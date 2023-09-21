Galaxy Ring release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features
Samsung seems to be actively developing its first smart ring, and we're here to provide you with all the known details in one place. While the South Korean tech giant hasn't officially announced this smart ring yet, there have been persistent rumors circulating online.
One of the latest rumors suggests that this small wearable might be named the "Galaxy Ring." It's primarily designed to function as a health-tracking device, offering precise measurements of various body metrics. If the Galaxy Ring's features are on par with those of the fitness trackers and smartwatches, it could potentially compete for a share of the their market.
Well, since this is the first of its kind for Samsung, it's hard to predict a specific date for the Galaxy Ring. Based on the latest rumors, we expect the Galaxy Ring to be introduced sometime in 2024. According to data extracted from the most recent Galaxy Wearable app, the release date should be next year. The renowned tipster Ice Universe supports this rumor, suggesting that the Galaxy Ring will be the star of Samsung's next Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in the first quarter of 2024, probably in January.
However, if Samsung classifies the Galaxy Ring as a wellness product, the early months of 2024 appear to be a reasonable estimate for its release. In the event that it doesn't fall under the wellness category, we might anticipate its arrival in 2025, as medical device approval typically entails a waiting period of 10 to 12 months.
The Galaxy Ring could potentially be one of the pricier rings you treat yourself to. Unfortunately, we can't pinpoint the exact price range at this stage due to the limited information available about this upcoming smart ring. However, it's reasonable to expect it to fall within the range of current smart rings on the market.
Currently, there are no images or renders available for the Galaxy Ring. However, one thing we can be certain of is that it will look like a ring. Jokes aside, previous rumors have suggested how the Galaxy Ring would look like, but the design is solely based on patent images, so I would not jump the gun and expect anything quite alike.
Oura rings boast a sleek and stylish design, available in various finishes like silver, black, stealth, or gold. If Samsung aims to compete successfully in the smart ring market, it might consider offering different styles and colors to cater to individual preferences. We will continue to keep you updated on any news regarding the design of the Galaxy Ring, so stay tuned for further updates.
Among all wearable devices, smart rings have the smallest batteries, primarily due to their petite size. Despite their tiny batteries, some smart rings like the Oura ring can impressively last up to 7 days on a single rapid charge. We anticipate the Galaxy Ring to offer a similar battery life, possibly lasting up to a week.
Regarding the charging method, it's likely that the Galaxy Ring will support wireless charging, based on a patent filed by Samsung last year. This means it might be wirelessly charged by other devices, such as a smartphone. Simply by holding it near a Galaxy Phone (thanks to reverse wireless charging), the small device would be able to boost its battery.
Furthermore, we can anticipate that the Galaxy Ring will offer compatibility with the Galaxy Wearable app and connect to your smartphone through Bluetooth.
So, how do these smart rings work? Well, they come equipped with internal sensors for monitoring things like heart rate and physical activity. They connect to other devices, such as your phone or smartwatch, through Bluetooth, allowing for data exchange and notifications. Interaction with the ring is typically achieved through touch-sensitive areas or gestures. Beyond health tracking and notifications, some smart rings, like the Finnish Oura ring, can also handle contactless payments, providing added convenience.
Let’s see what we know so far about Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.
Galaxy Ring release date
Galaxy Ring price
For instance, one of the leaders in the smart ring market is the Finnish company Oura, and its smart rings are priced between $336 and $606, depending on the model and the ring's finish. So, it's likely that the Galaxy Ring will land somewhere in this price bracket, but it's doubtful that it will be priced under $300.
Galaxy Ring design
A Samsung's smart ring as presented in the patent filings
Galaxy Ring battery
Galaxy Ring features and software
In one of its recent patent filings related to the smart ring, Samsung has introduced features capable of tracking heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and physical activity. However, one of the standout features listed in this document is the ring's capacity to wirelessly control other electronic devices.
Considering that the Galaxy Ring is designed to be worn on your finger and taking cues from competitors like Oura, it's highly likely that this smart device will come with water-resistant capabilities.
Should I wait for Galaxy Ring?
If you're eager to get your hands on a smart ring pronto, it's worth noting that Galaxy Ring production remains somewhat uncertain for now. If you're looking to keep tabs on your health and activities without sporting a smartwatch, a smart ring could be an excellent choice. It's worth mentioning that the smart ring market is still a bit niche, and options are somewhat limited, though offerings like the Oura rings are available.
However, if you can exercise a bit of patience, keep in mind that Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, so it’s likely to deliver a smart ring that's innovative, stylish, and well worth the wait. And if the rumors hold true and the Galaxy Ring indeed debuts early next year, we won't have to hold our breath for too long to find out all the exciting details. Keep an eye out for updates!
