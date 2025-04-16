Foldable iPhone price leak drops - and Apple's not holding back
A new leak is narrowing down what price we may expect for Apple's first foldable iPhone.
Apple's foldable iPhone is more in the headlines more than ever nowadays. Although it's quite early to know anything for certain, leaks and rumors are starting to paint a picture of this mystical creature, Apple's first folding iPhone, expected to come towards the end of next year.
Instant Digital expects the foldable iPhone to retail between $2,100 and $2,300. This potentially puts it at $200 or $400 more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1,899), which is currently Samsung's reigning foldable. But of course, we're not waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a price hike from Samsung isn't out of the cards, which may even things between the two main competitors more.
Yep, the price for the foldable iPhone keeps getting rumored to be higher than the competition. But Apple is ambitious and if talks are to be trusted, the device may enter with a bang. First off, it's said the foldable iPhone may completely eliminate the display crease, a small but noticeable annoyance with foldable devices in general.
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to come towards the end of 2026, and Apple may or may not release also a foldable iPad to accompany it (more likely the iPad will come at a later time). The iPhone is said to be a book-style foldable, with a 7.8-inch foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The inner display will reportedly feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, or something similar to this.
So far, multiple sources are indicating we'll see it in 2026. However, initially, Apple may not produce huge quantities of the device. Kuo also previously stated that it may have a successor the year after that.
The competition in the segment is strong thought: we have Samsung with its Galaxy Fold models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 being the one coming this summer, we have Honor and Oppo fighting for who will make the next foldable thinner, and Huawei is playing around with tri-fold designs. Also, Samsung is rumored to be dipping its toes into tri-foldable phones, although it is yet to release a model.
So, Apple will join at a very interesting time, if these rumors are true. Let's see if it pulls a revolution off, or... not.
Meanwhile, the contender from Google - the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - starts at $1,799 right now.
Apple's first foldable iPhone may join a struggling foldable phone market and has huge potential to turn the tide in favor of foldables. A decline in the market is expected this year, but it may get a rebirth in 2026.
