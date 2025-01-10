Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Galaxy S25: more camera features leaked ahead of imminent release

A render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Leaker @AhmedQwaitar888 on X, who previously disclosed some very exciting tidbits about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's performance has some more info to share with us about the upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leaker is now detailing some of the potential hot features that the phone will get, and he's indicating those will be powered by AI.

The Galaxy S25 trio is just around the corner with its official unveiling event scheduled for January 22. The protagonist of the series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has leaked extensively online so far, but the leaks aren't stopping.

Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera reportedly to shine with AI prowess and more


Qwaiter claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer higher-resolution video with less noise. Macro enthusiasts could have a reason to rejoice too: the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be four times better than on the S24.



The Audio Eraser feature, according to the leaker, could be able to remove unwanted noises from recorded videos, which, if ends up being true, would be quite helpful especially if you have small children, noisy pets, or an annoying construction down the road. It's not clear exactly what type of noise this would be able to filter, so I guess we'll have to wait and test it out to know for sure how helpful it would be.

Meanwhile, in another post, the leaker indicates that when you're filming, you may experience smoother switching between the different camera lenses with increased frames. This could probably be achieved with the help of Snapdragon 8 Elite's improved ISP (or image signal processor) which could process camera input at a faster rate and thus give more frames.



Another of the new leaked features is "higher screen colors and a brightness rate of 43%". What the leaker could mean here is that the S25 will utilize AI to deliver more vibrant results for the images taken by the camera. The 43% brightness is quite possibly related to low light performance, resulting in potentially better visibility for shots, taken in dark environments.

The leakster also mentions a feature reportedly called LogVideo. His post claims this would be responsible for allowing you to take video in ‘raw colors’, which means you can have more precise control over the colors in the video. If true, that would be great for videographers and should technically allow you to edit a video precisely, similarly to the editing abilities that RAW images offer.

Rumored Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs


If these rumors turn out to be true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be shaping up as a serious contender for the best camera phone of 2025. It will reportedly have a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS, and another telephoto camera (50MP) with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it's expected to rock the same 12MP selfie camera as its predecessor.

Meanwhile, its two other siblings - the Galaxy S25 and S25+ - will reportedly sport 50MP main cameras with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12 MP selfie cameras.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to rival the iPhone 16 Pro and then the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, as well as flagships from Google - Pixel 9 Pro and later this year, the Pixel 10 Pro. The iPhones are known to be very good performers when it comes to video, and the Pixels are famous for their camera and image processing capabilities, so the competition may not go down easily.

However, if these S25 Ultra camera features end up being real, they could potentially give the Galaxy an edge over its rivals. We'll know for certain soon enough, with the Galaxy event scheduled to occur in less than two weeks.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

