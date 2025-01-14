Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Galaxy S25 Slim: new release date rumor says you'll have to wait a bit longer for it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two Galaxy phones on top of each other view from the side.
A new rumor on the Chinese social media website Weibo indicates that the much-anticipated ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Slim will be released sometime in May.

Samsung's long-awaited Unpacked event is scheduled for a week from now, January 22, and Samsung fans are eagerly expecting to see the 2025 flagship trio. Leaks and rumors about the three phones have revealed almost everything we need to know about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 and S25+. However, the rumored earlier fourth member of the flagship series, the Galaxy S25 Slim, is likely not going to join its siblings in January.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung


If the lack of substantial leaks about this device isn't enough of an indicator that we won't see it next week (though a teaser is still possible), a new rumor on Weibo suggests the innovative phone will debut sometime in May.

The leaker that has posted the potential release timeframe isn't exactly the most well-known of leakers, so take it with a grain of salt, but a release in May doesn't sound too illogical. Recently revealed benchmarks of what could most likely be the Galaxy S25 Slim hint that it's not entirely ready to be officially introduced.

The leak also matches earlier info found in the One UI 7 Beta code that indicated we can expect the Galaxy S25 Slim sometime in Q2 (April, May, June) of 2025.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to be just 6,5mm thin and will reportedly be a big device, positioned somewhere between the Plus and the Ultra when it comes to display sizes. Leaks indicate it could have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz display refresh rate.

Its thin profile could lead it to employ possibly the new silicon-carbon battery tech which ensures lightness combined with a large capacity. Rumors suggest the S25 Slim will feature a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh, or slightly less.

The date on which this innovative phone will become official may still be under wraps, but it's already facing a difficult challenge in the face of the rumored iPhone 17 Air. The 17 Air thinness has recently leaked, and if true, the Air would be notably thinner than Samsung's counterpart at around 5.5mm.

Of course, none of these two phones are official yet, but the trend seems clear - we're going in the direction of slim phones. Let's hope to see a teaser about the Galaxy S25 Slim during the event next week which could potentially give us a bit more to base our expectations on.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless