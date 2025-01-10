Galaxy S25: more camera features leaked ahead of imminent release

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera reportedly to shine with AI prowess and more

Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer higher-resolution video with less noise. Macro enthusiasts could have a reason to rejoice too: the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be four times better than on the S24.



high resolution

While shooting video, you will get better results with less noise



Ultra Wide Camera

you can develop Macro mode with 4 times better clarity



Auto Eraser

You can remove annoying sound in the video



Galaxy S25 Ultra pic.twitter.com/xqdrPdOJSA — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 10, 2025

Qwaiter claims that thewill offer higher-resolution video with less noise. Macro enthusiasts could have a reason to rejoice too: the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be four times better than on the S24.

️Ai skill

It will give you a higher screen color&brightness rate of 43%



logVideo

You will be able to take the video in raw colors,and you can add colors &control them



Now While filming

you can move between cameras without cutting or lagging due to the increase in frames pic.twitter.com/GuzA9vFTnI — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 10, 2025





Another of the new leaked features is "higher screen colors and a brightness rate of 43%". What the leaker could mean here is that the S25 will utilize AI to deliver more vibrant results for the images taken by the camera. The 43% brightness is quite possibly related to low light performance, resulting in potentially better visibility for shots, taken in dark environments.

The leakster also mentions a feature reportedly called LogVideo. His post claims this would be responsible for allowing you to take video in ‘raw colors’, which means you can have more precise control over the colors in the video. If true, that would be great for videographers and should technically allow you to edit a video precisely, similarly to the editing abilities that RAW images offer.





Rumored Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Ultra