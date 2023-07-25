Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect

1x ARM "Hunter ELP" Xx "Gold+" core

While the Galaxy's Gen 2 processor has one peak performance core, four midrange ones, and three everyday computing cores for the mundane tasks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will reportedly arrive with two high-end performance cores which can be revved up to 3GHz+ high clock speeds, as well as three midrange cores.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark performance and new features to expect





Faster performance per clock count

Lower power consumption by a third

50% faster graphics

New Qualcomm X75 based modem with 10Gbps speeds





If Qualcomm uses TSMC's brand new N3P process, its 3nm nature will make Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clock either 15% faster benchmarks, or use 35% less power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm usually goes for a combination of both, though, as do other chipset makers like Apple, so the final numbers would be a tradeoff.





What's especially interesting is the 50% faster Adreno 750 GPU promise which could make Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 one of the most powerful mobile chipsets out there, Apple A17 notwithstanding.