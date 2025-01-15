Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 event?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Unpacked 2025 event is now just around the corner, scheduled for January 22. Leaks and rumors have given us plenty of info about what to expect from the event, but despite the extensive knowledge we seem to have about the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones, we're still plenty excited for the official reveal.
As usual, the event will be held in person for selected lucky few and broadcast live on Samsung.com and on Samsung's YouTube channel.
The event is scheduled to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. When the event launches, you can also watch it here on this page as we'll have the video link embedded.
Here are the devices and software you should expect for this year's Samsung Unpacked.
Of course, the Galaxy S25 trio will be the star of the show on January 22. Samsung's 2025 flagship series will feature three phones, as usual: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25+. Leaks have revealed plenty of info about these three, and we can expect some interesting stuff from them.
According to leaks, the trio could come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip globally, built for the extensive needs of on-device generative AI (which we'll probably also hear plenty about during the event).
It's highly likely that a huge portion of the introduction of the trio will focus on new Galaxy AI features. Some of the camera-centric ones have leaked recently, and although we can't be 100% certain whether these leaks are accurate or not, it is pretty safe to assume AI will take a significant amount of the spotlight during the event.
Most of the other Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra specs will reportedly remain relatively unchanged from last year, so there are no big surprises to expect here. The ultra-wide sensor of the Ultra will see an upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, but the rest of the cameras should remain as on its predecessor: 200MP main, 10MP 3x zoom, and 50MP 5x zoom.
Also, multitaskers would be delighted to learn that One UI 7 will allow you to see more than one app tile at a time. You'll also get new icons, updated fonts, a new battery indicator, and new widgets.
Of course, there would likely also be plenty of new AI features and updates for Galaxy AI.
The Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to add new AI features and updated sensors for more accurate measurements. It should also, judging by leaks, come with an upgraded battery that is said to last longer than the current model's maximum of seven days.
Meanwhile, Samsung is also rumored to at least show a teaser of its AR glasses during the event. However, the headset is reportedly in its early development stages so don't expect a huge reveal besides a quick teaser.
The event is expected to be full of exciting moments with the new Galaxy S25 trio. However, the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim is highly unlikely to get released - it may get teased, but the superslim rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air seems to not be ready to show its lovely face to the public just yet.
As I mentioned above, the Galaxy Ring 2 may get a little teaser, but it's likely not going to be launched officially. The first version was released just six months ago, so it would make little sense if a successor would be coming so quickly.
Here's how to watch the official Galaxy S25 event on January 22 and what to expect (and not to) from it.
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch
As usual, the event will be held in person for selected lucky few and broadcast live on Samsung.com and on Samsung's YouTube channel.
The event is scheduled to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. When the event launches, you can also watch it here on this page as we'll have the video link embedded.
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect
Here are the devices and software you should expect for this year's Samsung Unpacked.
Galaxy S25 series
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Of course, the Galaxy S25 trio will be the star of the show on January 22. Samsung's 2025 flagship series will feature three phones, as usual: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25+. Leaks have revealed plenty of info about these three, and we can expect some interesting stuff from them.
The phones are expected to come with a minor redesign with more rounded corners but will keep the flat and trendy look. The S25 and S25+ will maintain the display size of their predecessors, at 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get a slightly bigger display at 6.9 inches but may come with a downgraded S Pen.
According to leaks, the trio could come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip globally, built for the extensive needs of on-device generative AI (which we'll probably also hear plenty about during the event).
It's highly likely that a huge portion of the introduction of the trio will focus on new Galaxy AI features. Some of the camera-centric ones have leaked recently, and although we can't be 100% certain whether these leaks are accurate or not, it is pretty safe to assume AI will take a significant amount of the spotlight during the event.
Most of the other Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra specs will reportedly remain relatively unchanged from last year, so there are no big surprises to expect here. The ultra-wide sensor of the Ultra will see an upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, but the rest of the cameras should remain as on its predecessor: 200MP main, 10MP 3x zoom, and 50MP 5x zoom.
It's unlikely that the trio will be joined by the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim, and this phone (more on it a bit later) could probably see the light of an official announcement later this year.
One UI 7
Image Credit - PhoneArena
The One UI 7 Beta is now available for eligible Galaxy S24 series, and it will most likely get its official release alongside the S25 series. The UI has a new and improved notification bar and a native vertical app drawer.
Also, multitaskers would be delighted to learn that One UI 7 will allow you to see more than one app tile at a time. You'll also get new icons, updated fonts, a new battery indicator, and new widgets.
Of course, there would likely also be plenty of new AI features and updates for Galaxy AI.
Galaxy Ring 2 and Samsung XR and AR glasses teasers
The Galaxy Ring 1. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Although the Galaxy S25 phones are expected to be the highlight of the event, we are also likely to see at least a teaser of the next-generation Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, and a teaser of Samsung's rumored augmented reality (AR) glasses.
The Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to add new AI features and updated sensors for more accurate measurements. It should also, judging by leaks, come with an upgraded battery that is said to last longer than the current model's maximum of seven days.
Meanwhile, Samsung is also rumored to at least show a teaser of its AR glasses during the event. However, the headset is reportedly in its early development stages so don't expect a huge reveal besides a quick teaser.
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What not to expect
A Galaxy S25 Slim release
The event is expected to be full of exciting moments with the new Galaxy S25 trio. However, the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim is highly unlikely to get released - it may get teased, but the superslim rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air seems to not be ready to show its lovely face to the public just yet.
The Galaxy S25 Slim is otherwise rumored to be just 6.5mm thick and with a display size somewhere between the S25 Plus and Ultra. The latest expectations for its release point to sometime in May.
Galaxy Ring 2 release
As I mentioned above, the Galaxy Ring 2 may get a little teaser, but it's likely not going to be launched officially. The first version was released just six months ago, so it would make little sense if a successor would be coming so quickly.
We have now less than a week left until the official event, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, if you're super curious about the new phones, keep an eye on the news here on PhoneArena as details about the S25 phones are still continuing to leak.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: