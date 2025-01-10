Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena
With the Galaxy S25 series barrelling towards a January 22 launch and an early February release, it looks like some retailers have already received their units. One of the retail sources has leaked a feature downgrade for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
When the Note series was retired and its features were assimilated into the Galaxy S Ultra, the model also gained support for the S Pen stylus. The S Pen features Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for additional features that non-Bluetooth styluses can't support.
According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen will not have Bluetooth, which means it will lose its Bluetooth features such as remote controllability to take actions from a distance and air actions to control a device from gestures.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a less capable S Pen. | Image Credit - Ishan Agarwal, X
The S Pen is one of the most powerful features of Galaxy S Ultra phones and sets the devices apart from other top phones. Power users will likely be annoyed at the downgrade, though most people may use the stylus for nothing more than writing and scribbling, which are tasks that can be performed by a non-Bluetooth S Pen as well.
One upside to not having Bluetooth connectivity is that a non-Bluetooth S Pen will not have to be charged separately as it will draw power from the device.
Regardless, no one likes losing features, and if this leak materializes, it's not going to go down well with people who stick with the Ultra due to its productivity-oriented features.
The other rumored features might be compelling enough for people to overlook the less capable S Pen. For starters, the phone is expected to be around 40 percent faster than its predecessor. It's also likely to feature a bigger vapor chamber, which will ensure it doesn't get warm. It's also rumored to get a new ultrawide camera and low-light video updates. Most importantly, it's rumored to flaunt a new design.
