Shocker! The Galaxy S25 Slim may not launch in the US this May – or ever
Reputable leaker and industry insider Evan Blass just dropped a bomb on his private X account, suggesting the long-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim may not even launch in the US.
Wait, what?! We've heard so far that the Galaxy S25 Slim may not launch together with its brothers from the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and may be delayed until May. However, although its expected size and not-too-thin-after-all profile seemed rather confusing next to the Galaxy S25 Plus, it comes as somewhat of a shock that you may not even need to frown about it... as it may not be available for purchase.
The leaker draws a parallel between the rumors about the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was earlier rumored as a "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim". The foldable is indeed thinner, lighter, and bigger, but it is available only in South Korea, Samsung's home country.
With all the Galaxy S25 Slim rumors we've had recently, it's becoming highly unlikely that we'll see this phone during the Unpacked event next Wednesday. Surprises are always possible and leakers are not always 100% right, but now that Blass said it, it, indeed, makes quite a lot of sense.
But maybe, just maybe, phone makers not obsessing over ultraslim phones is a good thing. After all, not a lot of people would want to sacrifice battery life and even possibly durability just to have a phone as thin as a sheet of paper (not really, but you get my point).
Blass seems quite convinced in his X post about the model not being sold by US carriers. He even questions the reported name "Galaxy S25 Slim", which may end up not being the official name of the device. Blass also adds that the phone could be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra in terms of price and marketing (in the markets it's sold in).
Hopefully, that would not be the fate of the Galaxy S25 Slim, and Blass certainly doesn't indicate which markets would possibly offer the phone. It may or may not be reserved for Samsung's domestic market. Although the news seems somewhat disappointing, it becomes less so when you think that the phone (whatever it ends up being called) may not be as ultra-thin as once believed and may have a disappointingly small battery due to its size constraints.
If the Slim or SE is reserved for select markets, it won't be a direct rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air. The slim iPhone is pretty mysterious itself and we have a few months more to wait until we (possibly) see it.
