Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Shocker! The Galaxy S25 Slim may not launch in the US this May – or ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
A leaked render of possibly the Galaxy S25 Slim.
Reputable leaker and industry insider Evan Blass just dropped a bomb on his private X account, suggesting the long-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim may not even launch in the US.

Wait, what?! We've heard so far that the Galaxy S25 Slim may not launch together with its brothers from the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and may be delayed until May. However, although its expected size and not-too-thin-after-all profile seemed rather confusing next to the Galaxy S25 Plus, it comes as somewhat of a shock that you may not even need to frown about it... as it may not be available for purchase.

Blass seems quite convinced in his X post about the model not being sold by US carriers. He even questions the reported name "Galaxy S25 Slim", which may end up not being the official name of the device. Blass also adds that the phone could be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra in terms of price and marketing (in the markets it's sold in).

The leaker draws a parallel between the rumors about the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was earlier rumored as a "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim". The foldable is indeed thinner, lighter, and bigger, but it is available only in South Korea, Samsung's home country.

Hopefully, that would not be the fate of the Galaxy S25 Slim, and Blass certainly doesn't indicate which markets would possibly offer the phone. It may or may not be reserved for Samsung's domestic market. Although the news seems somewhat disappointing, it becomes less so when you think that the phone (whatever it ends up being called) may not be as ultra-thin as once believed and may have a disappointingly small battery due to its size constraints.

With all the Galaxy S25 Slim rumors we've had recently, it's becoming highly unlikely that we'll see this phone during the Unpacked event next Wednesday. Surprises are always possible and leakers are not always 100% right, but now that Blass said it, it, indeed, makes quite a lot of sense.

If the Slim or SE is reserved for select markets, it won't be a direct rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air. The slim iPhone is pretty mysterious itself and we have a few months more to wait until we (possibly) see it.

But maybe, just maybe, phone makers not obsessing over ultraslim phones is a good thing. After all, not a lot of people would want to sacrifice battery life and even possibly durability just to have a phone as thin as a sheet of paper (not really, but you get my point).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless