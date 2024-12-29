Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung
Image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra being used to take a photo
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The rumor mill is churning with news about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it seems like the camera hardware might not be getting a major overhaul this time around. We've seen a ton of leaks lately, giving us a good idea of what to expect. But a new leak seems to confirm our fears: the S25 Ultra cameras might not be getting many upgrades, except for a notable exception in the ultrawide department.

It appears Samsung might be focusing on software and AI improvements for its next flagship. The leak suggests the main camera will likely be the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This isn't necessarily bad news, as the S24 Ultra already takes excellent photos. It just might not be the exciting leap forward some were hoping for. The 3x and 5x telephoto lenses are also expected to be the same, carrying over the impressive zoom capabilities from the previous model.


However, there's one camera component that is seeing a significant upgrade: the ultrawide sensor. The leak points to a new 50MP ultrawide sensor, a big jump from the 12MP ultrawide sensor on the S24 Ultra. This new sensor is also physically larger, which could mean better low-light performance and improved image quality. This could be a game-changer for landscape photography and capturing those expansive shots.

Of course, cameras aren't the only thing that makes a phone. Besides the camera system, there are rumors about other upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These include a fresh new design with rounded edges, a possibly larger 6.9-inch display for more immersive viewing, and a powerful new chip from Qualcomm to handle all the AI processing and demanding tasks.

It seems to be a bit of a mixed bag. While it's a little disappointing that the main camera hardware might not be getting a major overhaul, the upgraded ultrawide sensor and the focus on AI are intriguing. Perhaps Samsung has some innovative camera capabilities up its sleeve that will surprise us. We'll have to wait for the official announcement to see what they've cooked up.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

