all four corners without distorting the contents on the screen. As such, the user will get to experience an almost flat display but without any bezels.
At long last, a new smartphone breakthrough will return phone displays to how they used to be: distraction-free screens.
The iPhone 20 Pro, at least according to Prosser’s report and his renders, is also ditching the flatter edges of current Pro models. Curved sides hold up the magnificent display, making the phone almost look like a piece of jewelry in Prosser’s words.
Apple is also working on installing a brand-new anti-reflective film on this display, making it an even bigger joy to use. As some reports have suggested prior, Apple might call the screen on this phone “Liquid Glass Display”. Its design will certainly be accentuated by Liquid Glass on iOS.
Lastly, some reports have suggested that, if the company is able to, it will make the iPhone 20 Pro a completely solid device. No buttons, apart from a touch sensor, and no speaker grilles either.
This is unlikely to happen by 2027 but would still be cool to see nevertheless.
Apple wanted to move Face ID below the display with the iPhone 18 Pro to start preparing its user base for an all-screen iPhone. Unfortunately, that might not happen.
According to reports, current under-display Face ID components are sluggish and inaccurate, which is not something that Apple will ever accept for one of its most heavily marketed features. If the under-display Face ID component is not perfected in time, then this year’s iPhone 18 Pro will be nothing special and hardly worth your time.
The iPhone 17 Pro featured a larger rear camera island, for example, while also shifting to an aluminum chassis. This year, Apple has plans for the iPhone 18 Pro.
But perhaps the most important iPhone is next year’s iPhone 20 Pro — the iPhone 19 series will likely be skipped like the iPhone 9 was — for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.
And now, thanks to Apple insider Jon Prosser’s fantastic work, we can see what this magical 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model will look like.
All screen, no distractions
The iPhone 20 Pro won't just be a great iPhone, it will be a revolutionary smartphone. | Images by Fpt.
Apple wants to make the iPhone 20 Pro a beautiful phone that features absolutely zero bezels around the display. This isn’t like the Samsung Galaxy Edge models of old, Apple wants the display to gently merge into the chassis on all four corners without distorting the contents on the screen. As such, the user will get to experience an almost flat display but without any bezels.
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Even more important, in my eyes, is the absence of the Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island isn’t just being replaced with a punch-hole camera or something similar, there will be no cutouts across the phone’s display at all.
At long last, a new smartphone breakthrough will return phone displays to how they used to be: distraction-free screens.
Do you want smartphones to return to displays with no cutouts?
The iPhone 20 Pro, at least according to Prosser’s report and his renders, is also ditching the flatter edges of current Pro models. Curved sides hold up the magnificent display, making the phone almost look like a piece of jewelry in Prosser’s words.
Apple is also working on installing a brand-new anti-reflective film on this display, making it an even bigger joy to use. As some reports have suggested prior, Apple might call the screen on this phone “Liquid Glass Display”. Its design will certainly be accentuated by Liquid Glass on iOS.
Apple is also apparently working on implementing a new type of battery for more capacity without the need for more space. These batteries will not be the silicon-carbon batteries currently gaining so much popularity across Chinese phones, however.
Lastly, some reports have suggested that, if the company is able to, it will make the iPhone 20 Pro a completely solid device. No buttons, apart from a touch sensor, and no speaker grilles either.
This is unlikely to happen by 2027 but would still be cool to see nevertheless.
The iPhone 18 Pro problem
If Dark Cherry looks like this, then the iPhone 18 Pro will look gorgeous. | Image by Mac Daily News
Apple wanted to move Face ID below the display with the iPhone 18 Pro to start preparing its user base for an all-screen iPhone. Unfortunately, that might not happen.
According to reports, current under-display Face ID components are sluggish and inaccurate, which is not something that Apple will ever accept for one of its most heavily marketed features. If the under-display Face ID component is not perfected in time, then this year’s iPhone 18 Pro will be nothing special and hardly worth your time.
The iPhone 20 Pro problem
As awesome as it looks, it might not be ready on time. | Video by Fpt.
As if the problem with the iPhone 18 Pro wasn’t enough, Apple is having trouble with the iPhone 20 Pro as well. Apparently, the company was unable to perfect the display qualities that it had been hoping to for next year’s iPhone.
This year’s iPhone 18 Pro is serving as a sort of placeholder until Apple can get to the phone it is most excited for in 2027. However, the display construction that the company will probably have to use next year will have two problems.
The iPhone 20 Pro will still distort content on the edges. Barely, but definitely not as unnoticeable as Apple had hoped for. Secondly, the phone will face some minor brightness issues.
The iPhone 20 Pro will still most likely be an excellent phone, but Apple’s grand three-year plan has not gone as…planned.
Everything is currently up in the air when it comes to the iPhone 20 Pro, but I have my fingers crossed.
This year’s iPhone 18 Pro is serving as a sort of placeholder until Apple can get to the phone it is most excited for in 2027. However, the display construction that the company will probably have to use next year will have two problems.
The iPhone 20 Pro will still distort content on the edges. Barely, but definitely not as unnoticeable as Apple had hoped for. Secondly, the phone will face some minor brightness issues.
The iPhone 20 Pro will still most likely be an excellent phone, but Apple’s grand three-year plan has not gone as…planned.
I still have hope, lots of it
The iPhone 17 Pro kicked off Apple's grand three-year plan and the iPhone 20 Pro will likely end it. | Image by PhoneArena
Everything is currently up in the air when it comes to the iPhone 20 Pro, but I have my fingers crossed.
I’ve never liked display cutouts, so a phone that inspires the rest of the smartphone industry to return to distraction-free screens is just the kind of thing I’d love to see. And, even if Apple fails to perfect everything by next year, it’s only a matter of time before it achieves its vision and releases the most perfect iPhone ever made.
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