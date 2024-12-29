Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship









It appears Samsung might be focusing on software and AI improvements for its next flagship. The leak suggests the main camera will likely be the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra . This isn't necessarily bad news, as the S24 Ultra already takes excellent photos. It just might not be the exciting leap forward some were hoping for. The 3x and 5x telephoto lenses are also expected to be the same, carrying over the impressive zoom capabilities from the previous model.

The rumor mill is churning with news about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra , and it seems like the camera hardware might not be getting a major overhaul this time around. We've seen a ton of leaks lately , giving us a good idea of what to expect. But a new leak seems to confirm our fears: the S25 Ultra cameras might not be getting many upgrades, except for a notable exception in the ultrawide department.It appears Samsung might be focusing on software and AI improvements for its next flagship. The leak suggests the main camera will likely be the same 200MP sensor as the. This isn't necessarily bad news, as the S24 Ultra already takes excellent photos. It just might not be the exciting leap forward some were hoping for. The 3x and 5x telephoto lenses are also expected to be the same, carrying over the impressive zoom capabilities from the previous model.





Based on the files I obtained, here are the confirmed cameras of S25 Ultra.



Confirms previous leaks about cameras. https://t.co/qrylnSnXt4pic.twitter.com/vgj3r8ISL7 — AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) December 27, 2024



However, there's one camera component that is seeing a significant upgrade: the ultrawide sensor. The leak points to a new 50MP ultrawide sensor , a big jump from the 12MP ultrawide sensor on the S24 Ultra. This new sensor is also physically larger, which could mean better low-light performance and improved image quality. This could be a game-changer for landscape photography and capturing those expansive shots.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Of course, cameras aren't the only thing that makes a phone. Besides the camera system, there are rumors about other upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra . These include a fresh new design with rounded edges, a possibly larger 6.9-inch display for more immersive viewing, and a powerful new chip from Qualcomm to handle all the AI processing and demanding tasks. Of course, cameras aren't the only thing that makes a phone. Besides the camera system, there are rumors about other upgrades for the. These include a fresh new design with rounded edges, a possibly larger 6.9-inch display for more immersive viewing, and a powerful new chip from Qualcomm to handle all the AI processing and demanding tasks.



It seems to be a bit of a mixed bag. While it's a little disappointing that the main camera hardware might not be getting a major overhaul, the upgraded ultrawide sensor and the focus on AI are intriguing. Perhaps Samsung has some innovative camera capabilities up its sleeve that will surprise us. We'll have to wait for the official announcement to see what they've cooked up.