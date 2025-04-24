The Motorola Razr (2025) family: "the most powerful" and "the most advanced" flip phones yet

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) – $1,300

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) – $1,000

Motorola Razr (2025) – $700









The 2025 Motorola Razr lineup will come with several new Moto AI features built in. These include tools like Catch Me Up (which summarizes notifications), Pay Attention and Remember This. These features are ready to use right out of the box.









The phones also introduce Next Move, which analyzes what's on the screen – like a recipe or travel plan – and suggests relevant actions, such as saving details or generating themed content like playlists or wallpapers. Smart Connect with AI lets users control where to view saved content, such as sending it to a TV or syncing with a PC or tablet, using voice or text commands.





The Razr Ultra includes a dedicated AI Key for quick access to Moto AI features. When the device is in stand or tent mode, users can interact hands-free to get summaries, ask questions, or transcribe conversations. Gemini and Gemini Live are also supported for real-time help and creative tasks.





Don't be surprised that this time around, Motorola drops lots of "the-best-in-world" statements: let's dive deeper!



Chipsets: "most powerful flip phone"









the most powerful flip phone available, with a 45% faster CPU and 40% faster graphics compared to previous models.



Next in line, the Razr+ features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which runs at up to 3.0 GHz. It supports advanced AI functions, faster multitasking, and overall better performance across apps, games, and connectivity.



Meanwhile, the standard Razr is the first flip phone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor. This chip is presented as offering improved energy efficiency and delivering up to 15% better AI performance than its predecessor.



Recommended Stories













When opened, the Razr Ultra provides a 7.0-inch pOLED internal display ("industry's largest, most vibrant internal screen of any flip phone", as its makers say) with 20% thinner bezels and a higher resolution than previous models. It's also the first flip phone to feature a Pantone Validated screen, designed to deliver more accurate and vivid colors for an improved viewing experience across video, games, and everyday use.



The 2025 Razr lineup features large external displays that allow users to access key functions without opening the phone. This is class! The standard Razr has a 3.6-inch screen, while the Razr Ultra and Razr Plus offer a larger 4.0-inch display – about 40% bigger than what most flip phones offer, Motorola claims. These external screens can be customized with widgets for contacts, music controls, messaging apps, weather, and more. The more customization the brands offer, the merrier the customers.













Leading the pack, the Motorola Razr Ultra features "the world's most advanced and the world's first triple 50MP camera system on a flip phone", including an ultra-wide lens and high-resolution Super Zoom for both landscape shots and close-ups. It also supports Dolby Vision, allowing users to shoot cinema-quality video directly from the device.



The Razr Plus comes with a 50MP primary sensor that uses 32 times more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate autofocus, along with a 50MP telephoto lens that maintains detail when zooming from a distance. The standard Razr offers a strong setup with a 50MP main camera, supported by a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens – I'd be happier with a telephoto unit, but you can't win 'em all, can you? Telephoto camera hardware tends to take up much space (and space is scarce in a flip phone).



Motorola also builds in several features aimed at content creators. Flex View mode enables hands-free, tripod-like positioning for group shots or vlogs, while gesture controls allow users to take selfies and start recordings without touching the screen. External previews help frame shots using the cover display, and a retro-style camcorder mode lets users quickly switch into video recording.



Moto AI enhances every photo automatically with its Photo Enhancement Engine, improving dynamic range, reducing noise, and sharpening details. Over time, the phone learns a user's editing style through Signature Style, and adjusts future photos to match their preferred look. Additional AI-powered modes like Group Shot ensure everyone's eyes are open in group photos, while Action Shot captures movement clearly by adjusting shutter speed based on lighting. With Air Gesture, users can take photos or control video playback using simple hand motions.



Upgraded camera systems are found across all models, combining advanced hardware with AI-driven enhancements. The entire lineup now supports Pantone Validated color and skin tones, offering more accurate, true-to-life results – a feature not found on any other flip phone.









The 2025 Motorola Razr lineup introduces improved battery life and faster charging across all models, making them more reliable for all-day use. The Razr Ultra leads with a 4,700mAh battery that should last over 36 hours on a single charge. It also supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, which can deliver a full day's power in just 8 minutes. Fast charging is amazing, so enjoy it! Motorola says this is "the fastest charging capabilities of any flip phone".



Users can also take advantage of 30W wireless charging and reverse charging to power other devices on the go.



The Razr Plus features a 4,000mAh battery and charges quickly with 45W TurboPower, reaching a full day's worth of use in 12 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.



Interestingly enough, the standard Razr is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging that can deliver day-long power in just 15 minutes. It too offers 15W wireless charging.



Design: industry-first use of Alcantara













The Razr Plus is offered in three leather-style finishes: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year - Mocha Mousse. The standard Razr brings fresh textures too, including leather-style, nylon-style, and lightweight Acetate, available in Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, Lightest Sky, and Parfait Pink.



All three models feature a reinforced hinge that's four times stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel, rated for 35% more folds. Ultra Thin Glass allows for a smoother display ("the smoothest Razr display to date"), and IP48 protection guards against dust and water. The Razr ultra also features "the toughest external display of any Razr yet", with Gorilla Glass-Ceramic for improved drop protection.



Price and availability

Motorola has confirmed the US availability details for its latest Razr lineup, with all three models set to open for pre-orders on May 7. Universal unlocked sales begin on May 15.



The latest Motorola Razr lineup blends standout design with improved durability, offering a mix of premium materials and bold color choices. The Razr Ultra debuts four finishes, including satin and leather-like textures, as well as industry-first options like Italian-made Alcantara (premium, soft, suede-like fabric) and FSC-certified wood, paired with Pantone shades like Scarab, Mountain Trail, Cabaret, and Rio Red.



The Razr Plus , which carries a price tag of $1,000, shares the same sales schedule. It too will be available unlocked and through AT&T and T-Mobile on May 15.



The Razr Plus, which carries a price tag of $1,000, shares the same sales schedule. It too will be available unlocked and through AT&T and T-Mobile on May 15.

The standard Razr is the most accessible option at $700 and will have the widest carrier support. In addition to being sold unlocked, it will be offered by T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, Metro by Verizon, Cricket Wireless, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Cox Mobile, Optimum Mobile, and Spectrum starting May 15. Boost Mobile is expected to offer the device in the coming months.












