The world's thinnest foldable? Honor Magic V4 seems ready to snatch its title back from Oppo
Honor Magic V4 leak teases a serious challenge to Oppo and Samsung
A fresh new leak gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming Honor Magic V3 successor, potentially the Magic V4.
It's a fierce battle for the world's thinnest foldable title. Last year, the championship was won by the Honor Magic V3, but then Oppo took a swing and introduced the Oppo Find N5 this year, stealing the crown. But if you thought Honor was going to back down from the fight, think again.
A fresh new leak by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station about the Honor Magic V4 suggests it's coming at full force to challenge the Oppo Find N5, and with it, other bookstyle foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and eventually the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Honor Magic V4 is said to come sometime in June, ready for action. The tipster indicates the phone will be under 9mm thin when folded, which can either mean it's going to be on par with the current world's thinnest foldable or be even thinner than it.
The Find N5's thickness when folded is a mere 8.93mm, which gets very close to a regular smartphone that's not even folding (the Galaxy S25 Ultra's thickness is 8.2mm).
But that's not all today's leak has for us. The Magic V4 is also expected to rock a solid camera system. A 50MP main camera with a 1/1.5" type sensor will likely match the Oppo Find N5's main camera. Then, we also may have a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, which, at least on paper, outdoes the Oppo Find N5's 50MP one. And I'm not even mentioning the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (or Z Fold 7) here.
Meanwhile, the Honor device may have a folding screen measuring around 8 inches diagonally and a cover display of around 6.45 inches. Of course, both displays are expected to be silky smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO.
Also, you can expect a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. Wireless charging support and satellite connectivity may complement this otherwise very impressive setup.
Under the hood, rumor has it the Magic V4 will come with the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. One little detail here is that may be the binned version of the chip (with one core missing), that's also rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and which is also found in the Oppo Find N5.
One aspect where I'm really curious to see foldable innovation is the display crease. Yes, Oppo's Find N5 almost got rid of it, but the key word here is almost. Apple, according to rumors, plans to eliminate it altogether with a huge amount of ambition for it's own take on foldables. Today's leak doesn't say anything about the Magic V4's crease, and the Magic V3 seriously smoothed it, so I have high hopes.
One thing worth mentioning is the name of the foldable. We know that Oppo went from N3 to N5, and that's because Chinese culture has grim associations with the number 4. That said, although right now we're referring to the Magic V4 as "V4", I won't be entirely surprised if it ends up being "V5", so just keep that in mind.
