Mint Mobile vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage

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Visible vs Mint Mobile: pros and cons









Visible pros:

No hidden fees or contracts

More affordable (digital-only brand)

Taxes and fees are included in plan prices

If you prepay for a year, you get extra savings

Frequent promotions

Visible cons:

Data throttling during peak times unless you're on a premium plan

Support is digital-only: chat or chatbot

Limited plan choices

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Mint Mobile pros:

No long-term contracts

Simple and transparent plan structures

Good coverage

Mint Mobile cons:

Higher upfront cost (3 months)

Weaker coverage in some rural or remote areas

Video streaming quality limited (to ~480p) even on unlimited plans





Pricing and Plans comparison





Verizon





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Coverage Comparison





Mint runs on T-Mobile 's network, so it has the same coverage as T-Mobile .





Visible runs on Verizon 's network. So it's generally better in rural areas.

T-Mobile

Verizon





Reliability









Visible runs on Verizon 's network, which has consistently been recognized



showed Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards – 70% more than its closest competitor.



Verizon 's advantage is particularly notable in rural areas, where its network reliability consistently outperforms competitors.



However, as an MVNO, Visible customers may experience data deprioritization during network congestion.



Real-world performance varies depending on location and congestion levels, though many users report reliable service for everyday use.



Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile 's network, which has shown consistently reliable service, especially in areas with strong T-Mobile coverage. T-Mobile won all five overall network experience categories in The reliability of both MVNOs depends on their parent carrier's network. During times of network congestion, both carriers can experience slower speeds as MVNO customers are typically deprioritized compared to postpaid customers.Visible runs on's network, which has consistently been recognized as one of the most reliable in the U.S. RootMetrics' second-half 2024 testing showedachieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards – 70% more than its closest competitor.'s advantage is particularly notable in rural areas, where its network reliability consistently outperforms competitors.However, as an MVNO, Visible customers may experience data deprioritization during network congestion.Real-world performance varies depending on location and congestion levels, though many users report reliable service for everyday use.Mint Mobile operates on's network, which has shown consistently reliable service, especially in areas with strongcoverage.won all five overall network experience categories in Opensignal's January 2025 Mobile Network Experience Report for the third consecutive year.



According to Opensignal's testing from September to November 2024, T-Mobile and Verizon jointly won the new Reliability Experience award with equal scores of 898 points on a 1000-point scale. T-Mobile also scored 83.1% for consistent quality experience, representing a three percentage point increase from the previous report.



As an MVNO, Mint Mobile customers may experience slower speeds during network congestion, as T-Mobile prioritizes its postpaid customers over MVNO traffic. However, user reviews consistently report that Mint's performance remains reliable for everyday tasks like streaming, browsing, and video calls, particularly in urban and suburban areas. According to Opensignal's testing from September to November 2024,andjointly won the new Reliability Experience award with equal scores of 898 points on a 1000-point scale.also scored 83.1% for consistent quality experience, representing a three percentage point increase from the previous report.As an MVNO, Mint Mobile customers may experience slower speeds during network congestion, asprioritizes its postpaid customers over MVNO traffic. However, user reviews consistently report that Mint's performance remains reliable for everyday tasks like streaming, browsing, and video calls, particularly in urban and suburban areas.

Network Performance





Visible offers 4G LTE and basic 5G on its entry-level plan, with typical download speeds between 11-143 Mbps. While these speeds are adequate for regular web browsing and social media, they're noticeably lower than what Mint Mobile offers.



However, Visible's premium plans – Visible+ and Visible+ Pro – include access to Verizon 's 5G Ultra Wideband network. These networks offer high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G), similar to Verizon 's postpaid offerings. Typical download speeds on 5G Ultra Wideband range between 195-634 Mbps, making them significantly faster.



The key advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband extends beyond raw speed. These advanced 5G networks have generally higher capacity than basic 5G connectivity, which means they can support more traffic without congestion or slower data speeds. This makes the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans particularly valuable in high-traffic areas like stadiums, airports, or busy downtown locations where network congestion is common.



Of course, the deprioritization issue we already mentioned still applies to all Visible plans, though the premium plans with unlimited premium data are less affected during peak usage times. Mint Mobile offers 4G LTE and basic 5G with a maximum estimated speed of 357 Mbps. That's quite good for data-intensive apps like social media, music, and video streaming. Of course, the deprioritization issue that we already mentioned applies.Visible offers 4G LTE and basic 5G on its entry-level plan, with typical download speeds between 11-143 Mbps. While these speeds are adequate for regular web browsing and social media, they're noticeably lower than what Mint Mobile offers.However, Visible's premium plans – Visible+ and Visible+ Pro – include access to's 5G Ultra Wideband network. These networks offer high- and mid-band 5G connectivity (known as mmWave and C-Band 5G), similar to's postpaid offerings. Typical download speeds on 5G Ultra Wideband range between 195-634 Mbps, making them significantly faster.The key advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband extends beyond raw speed. These advanced 5G networks have generally higher capacity than basic 5G connectivity, which means they can support more traffic without congestion or slower data speeds. This makes the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans particularly valuable in high-traffic areas like stadiums, airports, or busy downtown locations where network congestion is common.Of course, the deprioritization issue we already mentioned still applies to all Visible plans, though the premium plans with unlimited premium data are less affected during peak usage times.

Phone selection

Samsung,



Visible offers a solid selection of smartphones. The carrier's phone lineup includes the latest flagship devices from major manufacturers like Apple Google , and Motorola . You'll find current models such as the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, Google Pixel 10 series, and Motorola Edge devices available for purchase directly through Visible's website. Beyond flagship phones, Visible also carries more budget-friendly options like the Samsung Galaxy A16, Motorola Moto G series, and TCL devices, with several models priced under $200.



Additionally, Visible supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program, allowing customers to use their existing unlocked phones.



On the other hand, Mint Mobile provides fewer devices overall, but it does feature the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google. The carrier's current lineup includes premium models like the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 family, and the Google Pixel 10 lineup.



What sets Mint Mobile apart is its aggressive device pricing strategy. The carrier frequently bundles massive discounts on flagship phones with the purchase of 12-month plans, with savings reaching $450 or more on premium devices.



Beyond flagship phones, Visible also carries more budget-friendly options like the Samsung Galaxy A16, Motorola Moto G series, and TCL devices, with several models priced under $200.Additionally, Visible supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program, allowing customers to use their existing unlocked phones.On the other hand, Mint Mobile provides fewer devices overall, but it does feature the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google. The carrier's current lineup includes premium models like theseries,family, and thelineup.What sets Mint Mobile apart is its aggressive device pricing strategy. The carrier frequently bundles massive discounts on flagship phones with the purchase of 12-month plans, with savings reaching $450 or more on premium devices. For budget-conscious shoppers, Mint offers affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy A16 (sometimes available for as low as $15 with a plan),



The carrier also provides additional trade-in bonuses, often around $200 off, that can be stacked on top of instant discounts. Like Visible, Mint Mobile supports BYOD, and most unlocked phones from the past few years are compatible with their T-Mobile -based network. For budget-conscious shoppers, Mint offers affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy A16 (sometimes available for as low as $15 with a plan), Pixel 9a , and various Motorola devices.The carrier also provides additional trade-in bonuses, often around $200 off, that can be stacked on top of instant discounts. Like Visible, Mint Mobile supports BYOD, and most unlocked phones from the past few years are compatible with their-based network.





Features and perks









On top of that, Visible+ and Visible+ Pro include Global Pass days – one day per month on the monthly plan or 12 days per year on annual plans. This allows you to stay connected in over 140 countries.

Verizon

Customer service





Which carrier should you choose?





Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

FAQs

What's the main difference between Visible and Mint Mobile?





Visible offers truly unlimited data plans on Verizon 's network with month-to-month billing, while Mint Mobile requires prepaying for 3, 6, or 12 months at a time on T-Mobile 's network with tiered data options (5GB to unlimited).

Is Visible really unlimited data?





Yes, all Visible plans offer truly unlimited data with no hard caps, though the base plan may experience slower speeds during network congestion due to deprioritization, while Visible+ and Visible+ Pro include unlimited premium data that avoids this.





Is Mint Mobile cheaper than Visible?





Mint Mobile can be cheaper if you prepay for 12 months—plans start as low as $15/month for 5GB or $30/month for unlimited—but Visible's month-to-month unlimited starts at $25/month, making it more affordable for those who want unlimited without long-term commitment.





Do Visible and Mint Mobile offer hotspot and wearable support?





Visible includes unlimited mobile hotspot on all plans (speeds: 5 Mbps, 10 Mbps, or 15 Mbps) and smartwatch support ($10/month or free with Visible+ Pro), while Mint Mobile offers up to 20GB hotspot on unlimited plans but doesn't have smartwatch support.





Which network is better: Verizon (Visible) or T-Mobile (Mint Mobile)?





Verizon typically excels in rural areas and overall reliability, while T-Mobile leads in 5G speeds and urban/suburban coverage—check coverage maps for your specific location to determine which performs better where you live.





Who should choose Visible vs. who should choose Mint Mobile?





Choose Visible if you're a heavy data user who needs unlimited without worrying about caps, prefers month-to-month flexibility, or lives in rural areas; choose Mint Mobile if you want the lowest prices, have predictable data usage under 20GB, can prepay for multiple months, or primarily stay in urban areas.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible