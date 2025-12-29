You have less than 72 hours to avoid getting charged extra $3 by T-Mobile, here's how to do it
No more free Apple TV starting January 1, remember?
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The name of the game: how to avoid getting charged an extra three bucks by T-Mobile! Over a month ago, we told you that the Magenta carrier will soon end its free Apple TV benefit – and that time has almost come.
Apple TV went from $6.99 to $9.99 in 2023 and then to $12.99 in 2025, increases that T-Mobile absorbed on behalf of customers (but I'm guessing you're not shocked, as literally everything else has gone up in price, too).
Don't feel like doing it?
If you think Apple TV is not worth a single extra dollar, let alone three, you can totally opt out of the Apple TV On Us offer.
You just need to do it before the new pricing takes effect.
To do so, you need to open the T-Life app on your phone, navigate to the Benefits section, switch to the Streaming tab, and select Apple TV from the available services. From there, you can cancel the subscription and remember to confirm the decision when prompted.
I see that people online are a bit split on this matter. Of course, nobody likes the extra $3 fee hike, but some say it's T-Mobile's fault. Some argue that the carrier shouldn't advertise something as "On Us" without covering it fully. Others say that Apple is extremely greedy and that T-Mobile can't just absorb every single price hike that takes place.
At the end of the day, this is a reminder that everything is getting more expensive, and we all need to keep a closer eye on the services we subscribe to. What was supposed to free us from the cable TV "curse" has largely turned out the same way: fees keep creeping up, even on perks that once felt free.
Starting January 1, 2026 – which is now less than three days away from today – T-Mobile users who enjoyed "Apple TV On Us" will have to cough up an extra $3. That's happening because Apple kept raising prices and now, the service costs $12.99.
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So, starting January 1, T-Mobile will only cover $9.99 out of those $12.99 per month. Users will reach $3 deeper to cover the remaining sum.
Don't feel like doing it?
Here's how to opt out
Image by PhoneArena
If you think Apple TV is not worth a single extra dollar, let alone three, you can totally opt out of the Apple TV On Us offer.
You just need to do it before the new pricing takes effect.
To do so, you need to open the T-Life app on your phone, navigate to the Benefits section, switch to the Streaming tab, and select Apple TV from the available services. From there, you can cancel the subscription and remember to confirm the decision when prompted.
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Customers who pay for Apple TV through T-Mobile without being part of that program will be charged the full $12.99 per month, which matches Apple's standard price, and I personally don't see a reason to be billed through the carrier.
Is it T-Mobile's fault?
I see that people online are a bit split on this matter. Of course, nobody likes the extra $3 fee hike, but some say it's T-Mobile's fault. Some argue that the carrier shouldn't advertise something as "On Us" without covering it fully. Others say that Apple is extremely greedy and that T-Mobile can't just absorb every single price hike that takes place.
At the end of the day, this is a reminder that everything is getting more expensive, and we all need to keep a closer eye on the services we subscribe to. What was supposed to free us from the cable TV "curse" has largely turned out the same way: fees keep creeping up, even on perks that once felt free.
Whose fault is it?
T-Mobile shouldn't present something as free if it costs $3.
22.03%
Apple is overdoing it.
30.93%
Both companies.
47.03%
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