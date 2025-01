Galaxy S25: more camera features leaked ahead of imminent release

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera reportedly to shine with AI prowess and more

Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer higher-resolution video with less noise. Macro enthusiasts could have a reason to rejoice too: the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be four times better than on the S24.



high resolution

While shooting video, you will get better results with less noise



Ultra Wide Camera

you can develop Macro mode with 4 times better clarity



Auto Eraser

You can remove annoying sound in the video



Galaxy S25 Ultra pic.twitter.com/xqdrPdOJSA — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 10, 2025

Qwaiter claims that thewill offer higher-resolution video with less noise. Macro enthusiasts could have a reason to rejoice too: the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be four times better than on the S24.

️Ai skill

It will give you a higher screen color&brightness rate of 43%



logVideo

You will be able to take the video in raw colors,and you can add colors &control them



Now While filming

you can move between cameras without cutting or lagging due to the increase in frames pic.twitter.com/GuzA9vFTnI — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 10, 2025





Another of the new leaked features is "higher screen colors and a brightness rate of 43%". What the leaker could mean here is that the S25 will utilize AI to deliver more vibrant results for the images taken by the camera. The 43% brightness is quite possibly related to low light performance, resulting in potentially better visibility for shots, taken in dark environments.

The leakster also mentions a feature reportedly called LogVideo. His post claims this would be responsible for allowing you to take video in ‘raw colors’, which means you can have more precise control over the colors in the video. If true, that would be great for videographers and should technically allow you to edit a video precisely, similarly to the editing abilities that RAW images offer.





Leaker @AhmedQwaitar888 on X , who previously disclosed some very exciting tidbits about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's performance has some more info to share with us about the upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra . The leaker is now detailing some of the potential hot features that the phone will get, and he's indicating those will be powered by AI.The Galaxy S25 trio is just around the corner with its official unveiling event scheduled for January 22 . The protagonist of the series, the, has leaked extensively online so far, but the leaks aren't stopping.The Audio Eraser feature, according to the leaker, could be able to remove unwanted noises from recorded videos, which, if ends up being true, would be quite helpful especially if you have small children, noisy pets, or an annoying construction down the road. It's not clear exactly what type of noise this would be able to filter, so I guess we'll have to wait and test it out to know for sure how helpful it would be.Meanwhile, in another post, the leaker indicates that when you're filming, you may experience smoother switching between the different camera lenses with increased frames. This could probably be achieved with the help of Snapdragon 8 Elite's improved ISP (or image signal processor) which could process camera input at a faster rate and thus give more frames.If these rumors turn out to be true, thecould be shaping up as a serious contender for the best camera phone of 2025. It will reportedly have a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS, and another telephoto camera (50MP) with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it's expected to rock the same 12MP selfie camera as its predecessor.Meanwhile, its two other siblings - theand S25+ - will reportedly sport 50MP main cameras with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12 MP selfie cameras.Theis set to rival the iPhone 16 Pro and then the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, as well as flagships from Google - Pixel 9 Pro and later this year, the Pixel 10 Pro . The iPhones are known to be very good performers when it comes to video, and the Pixels are famous for their camera and image processing capabilities, so the competition may not go down easily.However, if these S25 Ultra camera features end up being real, they could potentially give the Galaxy an edge over its rivals. We'll know for certain soon enough, with the Galaxy event scheduled to occur in less than two weeks.