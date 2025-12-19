Mint Mobile vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Here's how Visible and Mint Mobile compare against each other in terms of prices, phones, and coverage.
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MVNOs' popularity is rising as convenient and relatively affordable options. These carriers run on networks provided by the bigger carriers, so they're also relatively reliable and offer great coverage.
Visible cons:
Mint Mobile cons:
Both carriers are MVNOs, so you can expect some data throttling during super busy times for the networks.
In terms of coverage, Mint (and T-Mobile) has great coverage in cities, suburbs, and highways, while Visible (and Verizon) covers more extensively the rural parts of the U.S.
According to Opensignal's testing from September to November 2024, T-Mobile and Verizon jointly won the new Reliability Experience award with equal scores of 898 points on a 1000-point scale. T-Mobile also scored 83.1% for consistent quality experience, representing a three percentage point increase from the previous report.
Video streaming quality differs across tiers: the base plan streams at 480p (standard definition), Visible+ supports 1080p HD streaming, and Visible+ Pro enables 4K UHD streaming.
A unique perk is Visible's Connection Protection program, which provides up to three months of free wireless service to eligible members who lose their jobs.
Mint Mobile takes a minimalist approach to perks, focusing on affordability rather than extras. All plans include unlimited talk and text, with free calling to Mexico and Canada. Mobile hotspot is available on every plan, with your allotted high-speed data counting toward hotspot usage. The Unlimited plan includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot data before speeds are reduced.
Free 5G access is included on all plans (with a compatible device), and Wi-Fi calling and texting are available when you're connected to Wi-Fi networks. Video streaming on the Unlimited plan is capped at 480p standard definition to manage network traffic.
Mint also offers specialized plans for specific demographics: the Mint 55+ plan provides 5GB of data for seniors and free access to tech support, while the Mint Kids plan allows parents to manage their child's usage with parental controls.
Mint Family plans let you manage up to 5 lines under one account, with each line able to choose different data amounts while still getting the same discounted 12-month pricing.
If you're a heavy data user who streams videos, works remotely, or just doesn't want to worry about data limits, Visible is probably your best bet. The unlimited data and access to Verizon's network (especially if you live in rural areas or travel frequently) makes it a solid choice. Plus, the month-to-month flexibility means you're not locked into anything long-term.
Mint is best for family plans, though, and if you're interested in some of its specific demographic-based plans.
Before you make the switch, take a few minutes to check the coverage maps for your specific area. Verizon's network typically excels in rural locations, while T-Mobile shines in cities and suburbs.
Mint Mobile is an MVNO running on T-Mobile's network, while Visible is one running on Verizon's network. Let's compare plans, prices, and coverage of Mint Mobile versus Visible.
Jump to:
- Pros and cons
- Pricing and Plans comparison
- Coverage comparison
- Reliability
- Network performance
- Phone selection
- Features and perks
- Customer service
- Which carrier should you choose?
- FAQs
Visible vs Mint Mobile: pros and cons
Visible pros:
- No hidden fees or contracts
- More affordable (digital-only brand)
- Taxes and fees are included in plan prices
- If you prepay for a year, you get extra savings
- Frequent promotions
Visible cons:
- Data throttling during peak times unless you're on a premium plan
- Support is digital-only: chat or chatbot
- Limited plan choices
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Mint Mobile pros:
- No long-term contracts
- Simple and transparent plan structures
- Good coverage
Mint Mobile cons:
- Higher upfront cost (3 months)
- Weaker coverage in some rural or remote areas
- Video streaming quality limited (to ~480p) even on unlimited plans
Pricing and Plans comparison
Both carriers offer quite affordable unlimited plans and good 5G data speeds. However, Visible is cheaper. For just $25 per month, you can get unlimited data on Verizon's network (of course, you may get slower speeds during busy times for the network) and an unlimited mobile hotspot with speeds maxing out at 5Mbps.
Meanwhile, Mint does offer family plans while Visible does not. Mint's multi-line discount offers you the lowest available cost on each line no matter how long a plan you choose, so this may be one of the best MVNO options for family plans.
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|Visible+ Pro
|Mint Mobile Unlimited (3 months)
|1 line
|$45 per month
|$30 per month
|2 lines
|-
|$30 per month per line
|3 lines
|-
|$30 per month per line
|4 lines
|-
|$30 per month per line
|Taxes and Fees
|-
|-
|Premium Data Threshold
|Unlimited premium data
|While Mint Mobile does not explicitly state a premium data threshold, customers using over 35GB of data per month may experience reduced speeds during times of network congestion.
|Hotspot Allotment & Speeds
|Unlimited hotspot at 15 Mbps (included, no extra fees)
|The Unlimited Plan includes 10GB of mobile hotspot data per month. After exceeding the 10GB hotspot data, speeds are reduced to 64 kbps.
|Video Streaming Cap
|4K UHD
|Videos stream at approximately 480p.
|International Options
|Unlimited talk/text to Mexico & Canada; 2GB/day data roaming in Mexico/Canada; calling to 85+ countries; texting to 200+ countries
|Mint Mobile offers the Minternational Pass, which allows you to call, text, and browse the web with high-speed data while traveling abroad in over 180 countries. Free roaming in Canada. Free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK included.
|Perks
|Spam/robocall blocking,
Connection Protection,
smartwatch service (included free),
$15/month off Verizon Fios
|Scam Screener, Wi-Fi calling, Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP)
eSIM support
Mint Mobile app
Data right-sizing recommendations
Flexible plan lengths (3, 6, 12 months)
No overages
Coverage Comparison
Mint runs on T-Mobile's network, so it has the same coverage as T-Mobile.
Mint Mobile's coverage map. | Image Credit - Mint Mobile
Visible runs on Verizon's network. So it's generally better in rural areas.
Visible's coverage map. | Image Credit - Visible
Both carriers are MVNOs, so you can expect some data throttling during super busy times for the networks.
In terms of coverage, Mint (and T-Mobile) has great coverage in cities, suburbs, and highways, while Visible (and Verizon) covers more extensively the rural parts of the U.S.
A good practice to determine how well your area is covered is the good-old asking around (and checking coverage maps, of course). You can ask people in your area for their experience with the coverage, or browse on social media (Reddit, Facebook, X) to find out more about your specific area.
Reliability
The reliability of both MVNOs depends on their parent carrier's network. During times of network congestion, both carriers can experience slower speeds as MVNO customers are typically deprioritized compared to postpaid customers.
Visible runs on Verizon's network, which has consistently been recognized as one of the most reliable in the U.S.
RootMetrics' second-half 2024 testing showed Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards – 70% more than its closest competitor.
Verizon's advantage is particularly notable in rural areas, where its network reliability consistently outperforms competitors.
However, as an MVNO, Visible customers may experience data deprioritization during network congestion.
Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network, which has shown consistently reliable service, especially in areas with strong T-Mobile coverage. T-Mobile won all five overall network experience categories in Opensignal's January 2025 Mobile Network Experience Report for the third consecutive year.
Visible runs on Verizon's network, which has consistently been recognized as one of the most reliable in the U.S.
RootMetrics' second-half 2024 testing showed Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards – 70% more than its closest competitor.
Verizon's advantage is particularly notable in rural areas, where its network reliability consistently outperforms competitors.
However, as an MVNO, Visible customers may experience data deprioritization during network congestion.
Real-world performance varies depending on location and congestion levels, though many users report reliable service for everyday use.
Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network, which has shown consistently reliable service, especially in areas with strong T-Mobile coverage. T-Mobile won all five overall network experience categories in Opensignal's January 2025 Mobile Network Experience Report for the third consecutive year.
According to Opensignal's testing from September to November 2024, T-Mobile and Verizon jointly won the new Reliability Experience award with equal scores of 898 points on a 1000-point scale. T-Mobile also scored 83.1% for consistent quality experience, representing a three percentage point increase from the previous report.
As an MVNO, Mint Mobile customers may experience slower speeds during network congestion, as T-Mobile prioritizes its postpaid customers over MVNO traffic. However, user reviews consistently report that Mint's performance remains reliable for everyday tasks like streaming, browsing, and video calls, particularly in urban and suburban areas.
Network Performance
Mint Mobile offers 4G LTE and basic 5G with a maximum estimated speed of 357 Mbps. That's quite good for data-intensive apps like social media, music, and video streaming. Of course, the deprioritization issue that we already mentioned applies.
Visible offers 4G LTE and basic 5G on its entry-level plan, with typical download speeds between 11-143 Mbps. While these speeds are adequate for regular web browsing and social media, they're noticeably lower than what Mint Mobile offers.
However, Visible's premium plans – Visible+ and Visible+ Pro – include access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. These networks offer high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G), similar to Verizon's postpaid offerings. Typical download speeds on 5G Ultra Wideband range between 195-634 Mbps, making them significantly faster.
Of course, the deprioritization issue we already mentioned still applies to all Visible plans, though the premium plans with unlimited premium data are less affected during peak usage times.
Visible offers 4G LTE and basic 5G on its entry-level plan, with typical download speeds between 11-143 Mbps. While these speeds are adequate for regular web browsing and social media, they're noticeably lower than what Mint Mobile offers.
However, Visible's premium plans – Visible+ and Visible+ Pro – include access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. These networks offer high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G), similar to Verizon's postpaid offerings. Typical download speeds on 5G Ultra Wideband range between 195-634 Mbps, making them significantly faster.
The key advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband extends beyond raw speed. These advanced 5G networks have generally higher capacity than basic 5G connectivity, which means they can support more traffic without congestion or slower data speeds. This makes the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans particularly valuable in high-traffic areas like stadiums, airports, or busy downtown locations where network congestion is common.
Of course, the deprioritization issue we already mentioned still applies to all Visible plans, though the premium plans with unlimited premium data are less affected during peak usage times.
Phone selection
Visible offers a solid selection of smartphones. The carrier's phone lineup includes the latest flagship devices from major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. You'll find current models such as the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, Google Pixel 10 series, and Motorola Edge devices available for purchase directly through Visible's website.
Additionally, Visible supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program, allowing customers to use their existing unlocked phones.
On the other hand, Mint Mobile provides fewer devices overall, but it does feature the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google. The carrier's current lineup includes premium models like the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 family, and the Google Pixel 10 lineup.
What sets Mint Mobile apart is its aggressive device pricing strategy. The carrier frequently bundles massive discounts on flagship phones with the purchase of 12-month plans, with savings reaching $450 or more on premium devices.
The carrier also provides additional trade-in bonuses, often around $200 off, that can be stacked on top of instant discounts. Like Visible, Mint Mobile supports BYOD, and most unlocked phones from the past few years are compatible with their T-Mobile-based network.
Beyond flagship phones, Visible also carries more budget-friendly options like the Samsung Galaxy A16, Motorola Moto G series, and TCL devices, with several models priced under $200.
Additionally, Visible supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program, allowing customers to use their existing unlocked phones.
On the other hand, Mint Mobile provides fewer devices overall, but it does feature the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google. The carrier's current lineup includes premium models like the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 family, and the Google Pixel 10 lineup.
What sets Mint Mobile apart is its aggressive device pricing strategy. The carrier frequently bundles massive discounts on flagship phones with the purchase of 12-month plans, with savings reaching $450 or more on premium devices.
For budget-conscious shoppers, Mint offers affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy A16 (sometimes available for as low as $15 with a plan), Pixel 9a, and various Motorola devices.
The carrier also provides additional trade-in bonuses, often around $200 off, that can be stacked on top of instant discounts. Like Visible, Mint Mobile supports BYOD, and most unlocked phones from the past few years are compatible with their T-Mobile-based network.
Features and perks
Visible keeps things straightforward with features that focus on core functionality. All three plans include unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, along with spam and robocall blocking to reduce unwanted calls. Mobile hotspot is included on every plan, though speeds vary.
Video streaming quality differs across tiers: the base plan streams at 480p (standard definition), Visible+ supports 1080p HD streaming, and Visible+ Pro enables 4K UHD streaming.
On top of that, Visible+ and Visible+ Pro include Global Pass days – one day per month on the monthly plan or 12 days per year on annual plans. This allows you to stay connected in over 140 countries.
A unique perk is Visible's Connection Protection program, which provides up to three months of free wireless service to eligible members who lose their jobs.
Customers on Visible+ or Visible+ Pro can also save $15/month when bundling with Verizon Fios Home Internet.
Mint Mobile takes a minimalist approach to perks, focusing on affordability rather than extras. All plans include unlimited talk and text, with free calling to Mexico and Canada. Mobile hotspot is available on every plan, with your allotted high-speed data counting toward hotspot usage. The Unlimited plan includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot data before speeds are reduced.
Free 5G access is included on all plans (with a compatible device), and Wi-Fi calling and texting are available when you're connected to Wi-Fi networks. Video streaming on the Unlimited plan is capped at 480p standard definition to manage network traffic.
For international travel, Mint offers Minternational Passes as paid add-ons, available in 1-day, 3-day, 10-day, and 30-day options with varying amounts of talk, text, and high-speed data.
Mint also offers specialized plans for specific demographics: the Mint 55+ plan provides 5GB of data for seniors and free access to tech support, while the Mint Kids plan allows parents to manage their child's usage with parental controls.
Mint Family plans let you manage up to 5 lines under one account, with each line able to choose different data amounts while still getting the same discounted 12-month pricing.
Customer service
Visible operates entirely online with no physical stores or phone support. Customer service is available 24/7 through live chat on the website or app, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter/X. Customer experiences vary, with some praising quick responses while others report resolution challenges.
Mint Mobile offers phone support and live chat, available seven days a week from 5 AM to 7 PM PST. The website features a 24/7 chatbot and a help center.
Which carrier should you choose?
Choosing between Mint Mobile and Visible comes down to your priorities and usage needs.
If you're a heavy data user who streams videos, works remotely, or just doesn't want to worry about data limits, Visible is probably your best bet. The unlimited data and access to Verizon's network (especially if you live in rural areas or travel frequently) makes it a solid choice. Plus, the month-to-month flexibility means you're not locked into anything long-term.
Mint is best for family plans, though, and if you're interested in some of its specific demographic-based plans.
Before you make the switch, take a few minutes to check the coverage maps for your specific area. Verizon's network typically excels in rural locations, while T-Mobile shines in cities and suburbs.
Think about your average monthly data usage and whether you really need that premium data that won't slow down during busy times. If you're still on the fence, remember that both carriers offer ways to test the service before fully committing, so there's no harm in giving one a try to see if it fits your lifestyle.
FAQs
What's the main difference between Visible and Mint Mobile?
Visible offers truly unlimited data plans on Verizon's network with month-to-month billing, while Mint Mobile requires prepaying for 3, 6, or 12 months at a time on T-Mobile's network with tiered data options (5GB to unlimited).
Is Visible really unlimited data?
Yes, all Visible plans offer truly unlimited data with no hard caps, though the base plan may experience slower speeds during network congestion due to deprioritization, while Visible+ and Visible+ Pro include unlimited premium data that avoids this.
Is Mint Mobile cheaper than Visible?
Mint Mobile can be cheaper if you prepay for 12 months—plans start as low as $15/month for 5GB or $30/month for unlimited—but Visible's month-to-month unlimited starts at $25/month, making it more affordable for those who want unlimited without long-term commitment.
Do Visible and Mint Mobile offer hotspot and wearable support?
Visible includes unlimited mobile hotspot on all plans (speeds: 5 Mbps, 10 Mbps, or 15 Mbps) and smartwatch support ($10/month or free with Visible+ Pro), while Mint Mobile offers up to 20GB hotspot on unlimited plans but doesn't have smartwatch support.
Which network is better: Verizon (Visible) or T-Mobile (Mint Mobile)?
Verizon typically excels in rural areas and overall reliability, while T-Mobile leads in 5G speeds and urban/suburban coverage—check coverage maps for your specific location to determine which performs better where you live.
Who should choose Visible vs. who should choose Mint Mobile?
Choose Visible if you're a heavy data user who needs unlimited without worrying about caps, prefers month-to-month flexibility, or lives in rural areas; choose Mint Mobile if you want the lowest prices, have predictable data usage under 20GB, can prepay for multiple months, or primarily stay in urban areas.
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