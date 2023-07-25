Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect
Qualcomm did a great job with its current Snapdragon 8-series flagship chipset, as all of the tests we did on phones that carry it can prove. It is fast, it's very frugal, and, above all, consistently stable under pressure.
3x ARM A7xx "Gold" cores codenamed "Hunter"
2x ARM "Hunter" A7xx "Titanium" cores
Since it is already taping out its next best processor kit - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - we've compiled all that is known about Qualcomm's 2024 processor that will land in phones like the Galaxy S24 series.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs and graphics to expect: no more 32-bit!
First we learned that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will come in a more powerful configuration than the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, then famed leakster Digital Chat Station claimed that the new Adreno 750 GPU will be 50% more powerful than the current Adreno 740 in the S23. This was tangentially confirmed by another credible source - Kamila Wojciechowska - who broke down the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's 1+2+3+2 core configuration as follows:
2x ARM A5xx "Silver" cores codenamed "Hayes"
While the Galaxy's Gen 2 processor has one peak performance core, four midrange ones, and three everyday computing cores for the mundane tasks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will reportedly arrive with two high-end performance cores which can be revved up to 3GHz+ high clock speeds, as well as three midrange cores.
This would ensure more balanced distribution of power and, if Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is built on the 3nm process, like the Apple A17 is expected to be, the increase in performance will happen at a power draw comparable to that of its predecessor.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark performance and new features to expect
- Faster performance per clock count
- Lower power consumption by a third
- 50% faster graphics
- New Qualcomm X75 based modem with 10Gbps speeds
If Qualcomm uses TSMC's brand new N3P process, its 3nm nature will make Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clock either 15% faster benchmarks, or use 35% less power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm usually goes for a combination of both, though, as do other chipset makers like Apple, so the final numbers would be a tradeoff.
What's especially interesting is the 50% faster Adreno 750 GPU promise which could make Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 one of the most powerful mobile chipsets out there, Apple A17 notwithstanding.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 called Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which is clocked higher than the stock 3.2 GHz version, and is already giving Apple a run for its money in the GPU department.
According to our benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip seems to be on par with the iPhone 14's Apple A15 processor, at least in the multi-core results, despite being clocked lower, and it only gives way to the new Apple A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the multi-core count. When it comes to graphics and gaming performance, however, it meets and even beats the A16 as it stays a few degrees cooler under gaming pressure, all at a comparable performance per watt.
If the Adreno 750 GPU in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is indeed 50% faster, the next Mobile Platform for Galaxy on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, may again beat the graphics subsystem on the iPhone 15 Pro model that will be its top-end competitor.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 5G modem and connectivity
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will incorporate Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon X75 5G modem that is already announced, so we know what 5G connectivity specs to expect from phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Qualcomm's first unified 5G architecture is more power-efficient which will bode well for your phone's battery life. In the Snapdragon X75 modem RF system, mmWave and Sub-6 are now in one transceiver, allowing Qualcomm's next generation modem to cover the entire 5G spectrum, including Snapdragon Satellite, with 20% less toll on the battery.
Moreover, the unified mmWave transceiver means that there won't potentially be differences between modems on phones made for Verizon or, say, T-Mobile, but they will all come with ultrafast mmWave connectivity. As for all the other new Snapdragon X75 5G, Qualcomm lists them as follows:
- World’s first 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave, 5x downlink carrier aggregation and FDD uplink MIMO for sub-6 GHz bands, which allow for unparalleled spectrum aggregation and capacity.
- Converged transceiver for mmWave and sub-6 paired with new Qualcomm QTM565 fifth generation mmWave antenna modules reduce cost, board complexity, hardware footprint and power consumption
- Qualcomm Advanced Modem-RF Software Suite further improves sustained performance, across user scenarios including elevators, subway trains, airports, parking garages, mobile gaming sessions and more.
- AI-based sensor-assisted mmWave beam management for superior connectivity reliability and AI-based location accuracy enhancements.
- Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 4 and Qualcomm RF Power Efficiency Suite for extended battery life.
- Qualcomm DSDA Gen 2 support enabling 5G/4G Dual Data on two SIM cards simultaneously.
- Qualcomm Smart Transmit Gen 4 to allow for fast, reliable and long-range uploads – and now including support for Snapdragon Satellite.
Phones to be released with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- OnePlus 12
Qualcomm is expected to detail the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on October 24 when it will hold its dedicated event, and, as usual, flagships from Xiaomi and OnePlus are expected to get it first.
In short, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm created its best mobile chipset in recent memory, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will seemingly solidify those tendencies even when facing Apple's powerful A17 chipset and its graphics processor.