Oppo Find N5, thin as a coffee stirrer, excels in battery, design and durability
The Oppo Find N5 is now official (and what's even better, globally available!), so if you have even the slightest interest in foldables, you should be pretty excited right now.
Oppo is also pointing out that the foldable should, in theory, last through a 19-hour flight from Singapore to New York (the world's longest non-stop flight) on a single charge.
That's the world's thinnest book-style foldable right now, surpassed only by the Sci-Fi gorgeosity Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which is the world's first tri-folding smartphone, measuring 3.6mm when unfolded.
In a world where traditional candy bar phones plateaued, more or less, real innovation is a territory reserved for foldables to explore and dominate. They might not be everyone's cup of tea at the moment, true. Foldables are too expensive, exotic and (perceived as) fragile for people to buy en masse.
It's now official! | Image credit – Oppo
Multiple screens, a durable hinge, potent enough chipset and battery, good enough camera: it's more than one front that a foldable can fail, but the Oppo Find N5 attempts to address it all: to be sleek and thin, with an outstanding performance and amazing camera, while being incredibly durable.
Let's delve deeper into the Oppo Find N5.
Battery: 30% higher capacity, 30% thinner
It's got superfast charging capabilities. | Image credit – Oppo
The Oppo Find N5 battery will make you smile with its 5,600 mAh capacity, but it's also incredibly thin. Oppo claims that compared to rival foldables, the Find N5's battery is "30% higher-capacity, despite also being 30% thinner".
That's all thanks to the fact that the phone introduces the latest silicon-carbon battery, featuring 10% silicon content – the highest ever in a foldable phone battery. At just 2.1mm thick, the battery is even slimmer than the 4,800mAh unit in the Find N3.
By using silicon-carbon materials instead of traditional graphite, the battery can store more lithium ions, boosting energy density and enabling lighter, thinner batteries with higher capacity.
With improved energy density, the Find N5 is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of video streaming or almost 9 hours of nonstop Zoom calls. That's a pretty long Zoom call, but if you have those at your job, the Find N5 could get you through it on a single charge. I don't want to imagine what the analyst bill will be after a 9-hour Zoom call, though.
Let's move on to the charging. The 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger powers up the handset in under 50 minutes, while 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging sounds extremely convenient. Oppo has also introduced a magnetic charging ecosystem, including a case, power bank, and charger.
I can assure you that superfast charging speeds are just so, so convenient – it's definitely not another marketing trick. The industry should embrace 80-100W!
Design: less than 9mm thin when folded
It's a looker! | Image credit – Oppo
Find N5 is the first foldable smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is great news, as this chipset delivers a 45% faster CPU, a 40% faster and more efficient GPU, and improved ray tracing for smoother gameplay and enhanced performance.
But this beast is not impressive solely on the inside. Although it's so smart as well!
Its design could be seen as captivating – and it's certainly impressive when it comes to breaking several world records.
This is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable flagship yet (with the notable exception of the aforementioned Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, but this one is not exactly a "book-style", it's more of an accordion-like).
At just 8.93mm when folded, the Find N5 is 26% thinner than its closest competitor and the first book-style foldable under 9mm. Unfolded, it measures only 4.21 mm – barely thicker than a USB-C port – making it one of the slimmest phones ever.
The Find N5 is so thin, it's like a regular phone when folded. No, let me correct that: the Oppo Find N5 is thinner than my Oppo Find X7 Ultra daily driver, which is 9.5mm thick!
You thought that the Oppo Find N5 – by being the world's thinnest book-style foldable – is fragile, right? Nothing can be further from the truth, just don't use this expensive tool as a hoe to remove weeds in your garden. I know it looks like a hoe when unfolded and the temptation is great.
The Find N5 packs something called the Titanium Alloy Flexion Hinge, Oppo's "most advanced and durable hinge yet", as the company puts it.
It's made from aerospace-grade titanium used in Boeing aircraft and Mars rovers (are you not impressed) and is 36% more rigid and 26% smaller than its predecessor. Joking aside, this advanced hinge design should ensure long-term reliability. It earned TÜV Rheinland certification after enduring 100,000 folds in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C.
The frame is made from 7000-series aluminum, which is 30% stronger than the previous generation, while the back cover uses aerospace-grade fiber that is 43% thinner yet more resilient in drop tests. The battery compartment is reinforced with carbon fiber and aluminum-ceramic composite materials, reducing thickness while enhancing structural strength.
The phone also sets a new standard in water resistance, being the first foldable to achieve IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications. Its multi-layer waterproof structure, featuring precision-sealed adhesives and advanced materials, protects against moisture and water exposure.
This is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable flagship yet (with the notable exception of the aforementioned Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, but this one is not exactly a "book-style", it's more of an accordion-like).
At just 8.93mm when folded, the Find N5 is 26% thinner than its closest competitor and the first book-style foldable under 9mm. Unfolded, it measures only 4.21 mm – barely thicker than a USB-C port – making it one of the slimmest phones ever.
Weighing just 229g, Find N5 is also the lightest in the series, 10g lighter than its main rival, Oppo states. Now, who could that be? Is it the Huawei Mate X6? Or the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Well, they're both 239g.
The Find N5 is so thin, it's like a regular phone when folded. No, let me correct that: the Oppo Find N5 is thinner than my Oppo Find X7 Ultra daily driver, which is 9.5mm thick!
Durability: tough as a Schwarzenegger character!
Don't be fooled by this sleek bijou, it's really tough. | Image credit – Oppo
You thought that the Oppo Find N5 – by being the world's thinnest book-style foldable – is fragile, right? Nothing can be further from the truth, just don't use this expensive tool as a hoe to remove weeds in your garden. I know it looks like a hoe when unfolded and the temptation is great.
The Find N5 packs something called the Titanium Alloy Flexion Hinge, Oppo's "most advanced and durable hinge yet", as the company puts it.
It's made from aerospace-grade titanium used in Boeing aircraft and Mars rovers (are you not impressed) and is 36% more rigid and 26% smaller than its predecessor. Joking aside, this advanced hinge design should ensure long-term reliability. It earned TÜV Rheinland certification after enduring 100,000 folds in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C.
The frame is made from 7000-series aluminum, which is 30% stronger than the previous generation, while the back cover uses aerospace-grade fiber that is 43% thinner yet more resilient in drop tests. The battery compartment is reinforced with carbon fiber and aluminum-ceramic composite materials, reducing thickness while enhancing structural strength.
Find N5's inner display features a Dual Shielded Flexible Screen with two layers of protection, including an elastomer-based anti-shock film that absorbs impact and restores its shape, offering 70% stronger shock resistance.
The phone also sets a new standard in water resistance, being the first foldable to achieve IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications. Its multi-layer waterproof structure, featuring precision-sealed adhesives and advanced materials, protects against moisture and water exposure.
