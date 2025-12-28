Change at T-Mobile draws intense reactions

Revolutionizing the customer experience

T-Mobile

IntentCX leverages a large number of data points to provide individualized solutions. The technology also helpsprovide faster responses as it can "manage thousands of conversations and hundreds of actions simultaneously."For issues that require human input, AI will work alongside human agents to assist customers. That's why, even with Apple Messages support shuttered, customers don't need to worry about being unable to contact a customer service representative to get a complex issue solved.