



Two substantial upgrades in a row?!





Z Flip 7 Z Flip 6 Yes, I am as astounded as you to discuss the very distinct possibility today that thecould pack a battery size of around 4,300mAh this year. That would be up from 4,000mAh on last year's, which in turn represented an important enhancement over the 3,700mAh cell capacity of the Z Flip 5 before it.





Z Fold 5 , Z Fold 4, and even the Z Fold 3 all offered the exact same 4,400mAh battery capacity, and believe it or not, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 actually stood at a slightly higher 4,500mAh mark all the way back in 2020. Even if this year's In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , Z Fold 4, and even the Z Fold 3 all offered the exact same 4,400mAh battery capacity, and believe it or not, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 actually stood at a slightly higher 4,500mAh mark all the way back in 2020. Even if this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 manages to bump up that figure (which is by no means a guarantee for the time being), it's pretty obvious that Samsung is employing two radically different upgrading strategies for its two distinct foldable families.





, I should point out that the clamshell technically packs two batteries with a combined rated capacity of a little under 3,900mAh. Because that number is officially advertised as a nice and round 4,000mAh, the expectation is that the Z Flip 7 's own two batteries with rated capacities of 2,985 and 1,189mAh will yield a "typical" (or advertised) combined figure of 4,300mAh. Circling back to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , I should point out that the clamshell technically packs two batteries with a combined rated capacity of a little under 3,900mAh. Because that number is officially advertised as a nice and round 4,000mAh, the expectation is that the's own two batteries with rated capacities of 2,985 and 1,189mAh will yield a "typical" (or advertised) combined figure of 4,300mAh.





Simply put, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected (by some folks who are generally right about these types of things) to upgrade the total battery capacity of its predecessor by 7 or 8 percent, which could result in a real-world improvement in endurance times between charges of 7 or 8 percent... or more.





Z Flip 7 is also expected, nay, virtually guaranteed to replace the Z Flip 6 's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a state-of-the-art new That's because theis also expected, nay, virtually guaranteed to replace the'sprocessor with a state-of-the-art new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That's not only going to enable a big raw power upgrade, also improving the handset's energy efficiency and therefore the battery life too.

Does this mean the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get bigger?





Z Flip 7 is apparently likely to measure 166.6mm in height and 75.2mm in width, adding 1.5mm and 3.3mm respectively to the same dimensions of the Z Flip 6 . That's not exactly a radical change, and it could be owed primarily to the expanding of last year's 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens to 6.8 and 3.6 inches respectively. Not according to those credible leaked renders from last week . Theis apparently likely to measure 166.6mm in height and 75.2mm in width, adding 1.5mm and 3.3mm respectively to the same dimensions of the. That's not exactly a radical change, and it could be owed primarily to the expanding of last year's 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens to 6.8 and 3.6 inches respectively.



Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to keep its predecessor's 6.9mm profile completely unchanged, but because the weight number is not in just yet, I do expect the extra 300mAh battery capacity to add at least a few grams to What's perhaps even more impressive is that theis tipped to keep its predecessor's 6.9mm profile completely unchanged, but because the weight number is not in just yet, I do expect the extra 300mAh battery capacity to add at least a few grams to Samsung 's main flip phone package.









Z Flip 7 should remain very easy to carry around with you on your business (and pleasure) travels, during which it should be able to avoid hugging a wall for a significantly longer period of time than a Z Flip 6 . Our in-depth , in case you're wondering, did highlight the battery life as both a key selling point and an aspect that left decent room for improvement. Still, theshould remain very easy to carry around with you on your business (and pleasure) travels, during which it should be able to avoid hugging a wall for a significantly longer period of time than a. Our in-depth Galaxy Z Flip 6 review , in case you're wondering, did highlight the battery life as both a key selling point and an aspect that left decent room for improvement.





Z Flip 6 crushed the Z Flip 5 but largely fell short of the Z Flip 7 will perform in comparison with the Z Flip 6 and the fast-approaching in the same benchmarks. After thecrushed the Z Flip 5 but largely fell short of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) in our trusty battery tests, I'm very curious to see how thewill perform in comparison with theand the fast-approaching Razr Plus (2025) in the same benchmarks.