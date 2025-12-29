You have less than 72 hours to avoid getting charged extra $3 by T-Mobile, here's how to do it

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Here's how to opt out





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Is it T-Mobile's fault?

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Whose fault is it? T-Mobile shouldn't present something as free if it costs $3. 22.03% Apple is overdoing it. 30.93% Both companies. 47.03% Vote 472 Votes

Apple TV went from $6.99 to $9.99 in 2023 and then to $12.99 in 2025, increases thatabsorbed on behalf of customers (but I'm guessing you're not shocked, as literally everything else has gone up in price, too).So, starting January 1,will only cover $9.99 out of those $12.99 per month. Users will reach $3 deeper to cover the remaining sum.Don't feel like doing it?If you think Apple TV is not worth a single extra dollar, let alone three, you can totally opt out of the Apple TV On Us offer.You just need to do it before the new pricing takes effect.To do so, you need to open theon your phone, navigate to the Benefits section, switch to the Streaming tab, and select Apple TV from the available services. From there, you can cancel the subscription and remember to confirm the decision when prompted.Customers who pay for Apple TV throughwithout being part of that program will be charged the full $12.99 per month, which matches Apple's standard price, and I personally don't see a reason to be billed through the carrier.I see that people online are a bit split on this matter. Of course, nobody likes the extra $3 fee hike, but some say it's's fault. Some argue that the carrier shouldn't advertise something as "On Us" without covering it fully. Others say that Apple is extremely greedy and thatcan't just absorb every single price hike that takes place.At the end of the day, this is a reminder that everything is getting more expensive, and we all need to keep a closer eye on the services we subscribe to. What was supposed to free us from the cable TV "curse" has largely turned out the same way: fees keep creeping up, even on perks that once felt free.