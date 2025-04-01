Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Foldables are bending under pressure - but not in the way you think

Foldables have not become the mainstream new tech we all low-key expected when the first models were revealed. Now, industry watchers are actually expecting a decline in the foldable phone market for the first time in 2025. 

Globally, the foldable phone segment has been growing year after year since 2019, but 2025 may bring some unexpected surprises. However, it's not all bad. 

A new Counterpoint Research report shows that in 2024, the growth rate for global foldable phone shipments dropped to a mere 2.9% growth from last year. In fact, Samsung even saw negative growth in 2024, despite most manufacturers experiencing double or triple-digit growth. 

Basically, Samsung's low performance offset the growth of the entire market and made it less significant.


And actually, 2025 may be worse. As predicted by market watchers, negative growth (a.k.a. shrinking, to put it in simple words) may happen for the first time in the foldable market. But, as I mentioned above, this may not be that bad.

Analysts believe that this possible decline is signaling an incoming boom in 2026. Counterpoint analysts believe this is a sign that the market is about to transform. The slowing of growth may be due to Samsung and other manufacturers focusing on getting new supply chains and infrastructures which may in turn... lead to a foldable phone revolution in 2026. 

Although these analyses are not prophecies, they do manage to sound a little bit prophetic if you think about what's reportedly coming to the foldable market in 2026. First off, we have Samsung's first Fan Edition Galaxy Z Flip phone coming, which would make the clamshell beauty more affordable (and maybe the price is something holding some potential buyers off from getting a foldable). 

Also, we expect Apple to join the foldable phone market near the end of 2026, with its own first foldable iPhone, said to be a book-style device

On top of that, companies like Huawei are testing the waters with tri-foldable phones, while Oppo and Honor are refining one important problem of foldables - their thickness. As foldable technology advances, it may so happen we experience a slight period of calm before a foldable explosion. Everyone, hold your hinges! 
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities.
