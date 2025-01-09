First Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim benchmark seemingly confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite processor





Assuming that this data is legit, we're looking at the first scientific evaluation of the upcoming handset's processing power, and in all honesty, I'm far from impressed.

A Snapdragon 8 Elite roughly on par with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?





S25 Slim 's first-ever benchmark includes both good and bad news, with the former undoubtedly being the apparent use of a state-of-the-art new The's first-ever benchmark includes both good and bad news, with the former undoubtedly being the apparent use of a state-of-the-art new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and the latter the underwhelming (or outright disappointing) performance scores of said processor.





The "Samsung SM-S937U" prototype put through the Geekbench paces on January 9, 2025 barely produced 3,005 single-core and 6,945 multi-core scores respectively, thus falling way short of what a "Samsung SM-S9380" device, for instance, was capable of less than two weeks ago , at least in the latter department.









S25 Slim variant appear to share a "sun" motherboard and a top 4.47 GHz CPU clock speed that are both representative for the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Curiously enough, the SM-S9380, which is almost certainly the Galaxy S25 Ultra , and this presumed US-boundvariant appear to share a "sun" motherboard and a top 4.47 GHz CPU clock speed that are both representative for the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered devices like the Galaxy S25 Slim to pack that outdated high-end processor after all, and it almost surely doesn't mean that the real-world performance difference between it and the S25 Ultra will be this substantial when both phones are eventually released. Even more bizarrely, that sub-7,000 result is more or less consistent with what-powered devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra routinely obtain on this benchmarking platform . But that probably doesn't mean that you should expect theto pack that outdated high-end processor after all, and it almost surely doesn't mean that the real-world performance difference between it and the S25 Ultra will be this substantial when both phones are eventually released.



Instead, it's far more likely that this is an earlier S25 Slim prototype with unfinished software and experimental hardware, which often yields eyebrow-raising benchmark scores with no relation to the eventual commercial reality. Another possible explanation you might want to entertain is that all the information included here is actually fake, which unfortunately tends to happen from time to time.

Could the Galaxy S25 Slim be unveiled on January 22?





In short, I don't think so, and I also don't think that's something you want to wish for after this Geekbench listing. That's because an announcement alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 family at this month's Unpacked event would mean that this is not in fact an unpolished prototype we're looking at here.

















Galaxy S25 Slim looks and performs when it goes on sale in Q2. The pricing battle may end up deciding the box-office winner between the two first-of-a-kind products, and somewhat surprisingly, Apple is currently favored to take home the affordability crown . Still, it will be mighty interesting to see how thelooks and performs when it goes on sale in Q2.