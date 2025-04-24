Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7: launch details may have just leaked
Up Next:
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 may be unveiled at an event in New York, and this event may be coming in early July, according to a new report.
Samsung's upcoming foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 - have been extensively present in leaks nowadays. Whether or not all the leaked info is accurate, we still have a pretty good picture of what to expect from the foldables. Now, one thing has been less clear, and it's their release date, and now, this latest leak attempts to shed light on this very important detail.
This timeframe comes from a report from the JoongAng. According to the publication, the event may be held in New York, USA in early July. The two phones' predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, were announced last year on July 10. Early July is not the most precise of timelines and the report doesn't zero in on a specific date.
Also, the report highlights that the event may be held in New York. This would be the first time Samsung is making an event in the US in three years. Last time, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 there. Then, it switched to its homeland and held the Z Fold 5 event in Seoul, South Korea. The Flip 6 and Fold 6 were first introduced in Paris, France.
Meanwhile, the report also mentions the company is likely to unveil a new Galaxy Watch and its first Android XR-based headset. Also, we expect to see at least a teaser of the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which is reportedly going to be a more 'affordable' clamshell foldable phone. A tri-fold phone to compete with Huawei's Mate XT may also be teased during the event.
The powerful book-style foldable was recently spotted on Geekbench running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and One UI 8, corroborating earlier rumors that Samsung may accelerate the Android 16-based One UI skin in time for the foldable. The design of the device is expected to remain more or less the same as in previous years.
As for the clamshell, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may upgrade its cover screen to a larger, 4-inch one, while its folding screen is said to measure 6.85 inches. It is not clear whether this phone will run Qualcomm's chip or Samsung's own Exynos counterpart.
Both phones are likely to retain 25W charging, which is not ideal given how the competition has been evolving. We also expect at least 12GB of RAM, Galaxy AI (surprise), and at least 256GB of storage for both phones.
These two will join a foldable market that's experiencing a rough patch. Recent estimations point out that 2025 may be a weak year for foldables, with potential growth expected for next year. Samsung's main competitor, Apple, may be cooking a book-style foldable iPhone on its own, and this one is expected towards the end of next year.
Samsung's upcoming foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 - have been extensively present in leaks nowadays. Whether or not all the leaked info is accurate, we still have a pretty good picture of what to expect from the foldables. Now, one thing has been less clear, and it's their release date, and now, this latest leak attempts to shed light on this very important detail.
According to the latest report, the two phones may come in early July. Reportedly, the phones will be unveiled during a dedicated launch event.
This timeframe comes from a report from the JoongAng. According to the publication, the event may be held in New York, USA in early July. The two phones' predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, were announced last year on July 10. Early July is not the most precise of timelines and the report doesn't zero in on a specific date.
July 10, 2024, was a Wednesday. All the recent foldable-centered summer events by Samsung in recent years have been held on a Wednesday as well, so it's safe to assume Samsung may keep this tradition. So, speculatively, we are left with two potential dates: July 9 or July 2, which are the two Wednesdays of 'early July'. But of course, none of this is official yet, so we'll have to wait and see.
Also, the report highlights that the event may be held in New York. This would be the first time Samsung is making an event in the US in three years. Last time, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 there. Then, it switched to its homeland and held the Z Fold 5 event in Seoul, South Korea. The Flip 6 and Fold 6 were first introduced in Paris, France.
Meanwhile, the report also mentions the company is likely to unveil a new Galaxy Watch and its first Android XR-based headset. Also, we expect to see at least a teaser of the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which is reportedly going to be a more 'affordable' clamshell foldable phone. A tri-fold phone to compete with Huawei's Mate XT may also be teased during the event.
Recommended Stories
As for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 themselves, we've heard quite a lot about them already. First off, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.2-inch foldable screen. A nice upgrade in the camera department has been in the rumor mill, while charging may remain the same.
The powerful book-style foldable was recently spotted on Geekbench running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and One UI 8, corroborating earlier rumors that Samsung may accelerate the Android 16-based One UI skin in time for the foldable. The design of the device is expected to remain more or less the same as in previous years.
As for the clamshell, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may upgrade its cover screen to a larger, 4-inch one, while its folding screen is said to measure 6.85 inches. It is not clear whether this phone will run Qualcomm's chip or Samsung's own Exynos counterpart.
Both phones are likely to retain 25W charging, which is not ideal given how the competition has been evolving. We also expect at least 12GB of RAM, Galaxy AI (surprise), and at least 256GB of storage for both phones.
These two will join a foldable market that's experiencing a rough patch. Recent estimations point out that 2025 may be a weak year for foldables, with potential growth expected for next year. Samsung's main competitor, Apple, may be cooking a book-style foldable iPhone on its own, and this one is expected towards the end of next year.
Things that are NOT allowed: