Galaxy S25 Slim: new release date rumor says you'll have to wait a bit longer for it
A new rumor on the Chinese social media website Weibo indicates that the much-anticipated ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Slim will be released sometime in May.
Samsung's long-awaited Unpacked event is scheduled for a week from now, January 22, and Samsung fans are eagerly expecting to see the 2025 flagship trio. Leaks and rumors about the three phones have revealed almost everything we need to know about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 and S25+. However, the rumored earlier fourth member of the flagship series, the Galaxy S25 Slim, is likely not going to join its siblings in January.
If the lack of substantial leaks about this device isn't enough of an indicator that we won't see it next week (though a teaser is still possible), a new rumor on Weibo suggests the innovative phone will debut sometime in May.
The leaker that has posted the potential release timeframe isn't exactly the most well-known of leakers, so take it with a grain of salt, but a release in May doesn't sound too illogical. Recently revealed benchmarks of what could most likely be the Galaxy S25 Slim hint that it's not entirely ready to be officially introduced.
The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to be just 6,5mm thin and will reportedly be a big device, positioned somewhere between the Plus and the Ultra when it comes to display sizes. Leaks indicate it could have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz display refresh rate.
Its thin profile could lead it to employ possibly the new silicon-carbon battery tech which ensures lightness combined with a large capacity. Rumors suggest the S25 Slim will feature a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh, or slightly less.
Of course, none of these two phones are official yet, but the trend seems clear - we're going in the direction of slim phones. Let's hope to see a teaser about the Galaxy S25 Slim during the event next week which could potentially give us a bit more to base our expectations on.
The leak also matches earlier info found in the One UI 7 Beta code that indicated we can expect the Galaxy S25 Slim sometime in Q2 (April, May, June) of 2025.
The date on which this innovative phone will become official may still be under wraps, but it's already facing a difficult challenge in the face of the rumored iPhone 17 Air. The 17 Air thinness has recently leaked, and if true, the Air would be notably thinner than Samsung's counterpart at around 5.5mm.
