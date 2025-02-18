Huawei Mate XT, the world's first tri-foldable, is now going global
The wait is finally over and if you want to rock the world's first tri-foldable smartphone – the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design – you can now do so. The best part is that you don't have to settle for Chinese ROM (or have to deal with international delivery companies and/or customs), as the Mate XT Ultimate is now going global!
At the grand global unveiling of the Mate XT in Kuala Lumpur, it became known that the phone will cost €3,499 ($3,660 directly converted) for the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant.
That's not an easy to swallow sum by any means, but you get a lot in exchange for your hard-earned money:
That's right, the Mate XT Ultimate packs the world's largest foldable display at 10.2 inches. It's also the thinnest foldable at 3.6mm (minus the camera bump, or course) when unfolded.
This beast of a handset comes with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:11 aspect ratio. Your typical 16:9 TV is definitely narrower, so the 16:11 aspect ratio should be great for reading, media consumption, or multitasking. For example, I like my 16:10 aspect ratio PC monitor much better than any 16:9 TV, so the 16:11 ratio should be fun to use.
This is how folding is a breeze and the Mate XT can be so thin. Additionally, Huawei has developed Multi-Drive Precision Tuning technology, optimizing the force required for opening and closing.
There's more than just durability in mind: aesthetics is big with the Huawei Mate XT. The phone arrives with ultra-thin leather measuring just 0.47mm. This premium material is backed by aerospace-grade fiber, which should prove to be durable in time.
The device is available in classic Black and Red Huawei colors, complemented by a polished Umber Gold waistline. The back of the device carries the inscription "Designed and Crafted by Huawei", which could irritate some minimalist fans among the users.
Of course, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate packs a serious camera setup. Here we have the XMAGE imaging system and what's notable about it is that the Mate XT is the first foldable to feature a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0, allowing for enhanced depth control and low-light performance.
Additional camera features include a periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom, ultra-wide-angle capabilities, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and steady results. Huawei's Ultra Speed Snapshot technology should be used when capturing fast-moving subjects: like horses at the track, for example.
As we pointed out in our Huawei Mate XT Ultimate review, the phone is a bold step forward in smartphone innovation. It's more than just a phone; it offers a glimpse into the future of mobile technology, where a single device seamlessly transitions between phone and tablet. While not perfect, it represents a major leap in foldable technology, proving that Huawei remains committed to pushing boundaries despite challenges.
The phone landed in September 2024 in China and respected the rest of the foldable phones with its 10-inch display and $3,000 price. That price skyrocketed some days later and resellers were asking the staggering amount of $21,190 for the tri-foldable due to shortages.
Image credit – PhoneArena
- Single screen mode: 6.4 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 1008 px
- Dual screen mode: 7.9 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 2048 px
- Triple screen mode: 10.2 inches with a resolution of 2232 x 3184 px
Image credit – PhoneArena
The Huawei Mate XT introduces an advanced hinge system designed to ensure smooth and precise folding, both inward and outward. To maintain a slim and refined profile, the device features an embedded slide rail mechanism for the inner hinge and a one-piece linkage structure for the outer hinge.
Image credit – PhoneArena
Image credit – PhoneArena
Image credit – PhoneArena
