Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Huawei Mate XT, the world's first tri-foldable, is now going global

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
A man holding the Huawei Mate XT in his hands.
The wait is finally over and if you want to rock the world's first tri-foldable smartphone – the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design – you can now do so. The best part is that you don't have to settle for Chinese ROM (or have to deal with international delivery companies and/or customs), as the Mate XT Ultimate is now going global!

The phone landed in September 2024 in China and respected the rest of the foldable phones with its 10-inch display and $3,000 price. That price skyrocketed some days later and resellers were asking the staggering amount of $21,190 for the tri-foldable due to shortages.



At the grand global unveiling of the Mate XT in Kuala Lumpur, it became known that the phone will cost €3,499 ($3,660 directly converted) for the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant.

That's not an easy to swallow sum by any means, but you get a lot in exchange for your hard-earned money:

  • Single screen mode: 6.4 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 1008 px
  • Dual screen mode: 7.9 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 2048 px
  • Triple screen mode: 10.2 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 3184 px

That's right, the Mate XT Ultimate packs the world's largest foldable display at 10.2 inches. It's also the thinnest foldable at 3.6mm (minus the camera bump, or course) when unfolded.



This beast of a handset comes with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:11 aspect ratio. Your typical 16:9 TV is definitely narrower, so the 16:11 aspect ratio should be great for reading, media consumption, or multitasking. For example, I like my 16:10 aspect ratio PC monitor much better than any 16:9 TV, so the 16:11 ratio should be fun to use.

The Huawei Mate XT introduces an advanced hinge system designed to ensure smooth and precise folding, both inward and outward. To maintain a slim and refined profile, the device features an embedded slide rail mechanism for the inner hinge and a one-piece linkage structure for the outer hinge.

This is how folding is a breeze and the Mate XT can be so thin. Additionally, Huawei has developed Multi-Drive Precision Tuning technology, optimizing the force required for opening and closing.



There's more than just durability in mind: aesthetics is big with the Huawei Mate XT. The phone arrives with ultra-thin leather measuring just 0.47mm. This premium material is backed by aerospace-grade fiber, which should prove to be durable in time.

Recommended Stories
The device is available in classic Black and Red Huawei colors, complemented by a polished Umber Gold waistline. The back of the device carries the inscription "Designed and Crafted by Huawei", which could irritate some minimalist fans among the users.



Of course, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate packs a serious camera setup. Here we have the XMAGE imaging system and what's notable about it is that the Mate XT is the first foldable to feature a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0, allowing for enhanced depth control and low-light performance.

Additional camera features include a periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom, ultra-wide-angle capabilities, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and steady results. Huawei's Ultra Speed Snapshot technology should be used when capturing fast-moving subjects: like horses at the track, for example.



As we pointed out in our Huawei Mate XT Ultimate review, the phone is a bold step forward in smartphone innovation. It's more than just a phone; it offers a glimpse into the future of mobile technology, where a single device seamlessly transitions between phone and tablet. While not perfect, it represents a major leap in foldable technology, proving that Huawei remains committed to pushing boundaries despite challenges.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless